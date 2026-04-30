Who’s running: A 2026 election guide for Fort Collins, Northern Colorado

With candidate filing closed, the 2026 election landscape in Northern Colorado is largely set. The cycle includes local, congressional and statewide races, many of which will be decided in the June 30 primary election.

Fort Collins does not hold municipal elections during even-numbered years. Its next city council races are scheduled for 2027.

Larimer County Commissioner, District 1

The Larimer County Commissioner District 1 seat is open following the decision by incumbent John Kefalas not to seek reelection. Kefalas has held the position since 2018. No Republican candidate filed, meaning the Democratic primary will determine the next commissioner.

District 1 includes northern Fort Collins, LaPorte, Wellington and surrounding rural communities. County commissioners oversee processes surrounding the county budget, human services and departments that coordinate with the Colorado Department of Human Services.

Three Democratic candidates are on the ballot:

Shane Atkinson is the legislative affairs coordinator in the Larimer County Manager’s Office. He previously worked as a high school teacher and as a constituent advocate in U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse’s office. His campaign emphasizes familiarity with county operations.

Dan Sapienza is a Fort Collins attorney and member of the Fort Collins Urban Renewal Authority. He has prior experience in public policy roles, including work with the Health District of Northern Larimer County and a congressional office. His campaign focuses on housing, affordability and infrastructure.

Lisa Chollet is also listed on the ballot. As of now, publicly available information about her background and platform is limited.

Other county offices on the 2026 ballot include sheriff, assessor, treasurer, clerk and recorder, coroner and surveyor. These are four-year elected positions. Candidate details for these races are available through the Colorado Secretary of State’s TRACER system.

U.S. House, Congressional District 2

Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District includes Fort Collins, Boulder, Longmont and smaller mountain communities to the west.

Incumbent Neguse, first elected in 2018, is seeking reelection. According to official election results, he received 68.4% of the vote in 2024. He currently serves in House Democratic leadership.

Neguse faces a Democratic primary challenger in Cinque Mason, a Boulder resident whose campaign platform includes proposals related to direct constituent input on legislation.

On the Republican side, Christina Blunt and Kelley Dennison are competing in the primary. General election competitiveness is limited, based on recent voting patterns in the district, which have consistently elected Democratic candidates by large margins.

Governor

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is term-limited and cannot run for reelection.

The Democratic primary includes:

Michael Bennet , U.S. senator since 2009, who has won three statewide elections.

Phil Weiser , Colorado attorney general since 2019.

Polling has shown differences in name recognition between the candidates. For example, a 2026 poll by the Colorado Polling Institute reported that a larger share of voters were familiar with Bennet than Weiser. Campaign fundraising reports and endorsements also indicate both candidates have established political networks.

On the Republican side, candidates include Scott Bottoms, Victor Marx and Barbara Kirkmeyer, who qualified for the ballot through different processes.

U.S. Senate

Sen. John Hickenlooper is running for reelection. He previously served as mayor of Denver and Colorado governor before being elected to the Senate in 2020, defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

He faces a Democratic primary challenge from state Sen. Julie Gonzales.

The Republican candidate is state Sen. Mark Baisley, who is running unopposed in the primary.

Statewide election outcomes in recent cycles have generally favored Democratic candidates, though general election results depend on turnout and other factors.

If Bennet is elected governor, state law allows the sitting governor to appoint a replacement to the U.S. Senate vacancy until the next election.

Attorney General

Attorney General Phil Weiser’s gubernatorial run leaves the position open.

Four Democratic candidates are running:

Two Republican candidates are running:

Michael Allen , elected district attorney of Judicial District 4 since 2020.

, elected district attorney of Judicial District 4 since 2020. Conner Pennington, attorney.

Secretary of State, State Treasurer

Both offices are open due to term limits and candidates pursuing other positions.

For secretary of state:

For state treasurer:

Democrat: Jeff Bridges , state senator and Joint Budget Committee chair.

Republican: Kevin Grantham , former state senate president.

Election Overview

The June 30 primary will determine nominees for most races. In some cases, particularly where only one party has candidates, the primary outcome effectively determines the officeholder.

Voters can verify registration status and party affiliation through the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Unaffiliated voters may participate in one party’s primary under Colorado election rules.