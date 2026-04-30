German professor at CSU shares her journey with language, education

For the past 30 years, Professor Rachel Kirby has sought to make Colorado State University a place to appreciate the German language through teaching a multitude of classes with subjects including language courses of every level, with capstone, culture and even cinema courses.

Kirby taught her first course at CSU in 1996, fresh out of graduate school and pregnant with her first daughter. The course, which looked at German-Jewish cultural identity, allowed her and her students to explore the culture’s literary pieces.

Kirby still teaches a similar course — LGER 251: The Holocaust in Literature and Film — in which she explores the Holocaust through the mediums of literature, film and other art forms, observing how its representation through media has impacted society’s perspective.

During her time teaching at CSU, Kirby said she has made it a priority to show her support for students in whatever way she can, whether it’s accepting late work or simply being there for students in need.

“A big part of my professional identity is being an advocate, being a support person for students,” Kirby said. “It’s easy for me to give them a little bit of grace and not be so rigid about due dates if they’re going through a rough time or have three midterms that week.”

Many of her students say the kindness and flexibility she gives students are among the many things that set her apart from other professors. Kirby’s students believe she has done an exceptional job creating a welcoming space within the German department and making her classes a place that her students want to be.

“She’s just a really great person to talk to,” said Janie Goldberg, a first-year student at CSU who said she is taking Kirby’s Holocaust literature class to learn more about her own culture. Goldberg shared how Kirby’s passion for what they are learning shows through her teaching.

“She doesn’t just teach it to teach it; she teaches it because she actually has an interest in it,” Goldberg said. “It’s definitely been one of the better classes I’ve had so far.”

Kirby said her passion for German began during her first semester of college. Growing up surrounded by Spanish, she said she knew she wanted to study a language in college. Then, during her first semester, she took her first German class and was immediately drawn in.

“And I switched my major the very next semester,” Kirby said. “The language just appeals to me on a different level; it’s a very logical language.”

Throughout her college years, Kirby spent a substantial amount of time abroad in Germany. While she was there, she was placed with families who lived there, which she said allowed her to immerse herself in the culture and language.

“There was so much personal growth,” Kirby said. “And obviously my language skills improved tremendously. Those were some of the best years of my life, living in Germany.”

Prior to coming to CSU, Kirby earned her Bachelor of Arts in German studies in 1987 from Oberlin College in Ohio. She then went on to earn her Masters and Ph.D. from Washington University in St. Louis. She said it was during her junior year of college — after instructing a monthlong intensive German course — she found her passion for teaching.

“It just felt natural to be in the classroom,” Kirby said.