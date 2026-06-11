Spring Term 2026 at Colorado State: Rams Athletics, Fort Collins, and the Campus Year Ahead

Image by Wesley Calhoun

Spring term in Fort Collins rearranges Colorado State University faster than the news cycle can keep up with. The cottonwoods along the Cache la Poudre push their late buds, the Lory Student Center patio fills up for finals coffee at hours that defy the academic calendar, and the campus that felt quiet over the winter quietly turns over its leadership, its budget assumptions, and its recruiting board for next fall. The 2026 academic year has compressed that turnover into a tighter window than usual. The Board of Governors confirmed Rico Munn as the system’s next chancellor in February, a fifty-five million dollar shortfall was absorbed across the spring budget cycle while in-state undergraduate tuition rose three and a half percent, and the Rams athletic department is preparing for its first full season inside the rebuilt Pac-12. The mood on the walks between Morgan Library and the Oval sits somewhere between the usual finals stress and the sense that decisions made this spring will outlast most of the undergraduates currently arguing about them.

The Fort Collins that surrounds those decisions has its own pulse this spring. Fort Collins Utilities announced voluntary water reductions as the looming shortage moved from a forecast into a planning constraint, downtown businesses along College Avenue are reworking patio service around the lower flows, and the wildfire that flared next to Horsetooth Reservoir in April pushed evacuation routes into the conversation in a way no campus orientation slide ever does. Canvas Stadium hosted its spring game on a Saturday that doubled as the first real look at the Rams’ new defensive front, the CSU track and field program kept rewriting Doug Max Invitational records, and the Canvas learning platform itself was breached by a ransomware group whose name has now circulated through every classroom that depends on the system. The pieces below run through the campus, athletic, and city stories that actually matter for students wrapping up the term, families travelling for commencement, and alumni who keep an eye on Fort Collins from further afield. The first stop is a short aside for the over-twenty-one part of the Fort Collins readership about a corner of the US consumer-internet landscape that has shifted noticeably while the academic year has been running.

One stretch of the off-campus internet has expanded faster than most casual Fort Collins observers expect, and it is worth flagging briefly for the over-twenty-one community crowd before the Rams coverage proper. The free-to-enter coin model has produced a wave of platforms that sit outside the regulated sports-betting market in Colorado and in most other states, and an editorial explainer at Legal Sports Report keeps a current tracking page for social casinos that breaks down which operators are live, which welcome packages are running this season, and which states have the most useful access. The page reads as a single reference bookmark for any adult Fort Collins resident curious about how the category has evolved, and it sits comfortably outside the actual on-campus coverage that fills the rest of this piece. Everything below returns to the things that matter inside the Morgan Library walls, on the Canvas Stadium turf, and on the streets between Old Town and Foothills.

The Fifty-Five-Million-Dollar Budget and Tuition Reset on Johnson Hall’s Desk

Colorado State’s spring budget cycle put a number on what most departments had already started to anticipate: roughly fifty-five million dollars in pressure across the institution, a three and a half percent increase in in-state undergraduate tuition, and a four percent bump on graduate rates as the system worked to protect salaries, financial aid, and the larger capital projects already in motion. The arithmetic underneath the figure is largely an enrollment and state-appropriation problem. CSU’s freshman pipeline from California and the Front Range’s adjoining counties has softened as private-college sticker prices reset, the state’s general-fund contribution to higher education came in below the spring projection, and the cost of running the Foothills Campus laboratories rose faster than instructional revenue did. The College of Liberal Arts and the Warner College of Natural Resources both face the harder version of the decision tree, since their headcount tracks general-education enrollment more directly than the professional programs do. Watch the summer Faculty Council sessions for the operational detail, because by the time fall arrives the structural questions about teaching loads and graduate-student support will already be decided rather than open.

