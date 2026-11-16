The Graduate Student Showcase will return for its 11th year at Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center Nov. 17-18 and will bring together more than 300 graduate students from different disciplines to present their research to an audience.

“It’s a great opportunity to remind our (graduate) students that they belong here at CSU,” said Sara Tompkins, the associate dean of student services for the graduate school.

Tompkins said she helps students find success, and a big part of that is the GradShow.

The GradShow initially began 11 years ago, created by former Associate Dean for Graduate Students Tammi Vacha-Haase. It was inspired by the Celebrate Undergraduate Research and Creativity showcase for CSU undergraduates; the idea behind it was to extend a similar space for graduate students to showcase their research. Over time it has grown, and now students give their presentations with an array of formats.

One of the most common forms utilized by various majors and colleges to present their research is a research poster.

“In (my) poster, I will mainly talk about the problem that we are facing with the young professional,” said Sergio Basco Ochoa, who will be a presenter at the GradShow.

Basco Ochoa will present with the College of Business and look into how artificial intelligence can help students find jobs or other opportunities after completing their undergraduate degree.

Other presentation forms that can be seen at the GradShow are visual arts and performances. One of these performances is a poetry reading by Conrad Schaefer of his collection “Echoes,” which reflect on the changing environment in Fort Collins.

“This is an opportunity — a really pleasant opportunity — to interact with an audience in a way that’s very close and just nice conversation,” Schaefer said.

Some of the graduate students have been working on their research for a long time. Some, such as Emma Ellison, have already presented their research in other modes.

“I’ve presented it at a round table at the American Sociological Association annual meeting,” Ellison said. “I found out the GradShow was happening, and I already have this paper semiwritten, so I will get more feedback on it.”

Ellison’s talk on “Are Queer Spaces ‘Safe’? Analysis of College Pride Center Websites” discusses whether these centers are truly safe and useful.

Some graduate students were encouraged to join the showcase by faculty members who wished to aid the students in their success. This was the case for Casey Berger, whose research focuses on how adolescent boys interact with violent media and what watching gore can say about their perceptions of masculinity.

“I was talking with some faculty advisers, who were really encouraging me to continue doing something with this research, (and they) told me to submit it to the GradShow as an opportunity to keep sharing it with people,” Berger said.

Every year, the showcase features a keynote speaker who kicks off the event the night before the showcase. This year’s speaker is Caroline Burkhart, an instructor at The Moth, an organization that hosts storytelling workshops.

“The GradShow is really distinct and interesting because it brings graduate students from all disciplines together to share their research, their creativity and their entrepreneurship,” said Lynna Dicamillo, the director of communications for CSU’s graduate school and this year’s GradShow organizer..

Though the presenters at the GradShow compete to win scholarship money, the showcase provides the graduate students with other opportunities.

“These kinds of showcases or opportunities where I have been able to pitch the idea or keep working with this in the university has helped me to talk with other students,” Basco said.

The GradShow is open to the public, and it offers peers and community members the opportunity to see what the graduate students have been researching.

“It’s just an opportunity to come and learn about what our graduate students are doing and (what they’re) interested in,” Tompkins said. “(Audiences) can expect to see a wide variety of research project and to see different creativity and artistry.”

Reach Claire Nester at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.