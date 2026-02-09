Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Love without borders: How Valentine’s Day is celebrated across cultures

Gigi Young, Director of Digital Strategy and Engagement
February 9, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Love is universal, but how it’s expressed varies deeply across cultures. While Valentine’s Day is often associated with romantic dinners, roses and chocolates, looking beyond a singular tradition reveals that love is far more expansive than a single day or gesture. Across the world — and within Colorado State University’s campus community — love shows up through language, family bonds, community care and meaningful action. Through listening to students from different cultural backgrounds, we can better understand how love is shaped by history, values and a collective identity.

In many Western countries such as the United States and parts of Europe, Valentine’s Day centers on romantic relationships. Couples exchange gifts, cards and flowers, while restaurants become busy hosting candlelit dinners. Over time, however, the holiday has expanded to include friendships, self-love and family, reflecting a broader understanding of what love can mean. This shift highlights growing recognition that love is not exclusive to romance, but instead something that exists in many forms.

For many people in Hispanic and Latinx cultures, love often goes beyond romance and is deeply rooted in language and family. Melanie Palma-Perez, a CSU senior majoring in human development and family studies, explained how simple words carry layered meanings of affection.

“‘Te quiero’ translates directly to ‘I love you,'” Palma-Perez said. “‘Te quiero’ is more like, ‘I care about you; you mean a lot to me; you hold significant value to me.'”

She also emphasized how love within Hispanic cultures often begins at home.

“Family love is really big in Hispanic culture,” Palma-Perez said. “I think prioritizing family above all else is really common, which I think is beautiful.”

Familial love is often steady and enduring, built through presence, loyalty and shared responsibility rather than grand displays. This form of love emphasizes emotional closeness and long-term commitment, showing that affection does not always need to be loudly expressed to be deeply felt.

In Native American culture, love is often understood as inclusive and lifelong. Gabby Freemont, a student connected to the Native American Cultural Center on campus, described love as something that transcends bloodlines.

“We love all,” Freemont said. “Our family is blood or not. We are forever going to love that person.”

This perception highlights love as commitment to community and connection as something that is chosen, protected and honored over time. Rather than being transactional or temporary, love in this context is grounded in respect, responsibility and mutual care for one another.

In some Asian and Pacific Islander cultures, love is expressed less through verbal affirmation and more through action and shared experience. Joshelle Tul-id, a student from the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center at CSU, explained how love in the Philippines centers on community rather than individual expression.

“In the Philippines, we are very community centered,” Tul-id said. “We are very collective, so love is shared less through words and more through food, celebration and being there for each other in a way that’s productive.”

Nicole Vicente echoed this statement, emphasizing how love often appears through effort and generosity.

“There are a lot of acts of service and a lot of big gestures in the Philippines like singing a song outside your window, cooking you a huge feast or going out of your way, like, consistently,” Vicente said.

Traditions like these show how love can be demonstrated through time, labor and intention rather than constant verbal affirmation. In these cultures, showing up for someone — whether physically or emotionally — carries more weight than simply saying the words “I love you.”

Across cultures, one thing becomes clear: Love is not limited to only be showcased on Valentine’s Day. Whether expressed through language, family devotion, community care or acts of service, love is woven into daily life. Valentine’s Day may offer a moment to pause and reflect, but the love itself is ongoing — found in shared meals, chosen families, quiet sacrifices and the ways people show up for one another every day.

Reach Gigi Young at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Cultural Resource Centers
A table is covered in supplies for arts and crafts in the Pride Resource Center Jan. 28. These supplies were provided to community members during “We Craft It” Wednesday, an event hosted by the PRC. As part of the center’s Rainbow Ram Welcome series, the event offered shrinky dinks, knitting, painting, beading and more. The event was hosted to encourage students to connect with the center and other community members.
Pride Resource Center focuses on relationship-building through 'We Craft It' Wednesday
Rickey Frierson, assistant vice president for strategic student success initiatives at Colorado State University, delivers the closing address at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Colorado State University Jan. 19. The celebration included speeches and community events in the Lory Student Center.
Fort Collins, CSU honor legacy, community with MLK Jr. Day celebration
Participants in a vocal ceremony on stage line up to read names that are honoring transgender individuals who have passed away at the Trans Day of Remembrance event hosted by the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Black Student Alliance in the Lory Student Center at CSU Nov. 20.
Student-led ceremony marks Trans Day of Remembrance at CSU
More in Culture and Community
Image of a building
Late-night fusion restaurant Gaia Masala & Burger opens next to CSU
Colorado State University students and community members gather and march on the Lory Student Center Plaza for a protest sanctioned by CSU's chapter of the American Association of University Professors Nov. 7, 2025.
The People United advocates for marginalized communities at CSU
Students skate during Rams on Ice at the Lory Student Center on Colorado State University's campus Jan. 29.
Fifth annual Rams on Ice celebrates winter whimsy
More in Life and Culture
Cyclists ride in honor of Alex Pretti at Lee Martinez Community Park Jan. 31. Over 1,000 people attended the 5.5-mile ride, according to the Coloradoan.
Local cyclists host memorial bike ride honoring Alex Pretti
A bar top at Maida Trattoria, a traditional family-style Italian restaurant in downtown Fort Collins, sits waiting for customers Jan. 24. The restaurant serves in-house handmade pastas, flatbread pizzas and sandwiches, among other things.
Maida Trattoria brings love, authenticity through traditional Italian cuisine
Courtesy of Irving Mendoza Hinojos
First Generation Student Organization works to uplift, support CSU's first-gen population
About the Contributors
Gigi Young
Gigi Young, Director of Digital Strategy and Engagement
Gigi Young is the director of digital strategy and engagement at The Collegian. Guided by her belief that an informed public is a powerful public, she strives to extend the paper’s reach both online and in person. Over the past year, Young spearheaded a comprehensive digital overhaul of the publication. She redesigned the website to improve user experience, implemented posting protocols across social media to establish brand uniformity and organized outdated data systems. In addition, she manages backend analytics, tracking views, shares and other engagement metrics to help guide editorial decisions, enhance audience reach and align content with reader interests. Originally from Chicago’s North Shore, Young moved to Colorado to embrace the Rocky Mountain lifestyle. She is a senior majoring in business administration with concentrations in marketing and international business. Young will graduate with a MRAD research distinction for her work in AI Anthropomorphism and AI Financial Literacy, conducted under Assistant Professor Nandini Nim. She is a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma, the Women In Business Association, as well as an active volunteer at various nonprofit organizations. Young’s experiences span startups, small businesses both in the U.S. and abroad and Fortune 500 corporations. These opportunities have shaped her as a leader with strong business acumen, problem-solving abilities and a drive to make meaningful impact. Young could not be more delighted to be a part of The Collegian and its rich history for another — and her last — school year.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Illustration Director
Alli Adams is the new illustration editor here at The Collegian and is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers and team of artists. Entering her second year at The Collegian and first year in this role, she’s determined to carry on the legacy of creating fun doodles, sharing little campus jokes and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the editor, Alli oversees graphic and illustration design, exchanging new ideas with her fellow editors and collaborating with a team of extremely talented artists. In charge of the weekly comics and some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over with a pen in her hand and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found planning the next comic, playing her favorite games or practicing her skills in Blender and Java. As an electronic arts major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs that she hopes will brighten people’s days — at least a little. Nothing makes her smile more than people getting as much of a laugh out of her illustrations as she did, and she continues to pursue that until her hands give out.