Pac-12 Football and What the Spring Roster Actually Looks Like Under the Rams Staff

Football conversation has a way of stealing oxygen from every other spring sport at Colorado State, and the move into the rebuilt Pac-12 has given the Rams staff a particularly loud platform. The conference reshuffle places CSU alongside Boise State, San Diego State, and Fresno State in a footprint that finally matches where most Fort Collins recruits actually want to play their home games. Spring practices in April leaned heavily on a defensive-line rotation built around transfer additions who spent the previous year in the Mountain West, and the staff used the green-jersey scrimmage to look hard at the offensive line rebuild rather than the skill-position depth chart most fans were watching. The Canvas Stadium crowd at the spring showcase got a clean look at the new safety pairings and the placekicker rotation, and the early indication is that the staff is comfortable with returning starters at the skill positions rather than rushing any of the highly-rated freshmen into the two-deep. The Pac-12 schedule that lands on the season ticket holders this fall has road trips to Hawaii and Boise that, between them, will tell us most of what we need to know about whether the new conference identity is translating to the field.

Eddy Hall, Morgan Library, and the Capital Projects That Keep Campus Functional

Eddy Hall has reopened on a phased schedule after the renovation that closed most of the building through the back half of last year, with the English department’s main offices and the writing center now back inside the original footprint rather than scattered across borrowed corners of the Andrew G. Clark Building. The work has produced classrooms wired for the kind of hybrid instruction the department experimented with through the pandemic and the kind of small-group seminar spaces that the older lecture-hall layout never really supported. Morgan Library’s quieter operational changes deserve attention too, with the renewed twenty-four hour service through finals and the expanded reservation system for the group study rooms that absorbed most of the demand from the Andrew G. Clark study lounge. Across both buildings the consistent theme is that the campus has settled on a model where teaching space and study space are treated as interchangeable inside the same building, which is the kind of design choice that quietly reshapes how students plan their week. The next capital question is whether the Behavioral Sciences Building modernisation gets queued for the fall capital request or pushed back another cycle, because the answer will signal how aggressively the system intends to keep spending against the tighter operating envelope.

CSU Track and Field, the Doug Max Invitational, and the Recruiting Wave

Track and field at Colorado State has been the spring’s most reliable source of records, with the Doug Max Invitational producing personal bests across the jumps and the throws and the program quietly building one of the deepest field-event groups in the conference. The recruiting story that has carried the most weight in Fort Collins this cycle is the Berthoud signing that puts a multi-sport prep talent into the Rams jumps room without any of the social-media churn that follows higher-ranked headliners. The Collegian’s profile of Jayce Newbill joins the CSU jumps roster offers the clearest read on how an athlete who spent most of his early high-school career on the football field arrived at the long jump runway and rewrote the Berthoud school-record book over the past two seasons. The deeper story is what his arrival says about the program’s recruiting reach inside the Front Range corridor, where Colorado high schools have always supplied the Rams roster but the share converting to the jumps and the multi-events has historically lagged the sprints and the distance groups. Watch the NCAA West regional in late May for the early returns on whether that depth translates into a championship-meet scoring shift rather than just a Big Sky-era set of school records.

Water Shortage, Horsetooth, and the Civic Stakes for the Campus Footprint

Fort Collins Utilities’ voluntary reduction request is the kind of civic signal that lands directly on a campus the size of Colorado State, since the institutional water draw across irrigation, laboratory operations, and athletic facilities is large enough that even a modest percentage cut shows up in the city’s monthly demand figures. The looming Colorado-wide shortage that the utility cited has roots in a snowpack year that finished well below the long-term average, a reservoir storage profile that had been working off the back of last year’s lean inflows, and a forecast for the summer that builds in higher evapotranspiration than the rolling average. The wildfire that forced evacuations near the Foothills Campus in April was the visible reminder that the same atmospheric pattern produces multiple operational headaches at once. Around campus the practical responses include reduced ornamental irrigation along the Oval, a tighter operating envelope at the Equine Center, and a longer review window for any capital project that would meaningfully increase the institution’s consumptive use. Most of these decisions are quiet enough that they never reach the front page, but their cumulative effect is what determines whether the campus reaches the fall on a comfortable footing or a constrained one.

