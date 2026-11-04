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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
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2026 Elections live results: Larimer County elected positions, proposed ballot measures

Claire VanDeventer and Chloe Rios
November 3, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
An informational sign sits in front of a ballot drop box outside the northern entrance of the Lory Student Center at Colorado State University Nov. 3.
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Updated
Nov 04, 2026, 5:12 pm

Larimer County Treasurer

Democratic candidate Joann Ginal currently holds a significant lead in the race for Larimer County Treasurer with over 60% of the vote, according to the fourth round of unofficial results released by Larimer County.

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Nov 04, 2026, 5:06 pm

Larimer County Commissioner District 1

Democratic candidate Shane Atkinson currently holds a significant lead in the race for Larimer County Commissioner District 1 with over 60% of the vote, according to the fourth round of unofficial results released by Larimer County.

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Nov 03, 2026, 10:34 pm

Colorado Connector tax measure expected to pass

Ballot Measure 7A, which would establish a 0.333% sales and use tax to support a front range passenger rail known as the Colorado Connector, is expected to pass.

According to Colorado Public Radio, the measure is currently leading in “yes/for” votes with 56.3% of voters in the Front Range Passenger Rail District approving the measure. According to the second unofficial Larimer County results, approximately 58% of the counted votes are in favor of the measure.

If passed, the ballot measure would support the construction and operation of the Colorado Connector. Fort Collins is also expected to see up to $3.3 million under the Front Range Passenger District’s local return program.

The Front Range Passenger Rail District provided an email press release.

“By passing Issue 7A, Colorado has made a strong investment in a brighter, more connected future,” Sal Pace, general manager of the Front Range Passenger District, said in the statement. “Daily passenger train service will link communities up and down the Front Range, bringing Coloradans closer to family, jobs and opportunity for decades to come. For too long, Coloradans have demanded a real answer to I-25 traffic, and that’s what the Colorado Connector delivers. This victory wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of mayors, business and community leaders, transit and disability advocates and countless dedicated volunteers. Now we get to work to deliver on the promise of a more prosperous, more connected Colorado.”

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Nov 03, 2026, 8:56 pm

Next round of unofficial results expected by midnight

The third posting of unofficial results for Larimer County are expected to be released by midnight, according to the Larimer County 2026 General Election Results website.

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Nov 03, 2026, 8:44 pm

Democratic lean for contested elected positions

Contested Larimer County positions are leaning democratic, according to the second posting of unofficial results which were released at 8:01 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This story will be updated every 30-45 minutes, or when new results come in. This is a comprehensive list of all candidates and issues on the ballot for Larimer County and surrounding areas. Voting results come from the Secretary of State’s office.

Nov. 3, Larimer County voters will elect several local leaders and vote on four ballot measures. The county’s ballot brings together both incumbents and political newcomers who are seeking to lead their respective offices for the next four years, and asks voters about tax increases to support various initiatives.

For live updates on state and federal races, you can click here. For state-level ballot measures, you can click here.

 

 

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About the Contributors
Claire VanDeventer
Claire VanDeventer, News Editor
Claire VanDeventer is a third-year student double majoring in political science and economics with a minor in Spanish. She is thrilled for the opportunity to step into the role of news editor for The Collegian in the 2026-27 academic year.  The Collegian was the first organization to welcome VanDeventer when she started her freshman year at Colorado State University. Since then, she has developed a passion for telling the stories that often go untold and bringing greater visibility to the people and communities behind the issues making headlines. She has primarily worked on the news desk, focusing on a people-centered approach to reporting, featuring individual experiences and perspectives to examine the broader issues affecting students and residents across campus and the Fort Collins community.  Her professional experiences outside of The Collegian include roles within nonprofit organizations, local government, the United States House of Representatives and more, all of which have shaped her academic interests and perspectives on the role of media. Outside of the newsroom, VanDeventer enjoys reading, fitness, spending time with friends and family and experimenting with new coffee recipes and brewing methods. Whether she’s trying new coffee grounds or chasing a story, she is always eager to explore new ideas and experiences.  Whether VanDeventer ultimately pursues a full-time career in journalism after CSU remains uncertain. What is certain, however, is the impact The Collegian has had on her collegiate experience. Her time in the newsroom has forever opened her eyes to the power of storytelling, the responsibility of reporting and the importance of giving people a platform for their voices to be heard.
Chloe Rios
Chloe Rios, News Editor
As she enters her second year at The Collegian, Chloe Rios is thrilled to be stepping into the role of news editor. Rios first fell in love with journalism at her high school’s newspaper and hasn’t looked back since, joining The Collegian team as soon as she could. During her first year with The Collegian, Rios reported for the news, life and culture, arts and entertainment and science desks, and served as the student government beat reporter throughout her second semester of college. She particularly enjoys analyzing the impacts of political decisions on the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and getting to share the stories of various communities and people, as she is passionate about media representation. As news editor, Rios is excited to improve and expand the desk’s coverage.  Rios is committed to upholding The Collegian’s longstanding role in the Fort Collins community by producing coverage that is important, truthful and ethical. She doesn’t take her work lightly and believes journalistic storytelling is one of the most important and powerful crafts there is. Because of this, she plans to pursue a career in journalism post-graduation. A sophomore at CSU, Rios is pursuing a degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Rios is a proud Reisher Scholar and a member of Key Communities and the university’s Honors Program, in which she works as a mentor to first-year students. Rios has also previously worked as an undergraduate researcher. When not reporting or in a lecture hall, you will likely find her painting, lost in a good book, finding new ways to style her hair or spending quality time with her friends, family and dogs.  Rios credits her time as a student-journalist for making her into the person she is today and is excited to see what will come next.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 