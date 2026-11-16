Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Donate to The Collegian
Categories:

Kekua Richards closes out final CSU volleyball season as ‘one of the Ram greats’

Caleb Morrow, Staff Reporter
November 16, 2026
Collegian | Mabel Martinez
Colorado State middle blocker, Kekua Richards (33) hits the ball to the Boise State Broncos side at Moby Arena Nov. 7. Richards tallys up eight kills reaching a .700 attack percentage.

From earning the Most Improved award after her debut season with Colorado State volleyball to leading the Pac-12 conference in blocks, middle blocker Kekua Richards has made a name for herself as a Ram.

With 188 kills, 130 blocks and 260.5 total points, Richards solidifies her standing as a star on a team currently on a 16-game win streak. Richards, standing at 6-foot-7, always gets the Moby Arena crowd going with her style of play.

“People love watching Kekua’s confidence,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “Yeah, she’s tall, and she hits hard, but she’s sassy. She takes great pride in being a shutdown blocker. The way she just carries herself onto the court when she comes in has a presence to it.”

This isn’t how things always were, though.

Richards, now on her fourth year with the program, recalled when she initially joined the green and gold in 2023.

“My first year I was horrible  my god, I was so bad,” Richards said. “I was a lanky, tall girl from a random island. Nobody knew who I was until my junior year of high school because I started coming to tournaments and stuff.”

From Maui, Hawaii, Richards’ volleyball career developed later than most. Kohan described her as “really raw” when she joined the team.

After her first season and improvement award, she continued to improve each year, and her teammates and coaches credit her work ethic for her fast development.

“I see it every day, even at home,” Richards’ roommate and teammate Eve Wilson said. “I know she watches the film back. She’s not complacent with how she’s playing at all. She’s always striving to get better. … I see that every day in everything she does.”

In Richards’ sophomore year, she faced the biggest hurdle of her collegiate career yet: injury.

“When I was in practice, I always wanted to give my 100%,” Richards said. “I could feel myself only giving like 40% at a certain point, and I think mentally, too, I was struggling a little bit.”

After struggling with a hip injury, Richards’ support system helped her make the difficult choice to get surgery.

“For every athlete with either multiple injuries or just one significant injury, it’s really hard to be able to perform like you want to, and that mental struggle was really hard,” Richards said. “I think just always having that mindset of even though this is a team, sometimes you do have to choose yourself to give back to the team as much as you can.”

Richards’ decision to undergo surgery proved to be the right move for both her and the team. She fought the battle, and the benefits quickly showed.

“I thought our team around her (during the rehab) did a good job, and she bought into it,” Kohan said. “She, from day one, put her nose to the grindstone and came out even stronger. … I think because she’s been so diligent with her body and rehab.”

Doctors initially projected she would be out four to six months, yet she returned that spring, missing just two months. Not only did Richards return to play but she began to show great improvements in her game.

Colorado State University volleyball players Halle Jameson (4) and Kekua Richards (33) celebrating a point against San José State University. CSU won 3-2 in Moby Arena Nov 1. (Collegian | Hayley Smith)

“When I came back for that spring, it was just a bunch of strength and mind conditioning and getting back to just learning my basic skills,” Richards said. “I think that helped me be better. That was insane to be able to kind of see that growth that I had.”

The growth immediately showed in the 2025 season. Richards ranked 14th in the NCAA in total blocks, at 143 that season, and she tallied 305.5 total points.

After this breakout performance, Richards entered the offseason with a newfound confidence while preparing to head into her senior year.

“When she had this full offseason of training, man, did she start getting confident and playing with swagger and getting sassy with it,” Kohan said. “There was a skill component to stacking good days on top of each other, but again, she started trusting that her body was going to be OK to train hard and to push through hard things.”

Richards credits her mindset and how she carries herself, in large part, to her culture. A proud Native Hawaiian, she said she makes the choice to represent where she came from in everything she does.

“I try to represent my culture as much as I can,” Richards said. “On the court specifically, just the way that I was raised is that if I’m doing good, I carry everybody up with me. If I’m not doing good, I’m still there for people. You can ask anyone on this team; I am very overprotective of these people.”

Richards has also helped carry the Rams to one of their best seasons of all-time. CSU is undefeated in conference play and has an overall record of 22-3.

Finding Richards as a developing prospect has been one of the most impactful aspects of this success, Kohan said.

“We saw this little diamond in the rough,” Kohan said. “(Richards) has exceeded the expectations and turned out to be one of the Ram greats.”

Reach Caleb Morrow at sports@collegian.com or on social media @cmorrowmedia.

More to Discover
More in Fall
Colorado State University quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) throws downfield during CSU's game against Boise State University at Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost the game 64-38.
Washington State ruins CSU football’s bowl game hopes in blowout fashion as Rams fall to 3-7
Colorado State University quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) scores a touchdown after rushing up the middle in the third quarter of CSU's football game against Boise State in Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost to BSU 38-64.
Live updates: CSU football takes two-game losing streak into road matchup against Washington State
Colorado State University volleyball players celebrate after winning third straight set against California State University, Fresno, in Moby Arena Nov. 12. CSU volleyball has won 15 consecutive matches and 27 consecutive sets. The Rams' win over Fresno secured the team the Pac-12 regular season championship title.
Gallery: CSU volleyball secures Pac-12 regular season championship title after win over Fresno State
More in Features
Addison Huber (0), a goalkeeper for the Colorado State University soccer team, performs a goal kick after blocking the ball from an attempted goal shot by Boise State University Oct. 22. Huber ranks second in the PAC-12 in goals saved, with 87, and third in saves per game, with 4.83, as of November 5.
CSU soccer's Addison Huber finishes 1st season as starter strong
Carey Booth (0) celebrates his 3-pointer with 5:49 left in the second half of a Colorado State University men's basketball game against the University of Idaho in Moby Arena, which ended in a 78-67 victory for the Rams Nov. 6. Booth scored 13 points for CSU and made three of his six 3-point attempts.
A basketball odyssey: Carey Booth’s journey to college basketball success
Colorado State University swimmer Evie Munz stands with her teammates during a huddle ahead of CSU swimming and diving's meet against Washington State University and Colorado Mesa University at the Edora Pool Ice Center Oct. 17.
Evie Munz's dedication to balance, loving her sport is leading to early CSU swimming success
More in Homepage
Colorado State University Professors and Faculty gather to talk about artificial intelligence and how it's impacting current and future students Oct. 23, 2025. Professors Kelly Bradbury and Aly Welker spoke on their experiences teaching as writing professors and their experiences with AI in the classroom.
CSU faculty members discuss role of AI policy across departments, impacts on student learning
Horoscopes Nov. 15-21
Horoscopes Nov. 15-21
A dancer wears traditional regalia while performing during the 42nd annual powwow hosted by the Advancing Indigenous Science and Engineering Society at Colorado State University in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom Nov. 14. When introducing the gourd dance, emcee Steve LaPointe addressed the crowd. "We have many amazing powwow families, ceremony families, in the Fort Collins region and area," LaPointe said. 'All of our amazing communities from all around Indian country (are) gathering today (for) this very amazing and special dance."
CSU Native American Cultural Center hosts 42nd annual AISES Powwow