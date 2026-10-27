2026 Voter Guide: Candidates vie for crucial seats in US Senate, House

In the 2026 midterm elections, Colorado voters will head to the polls to cast their votes for a candidate to represent Colorado in the United States Senate seat and a representative for the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District

There are three candidates running to represent Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives, which encompasses Larimer County.

Joe Neguse

After having served three terms as a representative of Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, Democrat Joe Neguse is seeking reelection. He is the son of immigrants from Eritrea, a country in East Africa, and the first Black member of congress in Colorado’s history. Neguse has experience as an attorney, civic leader and public official.

During his tenure, Neguse has focused on preserving Colorado’s public lands and natural resources by serving as the ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Federal Lands.

Neguse’s campaign priorities include protecting Colorado’s public lands, expanding access to education and bringing election reforms, many of which he has taken action on over his seven-year tenure in the United States House of Representatives.

“My message to the voters of the 2nd Congressional District is a simple one: I’m here to represent and serve you, no matter your political affiliation,” Neguse said in an email statement to The Collegian. “I’m committed to showing up in our communities every day on behalf of the people of Colorado.”

Kelley Dennison

Kelley Dennison is the Republican candidate running against Neguse. She was born in Estes Park, Colorado and is currently a massage therapist.

Dennison’s website says her campaign is centered on three focus areas: economy, families and stewardship.

To address these areas, Dennison’s legislative goals include expanding parental access to school curricula and records, prioritizing responsible domestic oil, natural gas and clean energy production and shifting support to local communities.

At the time of publishing, Dennison has not responded to The Collegian’s request for comment.

Gaylon Kent

Gaylon Kent is running as the Libertarian Party candidate. According to reporting from Colorado Public Radio, Kent said his priorities are free-market focused, meaning they intend to remove government from the decisions in healthcare and insurance prices, as well as in the abortion debate. He also said he would attempt to create a flat tax, get rid of the death penalty and more.

U.S. Senate

John Hickenlooper

John Hickenlooper is the Democratic candidate running for his second term to represent Colorado in the U.S. Senate.

Hickenlooper was born in Narberth, Pennsylvania, and moved to Colorado to begin his career as a geologist. In the mid ’80s, he cofounded Colorado’s first brewpub in Denver’s Lower Downtown district.

In 2003, Hickenlooper began his political career after winning Denver’s mayoral election. He led multiple policy initiatives, including getting the members of Metro Mayors Caucus, which consists of the mayors of the 34 municipalities around Denver, to finance the construction for FasTracks, a transit expansion program that added 119 miles of track to improve public transit in the Denver metropolitan area. He served as governor of Colorado from 2011-19 before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Sen. Hickenlooper’s campaign priorities include addressing the cost of living, affordable healthcare and pushing back against the Trump administration.

“This election we have a choice to take back Congress and rein in Trump,” Hickenlooper said in an email statement to The Collegian. “We need to flip Colorado’s four Republican seats, win back the Senate and root out the corruption in Washington.”

Mark Baisley

Mark Baisley is the Republican candidate running to represent Colorado in the U.S. Senate.

Before his work in politics, Baisley was an engineer and businessman. Baisley said he has lived in Colorado for 37 years but spent time in Puerto Rico growing up because of his dad’s work as an energy construction engineer. Baisley said he first gained an appreciation for the U.S. during this time.

“Seeing America from an international viewpoint, the whole world looks to the United States as the epitome of the place to live,” Baisley said.

Baisley eventually went on to serve in Colorado’s House of Representatives, representing the 39th District from 2019-23. Baisley now represents District 4 in the Colorado State Senate.

“I currently represent eight counties in Colorado, representing them in the State Senate,” Baisley said. “I’m asking the people to give me that promotion to represent all 64 counties under the white dome in Washington D.C.”

Baisley’s campaign emphasizes addressing affordability, increasing funding to law enforcement and backing private-sector solutions in agriculture.

Third-party candidates

There are multiple third-party candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat:

Chris Baum, the Approval Voting Party candidate, said in Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey he would prioritize ending federal deficit spending, reducing government involvement and ensuring the country has adequate defense measures.

Bob Chew, the Colorado Forward Party candidate, said he plans to address national debt and challenges related to water, energy, healthcare and more.

Blake Huber, the Libertarian Party candidate, said he plans on adopting approval voting, immigration reform and reducing federal regulation.

Adam Withrow, the Unity Party candidate, said his first priority is to raise pay for workers and tie it to the Consumer Price Index.

Reach Sam Whitted at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.