When Colorado State University announced its move to the Pac-12 in 2024, a large question loomed of how each team would perform in the new conference.

As for CSU volleyball? Conference play couldn’t have gone much better.

The Rams finished their conference season 16-0 and as the regular season conference champions, now turning their eyes to the Pac-12 tournament that they are set to host Nov. 24-25 at Moby Arena.

“Every team would rather be on (home court),” head coach Emily Kohan said about the privilege to host the tournament. “But especially with Moby Madness behind us, … (home-court advantage is) really, really important.”

CSU clinched the rights to host the tournament Oct. 24 after defeating Boise State. Despite the guarantee that the team would be playing hometown postseason volleyball, the Rams showed no signs of slowing down.

“We clinched to host in Moby, but we kind of had this goal to be undefeated in conference (play),” libero Karsyn Fetzer said. “We put our heads down, came into practice every single day (and) worked our butts off to get where we are today.”

The Rams finished the year with a 23-3 record, with their only losses in the season coming from Southern Methodist, North Carolina and Colorado — all nationally ranked teams.

Entering the Pac-12 tournament with a bid to the NCAA tournament at stake, CSU’s experience facing top-tier opponents will come into play moving forward.

“We played SMU, North Carolina (and Colorado); they’re super, super strong teams,” setter Erin Debiec said. “That’s only going to make us better. Playing high-level volleyball and learning how to compete against good teams in the beginning of the season will prepare us to compete against good teams in the NCAA tournament when it matters.”

An all-around dominant season went relatively unrecognized on the national scale, however.

The Rams never made the AVCA Top 25 rankings, even while riding the high of their unbelievable winning streak. The team received votes to be ranked shortly after their Golden Spike victory against then No. 17 CU and has been receiving votes ever since, but hasn’t been able to crack the rankings.

“We’re right there,” Fetzer said. “Going into the tournament, being ranked would help us a lot. (We would) play an easier team or not-ranked team in the first round, and that would be amazing for us. We definitely want to be ranked, and we’re doing everything we can to be ranked.”

Even with the relative lack of recognition for their historic season, the Rams won’t let the rankings negatively affect their play on the court when it matters most. Instead, they’ll use it as fuel for their competitive fire.

“We are definitely ready to show up to the tournament and make some noise, cause some chaos for other teams,” Debiec said. “I know that this team is strong enough to be in the Top 25 and we just want to go out there and prove it.”

Clinching a tournament berth was at the forefront of the Rams’ minds, but so was securing home-court advantage.

“Another goal of ours was to host the tournament,” pin hitter Sofia Zabjek said. “We really wanted to do that because I think we do have a big advantage here with our fanbase and just playing in Moby is really difficult for other teams.”

With the tournament rapidly approaching, CSU has received its opponent for its upcoming semifinal match on Nov. 24: fourth-seed BSU.

The regular season concluded Nov. 19, and the standings for the tournament came down to that final day. Five teams entered the final day of the regular season with an opportunity to fill the remaining three slots behind the Rams.

San Diego State secured the second seed, while Oregon State clinched the third seed. Washington State and Utah State were the odd ones out, missing the cut for the tournament.

BSU enters the semifinal matchup against the undefeated Rams on a two-game losing streak while holding an 8-8 conference record. Despite the lopsided difference on paper between the two, Debiec said the Rams won’t become complacent.

“We’re going to scout them pretty heavily like we did the first time,” Debiec said. “We know their tendencies, so we’re going to get better at finding what we can control and making sure that we don’t let their momentum get them ahead of us. We’re going to keep our foot on the gas.”

In their previous two matchups, the Rams swept the Broncos both on the road and at home.

Debeic led the way for the Rams against BSU with 27 assists in each game, and middle blocker Kekua Richards led CSU in blocks both times around.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” Fetzer said. “We kind of had this mindset, like, it’s 0-0. Anyone can win this. … They want to make the tournament, but we do too, so playing our game and letting the past go in the past is going to be helpful for us.”

If CSU were to win both tournament games, it would earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The last Rams squad to make the tournament was the 2024 Mountain West championship team, and making it back to the NCAA would give CSU the chance to prove its worth on the national level.

”It would mean everything,” Fetzer said. “That’s all we’ve been working for this whole season. This is what we want to do. We want to go to the tournament, upset these teams, prove that we deserve to be there and I think we can definitely do it.”

This season marks the fifth time in program history that the Rams have gone undefeated in regular season conference play — cementing the 2026 squad as one of the strongest in recent CSU history.

Now wrapping up her winningest season in her head coaching tenure, Kohan expressed her pride in the accomplishments of her team.

“(The team) was in a great place when I was able to take the helm,” Kohan said. “We wanted to do justice to the legacy that came before us. Every year is a little bit different, and (I’m) really proud of what this group was able to do with a pretty young squad.”

Reach Jack Randels and Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.