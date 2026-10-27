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2026 Voter Guide: Amendments 82, 83, Proposition 137 seek to change Colorado natural resource policies

Maci Lesh, Science Editor
October 27, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Colorado voters will weigh in on three measures tied to the state’s natural resources this November, two of which would add rights to the state constitution and one that would redirect money toward conservation. 

Amendment 82

Amendment 82 would revise the Colorado Constitution to add the right to buy and sell natural gas. Amendment 82 was brought by Advance Colorado, a right-wing nonprofit organization. It needs 55% of the vote to pass.

Supporters say the measure is a safeguard, not a change. Kit Pfeiffer, president of the Energy Freedom Alliance of the Rockies — a committee in support of the amendment — said the amendment would not have immediate impacts. 

“It doesn’t force anybody to take natural gas,” Pfeiffer said. “It doesn’t force anybody to take it if they don’t want it. All it does is prevent the state from forcibly removing it out of people’s homes and businesses.” 

Pfeiffer pointed to the Clean Heat Plan presented by Colorado’s Public Utilities Commission, which he said requires natural gas emissions from home heating and cooking to be cut by 100% by 2050. He argued the only proven way to meet that goal is electrification, which he estimated would add about $1,100 a year to the average household’s utility bills. He said it would also strain the grid during winter cold snaps. 

Stephanie Malin, a Colorado State University sociology professor who co-directs the Center for Environmental Justice, said the ballot language is “manipulative.” She argued the amendment could be used by oil and gas companies to challenge state or local limits on drilling, though she acknowledged the outcome is uncertain.

Malin also criticized the measure’s funding. Amendment 82 is one of several measures backed by Advance Colorado, which she described as being funded by “dark money.” Pfeiffer said the campaign’s donors are consumers and opponents are outspending supporters with out-of-state money.

Amendment 83

Amendment 83 asks Colorado voters to amend the state constitution to establish a constitutional right to hunt and fish and officials would be directed to treat these as the preferred means with which to manage the fish and wildlife populations. The amendment would cover “traditional” methods only and would not extend to endangered or nongame species. There would also be exceptions to the regulations when scientific, public safety or preservation concerns arise. The measure requires 55% of the vote to pass. 

Supporters call the amendment a safeguard. Kassiopeia Smith, co-chair of the Colorado chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said the amendment would make hunting and fishing the preferred tool when scientifically supported, but it would not be the only tool. Smith and Brittany Parker, the chapter’s field operations coordinator, pointed to 24 states with similar protections and to recent citizen-led efforts, like 2024’s Proposition 127, which would have banned hunting mountain lions and bobcats. 

Opponents focus on the wording. Gary Skiba, a retired state wildlife conservation biologist who is the wildlife manager for San Juan Citizens Alliance, said “traditional methods” are undefined and could invite lawsuits that challenge existing rules. He also said hunting “is a privilege and not a right.”

Mark Surls, Colorado and Northern Rockies coordinator at Project Coyote, said no one could predict the outcome of these potential lawsuits. He argued giving hunting “preferred” status could tilt decisions toward one user group. 

Both Smith and Parker said bans on leghold traps, spring bear hunting and baiting would stay in place. Skiba and Surls said those bans could be challenged. 

Proposition 137

Proposition 137 would allocate a portion of the state sales tax collected on sporting goods toward conservation, wildfire mitigation and outdoor recreation. It covers most sporting goods and wouldn’t change how much shoppers pay or the tax amount Colorado would collect. Instead, it exempts that revenue from the state’s constitutional revenue limit, known as the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, which would let the state keep an estimated $175 million in the budget year 2027-28 that would otherwise be refunded. Because it is a statute, it needs a simple majority to pass. 

Supporters say the proposition would serve programs that are typically underfunded. Brendan Witt, a wildfire policy adviser at Western Resource Advocates, said existing wildfire grant programs can only fund about half of the requests they receive. Curtis Hubbard, a spokesperson for the Yes on 137 campaign, said state foresters estimate Colorado needs about $200 million a year for forest health alone. Witt and Hubbard both said critics misunderstand the measure’s flexibility because it is a statute, meaning lawmakers can redirect the money in years when the state is under the TABOR cap. 

Opponents say the trade-offs are real. The League of Women Voters of Colorado opposes the measure, saying it would permanently transfer money from a “perpetually short” general fund. The Blue Book’s argument against Prop 137 calls it a “tax increase in disguise” because it reduces TABOR refunds.

Hubbard called that concern a misconception. The state estimates it would eliminate six-tier sales tax refunds for a single filer between $26-83 and for joint filers by $52-166. 

Reach Maci Lesh at news@collegian.com or on social media @macileshmedia.

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About the Contributors
Maci Lesh
Maci Lesh, Science Editor
Maci Lesh is entering her second year at The Collegian and her first as science editor, a role that puts her in the unusual position of translating other people’s expertise for a living. She didn’t grow up dreaming about a byline in a science section. If anything, past Maci would be baffled by present Maci, but somewhere between the AP Statistics class she barely survived and two science minors, this became the work she wanted to do. It started, somewhat improbably, in N212, her high school classroom, and springboarded into what is now her dream career: journalism. Lesh spent her first year at The Collegian writing for every desk she could get her hands on — news, science, arts and entertainment, life and culture and opinion — and she served as the city council beat reporter. This year, she’s excited to bring everything she learned along the way to the science desk. As a political science major with minors in media studies, science communication and global environmental sustainability, she’s spending her CSU career building the exact toolkit this role requires: policy, communication and sustainability. The long-term goal is a byline at National Geographic, so consider this her quiet, ongoing audition. Outside the science desk, Lesh also frequently writes for opinion, where she explores issues with more nuance and personal voice, a skill she considers just as vital to science writing as it is to commentary. Opinions, to her, are a lot more fun when you stop pretending there’s only one right answer. When she’s not reporting, she’s usually rewatching “Gilmore Girls,” buying red hair dye to continue her ginger propaganda (she’s naturally blonde), overthinking a Spotify playlist or Instagram post or spending money she doesn’t have on concert tickets. Lesh is a proud first-generation student and political activist. Mostly, though, she’s looking forward to continuing to build a science desk that CSU and the community can trust.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.