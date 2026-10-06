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Gallery: Tour de Corgi celebrates 12th year

Emlyn Monti and Hayley Smith
October 6, 2026

  • Ollie and Hazel pose at the Chewy Vet photo booth at Civic Center Park during the Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 4.

    Collegian | Emlyn Monti

  • Peanut stands with his owner while dressed as Maui from Disney’s Moana during the 12th annual Tour de Corgi parade and costume contest Oct. 3.

    Collegian | Emlyn Monti

  • A corgi in an astronaut suit walks down the street during the Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 3. The 12th annual parade’s theme was “Sploots in Space” and featured a variety of space-themed costumes.

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • A corgi in a Batman costume sticks out its tongue at Tour de Corgi costume contest Oct. 3.

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • A corgi dressed as the center of the universe parades around in a wagon with a hanging model solar system at the Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 3.

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • Bacon sits in alien goggles at the Tour de Corgi costume contest held at Civic Center Park Oct. 3.

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • A man carries his corgi during the Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 3. The pair won one of the costume contest categories.

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • Sydney the corgi, dressed as Queen Elizabeth, is held up by her owner at Tour de Corgi costume contest Oct. 3. The pair won one of the costume contest categories.

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • A corgi in a flying saucer costume and three-eyed alien headband walks up to the stage at the Tour de Corgi costume contest Oct. 3. The theme of the 12th annual event was “Sploots in Space.”

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • A corgi in a red cape walks through the crowd at the 12th annual Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 3.

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • A corgi in a mermaid costume looks up at its owner during the 12th annual Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 3.

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • A corgi with a plush alien riding on its back smiles during the Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 3. The 12th annual event’s theme was “Sploots in Space.”

    Collegian | Hayley Smith

  • A corgi in a sheriff’s hat lines up for the Tour de Corgi parade Oct. 3.

    Collegian | Hayley Smith
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