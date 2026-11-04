2026 Elections live results: Larimer County elected positions, proposed ballot measures

Democratic candidate Joann Ginal currently holds a significant lead in the race for Larimer County Treasurer with over 60% of the vote, according to the fourth round of unofficial results released by Larimer County.
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new results come in. This is a comprehensive list of all candidates and issues on the ballot for Larimer County and surrounding areas. Voting results come from the Secretary of State’s office.
Nov. 3, Larimer County voters will elect several local leaders and vote on four ballot measures. The county’s ballot brings together both incumbents and political newcomers who are seeking to lead their respective offices for the next four years, and asks voters about tax increases to support various initiatives.
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