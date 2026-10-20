Evie Munz’s dedication to balance, loving her sport is leading to early CSU swimming success

Love and math.

Two four-letter words — both of which encompass Colorado State swimming and diving sophomore Evie Munz’s approach to swimming.

“If someone were to ask what I’m thinking about while I’m swimming, most of the time it’s math,” Munz said. “Keeping track of the intervals, that’s math. Keeping track of how much you’ve done, that’s more math. So it’s just a lot of math, but it’s fun.”

As a sophomore, she’s finding ways to make top times in the pool. Last season, Munz found herself at the Mountain West Conference Championships swimming the 200-yard fly, where she finished with a time of 2:03.98, putting her first in the Rams’ top times. Saturday, Oct. 17, she won the same race against Washington State and Colorado Mesa with a time of 2:01.68.

The 200-yard fly can be ruthless. Eight laps of pushing your body forward, trying to find a rhythm between your arms and legs, all while trying to breathe.

Despite coming from a swimming family, Munz fell in love with the water all on her own.

“(My family) never pressured me to swim,” Munz said. “I did so many other sports.”

With love comes balance, and Munz knows that.

“There’s life outside the sport,” Munz said. “It’s not make it or break it, but it is something that I really enjoy.

Even throughout high school, Munz was a shining star. She won Collierville High School’s most valuable player from 2022-25 and placed at state four times.

When she signed with CSU, Woodard said, “Evie may be a very kind and polite person, but once the race starts, she is out to beat competitors. Evie has had a great run as of late and has developed into a leg-driven sprinter who can dominate on the underwater. No doubt she will make an impact in the freestyle, butterfly and backstroke events.”

Munz has lived up to the praise.

Her first collegiate win came last November at Idaho, when she swam a 55.04 in the 100-yard butterfly.

It didn’t stop there. At conference, she joined the 400-yard medley relay and added a new accomplishment to her sheet: a school record.

“You want to give a kid an opportunity,” Woodward said. “Sometimes that opportunity really pays dividends, and then they grow from that opportunity.”

Munz said the difference between last season and this one is her improved sense of confidence.

“I didn’t really know what I was getting into last year,” Munz said. “It makes a huge difference, knowing what to expect and being able to better prepare for that in practice.”

Going from club to college can be a huge change for athletes, the people who you are around the most are the ones that see it.

For Munz, Gabby Hall, her roommate from her first year, was there for it all.

“We are the complete opposites,” Hall said. “It definitely took time, but we (became) super close. We’re so supportive of each other.”

Munz said part of her increase in confidence is the unwavering support of her team.

“They’re all so supportive,” Munz said. “No matter if (I) succeed or fail, they’re always there for me.”

Swimming is one of those sports that feels like it never ends. Even in the offseason, swimmers can never lose the feel of the water. Struggles like injury and illness can be hard without support.

“It’s definitely, like, a lot of ups and downs throughout the season, and just like (if) Evie gets injured, I’m there for Evie,” Hall said. “(If) I’m injured; she’s here for me. It’s (about) just supporting each other and talking to each other and knowing that we’re there for each other through it all because it is so long.”

Handling that can be hard, so finding ways to create that balance leads to results.

“It’s always a delicate balance … with injuries and illnesses,” Woodard said. “Trying to navigate that, and she’s done a better job this year (at) recognizing, like, ‘Hey, these things are going to occur during season, but I’m better at getting proactive, making sure that I recover, and despite all that, mentally I am still ready to race.’”

That attention to balance has shown in her performance early into the season. Munz was named CSU’s athlete-of-the-week for the week of Oct. 5.

“I definitely felt like it highlighted how hard I’ve been working this summer and off season,” Munz said. “I’m really happy with it.”

With the recognition and a win under her belt, she’s finding ways to control the parts she can, especially when it comes to her races.

“I really just think about my underwater,” Munz said. “Getting my kick counts in.”

For the 200 fly, finishing it all that matters, because no one can finish it but yourself.

“I’m just telling myself, ‘You can do this, you can do this,’” Munz said. “Everyone’s hurting — you just have to handle it best.”

Munz’s mindset for everything is that if you work hard, it’ll reward you. And when you love to do something, you’ll do anything for it.

“I really just swim because I love it,” Munz said.

Reach Abigail Wood at sports@collegian.com or on social media @Abigaiil_Wood.