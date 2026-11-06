Colorado Senate, House Democrats to hold dual 2/3 supermajority for 1st time since 1938

The Colorado Democratic Party just made history in the Colorado General Assembly.

Following a massive nationwide shift toward the party Tuesday evening, Colorado’s legislature will have 24 Democratic senators and at least 45 Democratic representatives. Beginning Jan. 11, 2027, both chambers will carry a 2/3 supermajority for the first time in 89 years.

The General Assembly’s chambers are currently led by House Speaker Rep. Julie McCluskie and Senate President Sen. James Coleman. McCluskie, who represents House District 13, did not run for reelection in 2026 and will be replaced by Democrat Consuelo Redhorse. Coleman, who represents Senate District 33, won reelection in 2024 and became senate president January 15, 2025.

The House Democrats Leadership Election is scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 6, to elect a new speaker to replace McCluskie.

A 2/3 supermajority provides the party with a number of potential benefits: chief among them the ability to override a veto without needing a vote from across the aisle. Gov. Jared Polis — who will be replaced by nominee Phil Weiser Jan. 12, 2027 — vetoed a personal record high number of bills in 2026, often breaking from the progressive wing of his party.

Reach Willow Engle at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.