Just plain ugly.

That was the story of how Colorado State women’s basketball game against Harvard went, where they ended up losing 75-42.

The Rams gained the lead 5-4 early in the first quarter but never regained the lead after that.

“Yeah, I mean that was a tough 40 minutes,” coach Ryun Williams said. “You know, Harvard’s very, very talented. I didn’t think the outcome needed to be that. That’s what an experienced, tough, physical veteran group can do.”

CSU could not handle the Crimson’s constant pressure, with Harvard applying the full court press from the start of the game. This forced the Rams to play quick, which proved to slow down their scoring.

“We knew they were going to pressure us,” Williams said. “And they forced the pace, and so we played into their hands a little bit. They did a good job of speeding us up. The game was very very fast in our head tonight, very very fast. And so, when that’s the case, you don’t shoot it correctly.”

The Rams continued to get out rebounded throughout the game by Harvard, continuing their struggles from their game against Wyoming.

“We knew they were going to pressure,” junior guard McKenna Murphy said. “They’re a smart team, a great team, a competitive team to play physically.”

CSU allowed 14 offensive rebounds this game, only grabbing 12 offensive and 34 in total to Harvard’s 42.

“They’re a team that likes to turn people over 20-plus times a game,” junior guard Camryn Runner said. “And you know we turned it over 14 times. Not bad, but should have been more efficient. That was the game plan. We wanted to keep it off the sidelines where they wanted to trap. We let them get a few, speed us up, speed us up in our shots.”

The green and gold did turn over the ball 14 times this game, as the Crimson are known for causing teams to turn the ball over 20-plus times a game.

The Rams started out the game strong, keeping Harvard to 19 points in the first quarter while scoring 11 of their own, even after struggling against the press to start the game.

“We have to have shots fall for us to keep us in the game,” Murphy said. “So yeah, we ended up getting better shots.”

The struggles emerged in the second quarter for the Rams, only scoring seven points and going 3-for-17 from the field. The Rams were putting up a good amount of shots, but none of them could find the bottom of the net.

“I think we started breaking their press a little better towards halftime,” Murphy said. “That was kind of just our halftime adjustment, and yeah, shots just weren’t falling. And against teams like Harvard, that are very, very good, we have to have shots fall for us to keep us in the game.”

The Rams started to turn the corner coming out of halftime, slowly closing the lead. Then came the media timeout when Harvard turned the game back its way and ran away with it.

“We went 13-for-50 from the field,” Runner said. “They went 30-for-64. It’s a major difference. They went 10-for-27 three points. We went 5-for-20. Free throws we did limit them and they like living at the line, so that’s a positive they went 5-for-7. We however went 11-for-17. If we want to win games this year, our shooting percentages have to get better, especially at home.”

The Rams now look to forget this game and gear toward their next opponent Weber State, who they play at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22 in Moby Arena.

“Coach said it best in the locker room,” Murphy said. “Don’t completely flush out right now. Definitely think about what happened. But starting tomorrow, it’s Weber State. We have to rest tonight, eat right, get a good night’s sleep, hydrate, come to film and practice tomorrow, ready to win the next game on the schedule.”