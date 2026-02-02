Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Pride Resource Center focuses on relationship-building through ‘We Craft It’ Wednesday

Chloe Rios, Staff Reporter
February 2, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
A table is covered in supplies for arts and crafts in the Pride Resource Center Jan. 28. These supplies were provided to community members during “We Craft It” Wednesday, an event hosted by the PRC. As part of the center’s Rainbow Ram Welcome series, the event offered shrinky dinks, knitting, painting, beading and more. The event was hosted to encourage students to connect with the center and other community members.

Strands of Pride flags, buckets of beads, rolls of yarn and other crafting materials acted as invitations to find a community at the Colorado State University Pride Resource Center’s crafting event.

Hosted Jan. 28, the center held “We Craft it” Wednesday, an event part of a tradition called Rainbow Ram Welcome. Since its start in 2020, Rainbow Ram Welcome takes place at the start of every fall and spring semester and serves as an avenue to promote the center’s services and mentoring programs. 

“We know it can be intimidating sometimes to, like, come in the center because you don’t know who’s in there or if you’ll meet people or (if) people will make assumptions about how you identify,” said Maggie Hendrickson, director of the Pride Resource Center. 

“We Craft It” Wednesday aims to combat that intimidation by creating a low-stakes environment for people to visit the center. Though the event is a part of Rainbow Ram Welcome, “We Craft It” Wednesday will be a regular installment on the last Wednesday of every month this semester.

“We’re hoping to make this a regular event … and just bring people together in creative ways.” – Katie Brown, CSU Pride Resource Center staff member

Sitting at a circular table in a corner of the center, new faces like Hayden Macias, a junior at CSU, painted a wooden coaster. The first-time attendee, who described the Pride Center’s event as “colorful,” heard about the afternoon dedicated to community building from a promotional Instagram post.

Zoe Ermias, a first-year student majoring in business administration, learned about the event via the center’s newsletter, which she is subscribed to. Ermias previously attended Pancakes with Pride, a community breakfast event the center holds to welcome students during the fall semester. 

Ermias, Macias and two other students shared conversations while working on their respective wooden coasters that featured designs like waves, cacti, palm trees and more.

 “I want to become more in touch with my community,” Macias said. “That’s why I came here today.”

New attendees like Macias contributed to the center’s environment, which was described as livelier than usual by Alasdair Detschman, a junior majoring in animal science.

“I always like when they have these events because then you see so many new students and a lot of them keep coming back afterwards, which is lovely to see and (helps) build the community,” Detschman said.

With a yellow-orange thread, Detschman used a Japanese technique called Sashiko mending to stitch a design on his hoodie.

Detschman is also a member of the center’s Pride Leadership Collective. The PLC is a group of students who act as representatives of the center, as well as work on events and projects inspired by the community’s needs and their personal passions.

Alongside providing free craft materials to attendees, staff members of the center offered free pizza halfway through the event.

Other staff members like Katie Brown sparked conversation with attendees like Emily, a first-year student who did not provide a last name. The two worked together on friendship bracelets. Emily made her bracelet the colors of the lesbian flag.

Brown, who is in her first year working at the center, emphasized the center’s goal of building a stronger community.

“We’re hoping to make this a regular event … and just bring people together in creative ways,” Brown said. “We’ve done things like queer connections in the past, which is also craft- and art-based, but this one is more free, like a free-for-all, which I think is fun.”

Reach Chloe Rios at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
horoscopes
Horoscopes Feb. 2-8
Students skate during Rams on Ice at the Lory Student Center on Colorado State University's campus Jan. 29.
Fifth annual Rams on Ice celebrates winter whimsy
Protesters gather in Old Town Square holding signs and chanting to passing pedestrians and cars, demonstrating against ICE Jan. 29. The crowd chanted phrases such as, "Whose streets? Our streets!" and, "Fuck ICE."
'There's no excuse for apathy': Anti-ICE protesters stage nighttime ICE demonstration before national strike
More in Community Events
Rickey Frierson, assistant vice president for strategic student success initiatives at Colorado State University, delivers the closing address at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at Colorado State University Jan. 19. The celebration included speeches and community events in the Lory Student Center.
Fort Collins, CSU honor legacy, community with MLK Jr. Day celebration
Collegian File Photo
United Women of Color fosters empowerment, leadership at CSU
Participants in a vocal ceremony on stage line up to read names that are honoring transgender individuals who have passed away at the Trans Day of Remembrance event hosted by the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Black Student Alliance in the Lory Student Center at CSU Nov. 20.
Student-led ceremony marks Trans Day of Remembrance at CSU
More in Cultural Resource Centers
Filipino Culture Club secretary Joshelle Tul-id talks to people at their booth at the APACC Night Market Nov. 13
APACC shares culture through first-ever night market
Students paint pumpkins at the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Asian Pacific American Cultural Center's Pumpkin Palooza event on the Lory Student Center West Patio Oct. 28. "It's a good space to come and decompress and just hang out while everything in the world is going on around you," said Gaurav Harshe, who is involved in APACC.
APACC, ASCSU collaborate for Pumpkin Palooza
The American Indian Science and Engineering Society Powwow kicks off with a prayer before grand entry Nov. 1.
41st annual AISES powwow honors long-standing traditions, culture