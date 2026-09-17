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SLiCE hosts 2026 Involvement Expo, offering information, interaction with student orgs

Maiya Kreamer, Life & Culture Editor
September 17, 2026
Collegian File Photo

Colorado State University’s Student Leadership, Involvement, Community Engagement Office hosted the Fall Involvement Expo 2026 on Sept. 15-17. The gathering was an opportunity for student organizations to interact with and share their goals directly with other students.

“It’s more lively at the LSC than usual,” attendee Micky Li said. “The people at the booths … seem really happy and excited because they really want you to be part of their community.” 

Micky Li is president of the Chinese Language Club and said though her group missed registration for this semester, they plan to make an appearance next year. 

“I kind of wanted to come here to see what it looks like because we plan on signing up for it in the spring,” Li said. “Everyone’s decorated their tables super nice, and especially a lot of the clubs regarding interest, I think they really put in a lot of effort to decorate their booths to really gain attraction.”

To prepare the decorations for the day, many members showed up around 9 a.m. to lay down table clothes, hang posters and set up activities at their assigned areas. Many groups prioritized information and conversation, while others took a more hands-on approach. 

“They usually let us have, like, an extra spot to put our mats and equipment,” the co-president of the gymnastics club Addy Hoffman said. “We can kind of demonstrate to people and … get people to come to our table.”

Another unconventional and group-specific activity came from the CSU History Club, a reoccurring participant of the expo. 

“This hasn’t been the first time that my club has tabled an event,” the club’s social media and event coordinator Sophia Jensen said. “It’s been a pretty decent turnout of people. … We’re doing the event where a club president dresses up in the armor, and then (attendees) sign a waiver, and then they beat him with a stick for a little bit.” 

Some groups worked to draw attention by giving away candy, small items and, in the case of Christian Campus Ministry, Cru, a new scooter. 

“We’re doing a scooter giveaway,” said Tyler Williams, a team leader at Cru. “The hope is to have students who are interested in pursuing some aspect of their faith while they’re in college to see a reason to come and check us out.” 

For some students, the variety of clubs in the expo is a draw. Li said between taking the time to get inspiration for spring and supporting her friends who were tabling, she spent time browsing the plaza. 

“I see other clubs that are for the betterment of society, kind of like the end drug overdose one,” Li said. “They also have the game developer club — and I’m in computer science, and I didn’t know they had that — so I’m going to try joining.

Juniper Roberts, a general officer of the Women Outdoor Leadership Initiative, said the attendees who wandered by and those who picked them specifically were active and interested in hearing what the groups had to say. 

“Some people are really excited about the club,” Roberts said. “We’ve had some questions come up, and that’s been really awesome to help people understand us. … Our club has, like, been slowly building over the years, and it’s really awesome to see more and more people interested. We just want to keep fostering our community.”

Reach Maiya Kreamer at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Maiya Kreamer
Maiya Kreamer, Life & Culture Editor
Maiya Kreamer is entering her second year with Rocky Mountain Student Media and is excited to step into her new role as the life and culture editor for The Collegian. She is prepared to put all of her effort into finding new and unique stories to fill its pages with every week.  Kreamer was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and moved to pursue her goals of becoming a journalist. She became interested in journalism after taking a speech and debate class her sophomore year of high school, wherein she realized her real passions lie in researching different subjects and sharing the information.  Now Kreamer is a second-year student pursuing dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in journalism and media communication as well as in history. She believes these two subjects help to inform and build off of each other in their pursuit to understand and document the world. Alongside her work at The Collegian, Kreamer began volunteering with CTV News in her second semester at CSU and will be taking on the position of CTV News producer for the coming year. She aims to continue learning about multimedia journalism and apply this knowledge to all of her work. As a first-generation college student and one of the few in her family to leave her home state for education. Kreamer also works to foster the first-generation community at CSU as the secretary and financial adviser for the 1st Generation JMC club.  In her free time, Kreamer enjoys finding the time to draw, reading comic books or watching anime. 