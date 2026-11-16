Kekua Richards closes out final CSU volleyball season as ‘one of the Ram greats’

From earning the Most Improved award after her debut season with Colorado State volleyball to leading the Pac-12 conference in blocks, middle blocker Kekua Richards has made a name for herself as a Ram.

With 188 kills, 130 blocks and 260.5 total points, Richards solidifies her standing as a star on a team currently on a 16-game win streak. Richards, standing at 6-foot-7, always gets the Moby Arena crowd going with her style of play.

“People love watching Kekua’s confidence,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “Yeah, she’s tall, and she hits hard, but she’s sassy. She takes great pride in being a shutdown blocker. The way she just carries herself onto the court when she comes in has a presence to it.”

This isn’t how things always were, though.

Richards, now on her fourth year with the program, recalled when she initially joined the green and gold in 2023.

“My first year I was horrible — my god, I was so bad,” Richards said. “I was a lanky, tall girl from a random island. Nobody knew who I was until my junior year of high school because I started coming to tournaments and stuff.”

From Maui, Hawaii, Richards’ volleyball career developed later than most. Kohan described her as “really raw” when she joined the team.

After her first season and improvement award, she continued to improve each year, and her teammates and coaches credit her work ethic for her fast development.

“I see it every day, even at home,” Richards’ roommate and teammate Eve Wilson said. “I know she watches the film back. She’s not complacent with how she’s playing at all. She’s always striving to get better. … I see that every day in everything she does.”

In Richards’ sophomore year, she faced the biggest hurdle of her collegiate career yet: injury.

“When I was in practice, I always wanted to give my 100%,” Richards said. “I could feel myself only giving like 40% at a certain point, and I think mentally, too, I was struggling a little bit.”

After struggling with a hip injury, Richards’ support system helped her make the difficult choice to get surgery.

“For every athlete with either multiple injuries or just one significant injury, it’s really hard to be able to perform like you want to, and that mental struggle was really hard,” Richards said. “I think just always having that mindset of even though this is a team, sometimes you do have to choose yourself to give back to the team as much as you can.”

Richards’ decision to undergo surgery proved to be the right move for both her and the team. She fought the battle, and the benefits quickly showed.

“I thought our team around her (during the rehab) did a good job, and she bought into it,” Kohan said. “She, from day one, put her nose to the grindstone and came out even stronger. … I think because she’s been so diligent with her body and rehab.”

Doctors initially projected she would be out four to six months, yet she returned that spring, missing just two months. Not only did Richards return to play but she began to show great improvements in her game.

“When I came back for that spring, it was just a bunch of strength and mind conditioning and getting back to just learning my basic skills,” Richards said. “I think that helped me be better. That was insane to be able to kind of see that growth that I had.”

The growth immediately showed in the 2025 season. Richards ranked 14th in the NCAA in total blocks, at 143 that season, and she tallied 305.5 total points.

After this breakout performance, Richards entered the offseason with a newfound confidence while preparing to head into her senior year.

“When she had this full offseason of training, man, did she start getting confident and playing with swagger and getting sassy with it,” Kohan said. “There was a skill component to stacking good days on top of each other, but again, she started trusting that her body was going to be OK to train hard and to push through hard things.”

Richards credits her mindset and how she carries herself, in large part, to her culture. A proud Native Hawaiian, she said she makes the choice to represent where she came from in everything she does.

“I try to represent my culture as much as I can,” Richards said. “On the court specifically, just the way that I was raised is that if I’m doing good, I carry everybody up with me. If I’m not doing good, I’m still there for people. You can ask anyone on this team; I am very overprotective of these people.”

Richards has also helped carry the Rams to one of their best seasons of all-time. CSU is undefeated in conference play and has an overall record of 22-3.

Finding Richards as a developing prospect has been one of the most impactful aspects of this success, Kohan said.

“We saw this little diamond in the rough,” Kohan said. “(Richards) has exceeded the expectations and turned out to be one of the Ram greats.”