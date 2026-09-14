Independent pop-up bookstore fundraises $10k to open first brick-and-mortar location

After years of operating a pop-up bookstore and partnering with local businesses to set up temporary spaces, The Crowded Bookshelf has opened the doors of its first brick-and-mortar store near the intersection of Drake and Shields.

It all started when Renee Becher, the bookstore owner, entered the bookselling industry by working at both a local publisher and a bookstore.

“I actually got a job at a local publishing house for a few years and then also got a job working at Old Firehouse Books in Old Town,” Becher said. “That’s kind of where I got my bookseller education. … I was there for about seven years and learned the industry. And then, when I left there, it was kind of that moment of, ‘What else do I want to do?’ And I was, like, ‘I don’t really want to do anything else. I want to keep bookselling.’”

Once it was up and running, The Crowded Bookshelf gained attention thanks to its unique collection of content that focuses on more serious, mature themes.

“I like the different topics she has,” customer Jamie Callahan said. “She has a whole section about death and (Becher) always says she’s a death-positive (and) sex-positive bookseller. I think that’s really interesting and cool.”

Becher found the pop-up model taught her an important lesson about choosing her material carefully and thinking about the experience of her customers.

“The pop-up was a really good experience because it forced you to really think about what you were offering,” Becher said. “I had people that would come up sometimes and say, ‘This is actually kind of nice because some stores are so big and overwhelming.’”

Despite her and her community’s love of the pop-up experience, Becher realized it was time to settle down in a more permanent location.

“For about four years … I was going around to local breweries and makers markets and building a following,” Becher said. “Last summer was when it finally hit, and I was, like, ‘OK it’s time to not move books every weekend. I just want to have a space. I want to be able to do more. I want to be able to offer more.’”

To get off the ground, a Kickstarter was launched for The Crowded Bookshelf to help buy their new location and other necessary expenses that accompany starting a physical store. The Kickstarter included extra perks and rewards that encouraged people to pledge some of their money to the cause. On Sept. 5, after only being posted for just over a month, Becher’s goal of $10,000 was met.

“There were definitely people (who) were excited,” Becher said. “It’s kind of nice for the people that donate. … It makes them feel more involved in this thing that they’re helping to support and create.”

During the grand opening, many patrons highlighted the location of the bookstore as a perk.

“I like the location because it’s nice that it’s on this side of town,” Callahan said. “Sometimes I just don’t want to have to go to Old Town, so it’s nice to have this in a different part of the community.”

Even with the newly opened shop, The Crowded Bookshelf will continue to offer online sales. The store also provides a 15% discount to Colorado State University students who bring their student ID.

“I like that it’s small,” customer Amber Cavin said. “It seems much more curated, like, the owner really took the time to figure out exactly what books they wanted to put up.”

Reach David Martinez at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.