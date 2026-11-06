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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
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Colorado Senate, House Democrats to hold dual 2/3 supermajority for 1st time since 1938

Willow Engle, Executive Editor
November 5, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
An American and Colorado State flag sit on the desk of a Colorado senator in the Denver Capitol Senate chamber during the Associated Students of Colorado State University’s Day at the Capitol event March 10, 2025.

The Colorado Democratic Party just made history in the Colorado General Assembly.

Following a massive nationwide shift toward the party Tuesday evening, Colorado’s legislature will have 24 Democratic senators and at least 45 Democratic representatives. Beginning Jan. 11, 2027, both chambers will carry a 2/3 supermajority for the first time in 89 years.

The General Assembly’s chambers are currently led by House Speaker Rep. Julie McCluskie and Senate President Sen. James Coleman. McCluskie, who represents House District 13, did not run for reelection in 2026 and will be replaced by Democrat Consuelo Redhorse. Coleman, who represents Senate District 33, won reelection in 2024 and became senate president January 15, 2025.

The House Democrats Leadership Election is scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 6, to elect a new speaker to replace McCluskie.

A 2/3 supermajority provides the party with a number of potential benefits: chief among them the ability to override a veto without needing a vote from across the aisle. Gov. Jared Polis — who will be replaced by nominee Phil Weiser Jan. 12, 2027 — vetoed a personal record high number of bills in 2026, often breaking from the progressive wing of his party.

Reach Willow Engle at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Willow Engle
Willow Engle, Executive Editor
Willow Engle is The Rocky Mountain Collegian’s 2026-27 Executive Editor, and she is tremendously excited to spend her final year at Colorado State University working with her peers to put together a product worthy of the wonderful people who read it. Engle began her journey with The Collegian before ever taking a class at CSU, and she has never lived a day on campus in which she is not proud to be a part of such a wonderful ecosystem of passionate journalists, photographers, editors and more. Alongside Rachel Johnson-Bothe, her brilliant copy chief, Engle runs The Collegian‘s copy desk, which prides itself in its commitment to fact-checking, grammatical accuracy and writing proficiency. Engle is in her fourth year at CSU and will be graduating with a degree in English with an art history minor. Nature and poetry were Engle’s first two true loves in life, and she’s grateful to have been able to come to a university in which she can study and write ecopoetry with an attention to detail that such a beautiful genre deserves. Engle’s work has been featured in the 2025 and 2026 versions of Greyrock Review, and she has forthcoming work in Pine Hills Review. She was the 2026 first-place winner of CSU’s Undergraduate Creative & Performing Arts Scholarship award in poetry and is planning on pursuing a Master of Fine Arts in poetry and becoming a professor. Engle would not be in the position that she is without the wisdom, intelligence and kindness of her predecessor, the inimitable Claire Vogl. As she prepares to lead the paper alongside Editor-in-Chief Sophie Webb and Managing Editor Cait Mckinzie, she is filled with excitement to use the skills she’s learned over the past four years to spend as much time possible every week making a product she’s proud of. All remaining time will be spent wandering around taking photos of plants.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.