Old Town, the Mural Project, and Why Place Matters for the Fort Collins Story

Colorado State’s identity is heavily tied to specific places like the Pingree Park field station, the bench under the bell tower at the Administration Building, and the brick lines of Old Town that connect the Lory Student Center to the cafes on Mountain Avenue. The arts infrastructure that runs through those blocks has produced an unusually busy spring, with the Fort Collins Mural Project programming its annual Art Week across the downtown corridor and the Bohemian Foundation backing a slate of free events that ran from the Carnegie Center to Old Town Square. The Colorado Sun guide to Fort Collins Art Week walks readers through the calendar of mural unveilings, the gallery openings on Linden Street, and the public-art tours that tied the week together for residents and visitors who treat the downtown as a single connected venue. The framing matters for the broader question of campus heritage, because a university town is the sum of its sightlines and the way Fort Collins has chosen to invest in its murals and its small galleries is the kind of detail that ends up in alumni memory long after the course-catalogue changes have rolled forward. The next round of programming will overlap with summer move-in for the graduate-housing cohort, and the way the downtown calendar is sequenced through July will tell us whether the arts side of the Fort Collins story stays accessible to the student readership or drifts into a high-season tourist register that prices the campus out of its own back yard.

The Canvas Breach, the Ransomware Story, and Operational Trust on Campus

The ransomware incident that hit the Canvas learning-platform parent company is the rare campus story that lands on every single instructor, student, and teaching-assistant inside the same week. The Collegian’s breaking coverage placed the breach with a named cybercrime group, confirmed that the parent paid a ransom for student data, and laid out the categories of records potentially exposed across the assignments, the grade book, and the messaging archives. The institutional response from CSU leaned on the same playbook most universities settled on after the prior generation of higher-education breaches: a public advisory through campus email, a credit-monitoring offer to students who opted in, and a faculty memo on how to think about course materials hosted inside the platform during the interim. The harder question is whether the institution renegotiates its Canvas contract during the summer window or treats the incident as an industry-wide event that does not require a vendor change. The answer matters because the cost of changing learning-management platforms is large enough that the decision is effectively a five-year capital choice, and the contracting cycle this summer is when the trade-off is actually live rather than theoretical.

ASCSU After the Spring Transition and the Year Ahead for Student Government

Student government at Colorado State tends to attract more attention in spring than it deserves the rest of the year, partly because the executive transitions happen during finals week and partly because the budget the Associated Students of Colorado State University controls is one of the only discretionary pots on a campus where most line items are state-mandated. The outgoing administration leaves a roster of unfinished files that the incoming executive inherits mid-cycle rather than at the start of a year, including the cultural-resource center coordination, the graduate-employee bargaining advocacy, and the campus-safety alert review after last fall’s communication gap. The Senate seats turn over at the same time as the executive, which means the relationships between ASCSU and the administration get rebuilt from scratch in the first month of fall. Watch the early-October ASCSU sessions for the tone of the new working group on housing affordability, which is where the next operating tension between Johnson Hall and the student body is almost certain to surface. The ASCSU budget package itself is the unsung detail, because the line items routinely fund student-media operations, the cultural-resource centers, and the RamRide service that keeps the off-campus apartment ring inside a manageable late-night transit footprint.

What to Watch Between Finals and Move-In Weekend in Fort Collins

The calendar between finals week and fall move-in is shorter than it looks. Commencement on the second weekend of May empties the campus quickly, the summer-session enrollment numbers tend to drop into the registrar’s office in the first week of June, and any major budget decisions Johnson Hall is going to take this cycle will be in place before the August Board of Governors meeting. Rams football opens against a Mountain West holdover at Canvas Stadium on a Saturday that will function as the first real check on the new defensive front, cross-country opens its season at the CSU course in early September, and ASCSU’s first contested motion of the year typically lands in the second meeting of October. The handful of stories worth keeping a tab open on through the summer are the budget detail as it becomes public, the Eddy Hall and Behavioral Sciences capital planning, the housing market in the Campus West neighbourhoods where the rent compression is moving against undergraduates, and the water and wildfire posture as the Front Range moves into the late-summer dry window. If you read one Fort Collins story a week through the summer, those four files are the ones that will pay off when the campus refills in August and the term proper begins again.