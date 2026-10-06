Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian
Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Gallery: CSU hosts annual Homecoming & Family Weekend festivities

Cait Mckinzie, Connor Roche, Joseph Vinet, Mabel Martinez, and Hayden Holz
October 6, 2026

  • Award recipients of the 2026 Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony pose for a photo alongside Colorado State University President Amy Parsons in the Lory Student Center Oct. 1.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Tonia Queen, a Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, accepts her award with a hug from Kristi Bohlender, executive director of the Colorado State University Alumni Association, in the Lory Student Center Ballroom Oct. 1. Alongside her husband, Jack Queen, Tonia Queen received the College of Business Honor Alumni award.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Apryl Steele walks across the stage to receive her award during the Colorado State University Distinguished Alumni Awards ceremony at the Lory Student Center Ballroom Oct. 1. Steele received the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences’ Honor Alumni Award.

    Collegian | Mabel Martinez

  • Titonic, an 8-piece funk, soul and R&B band, performs during the Festival on The Oval Oct. 2.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • A member of the band Titonic plays guitar during the band’s set at the Festival on The Oval Oct. 2.

    Collegian | Hayden Holz

  • Colorado State University cheerleaders perform a group stunt for a crowd of students and families in front of the Homecoming Bonfire on the West Lawn of the Lory Student Center Oct. 2.

    Collegian | Joseph Vinet

  • The 2026 Colorado State University Homecoming & Family Weekend drone show pays homage to CSU’s history while illustrating the school’s original logo Oct. 2.

    Collegian | Joseph Vinet

  • CAM the Ram gestures to a crowd of students and families while the Colorado State University Marching Band plays on the Lory Student Center West Lawn Oct. 2.

    Collegian | Joseph Vinet

  • The Colorado State University Marching Band cheers on their drum line in front of the Administration Building before heading to the West Lawn for Friday Night Lights Oct. 2.

    Collegian | Joseph Vinet

  • Sousaphone players in the Colorado State University Marching Band prepare to play for CSU students and families gathered on the Lory Student Center’s West Lawn Oct. 2.

    Collegian | Joseph Vinet

  • The Colorado State University Spirit Squad follows the marching band on the way to the West Lawn for the 2026 bonfire Oct. 2.

    Collegian | Joseph Vinet

  • Members of Colorado State University’s Marching Band pose for a photo while walking off the field before CSU’s Homecoming game against Oregon State University Oct. 3.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University quarterback K’saan Farrar (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during CSU’s game against Oregon State University at Canvas Stadium Oct. 3.

    Collegian | Connor Roche

  • Colorado State University quarterback K’saan Farrar (2) hands the ball off to running back Durell Robinson (11) during CSU’s game against Oregon State University Oct. 3. Farrar and Robinson each scored one rushing touchdown against the Beavers.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University running back Durell Robinson (11) jukes an Oregon State University cornerback during CSU’s Homecoming & Family Weekend game at Canvas Stadium Oct 3. CSU lost 56-26 in front of a program-record 41,000 attendees.

    Collegian | Connor Roche

  • Colorado State University running back Durell Robinson (11) dives for the end zone during CSU’s game against Oregon State University at Canvas Stadium Oct 3. Robinson rushed for 117 yards and scored one of the Rams’ four touchdowns.

    Collegian | Connor Roche
Navigate Left
Navigate Right
More to Discover
More in Galleries
Leo dressed up with an alien on his back at Civic Center Park Oct. 3. This was his and his owners' first time attending Tour de Corgi.
Gallery: Tour de Corgi Parade
Colorado State University running back Durell Robinson (11) fakes left around Oregon State University defensive players during CSU's Homecoming game against OSU Oct. 3.
Gallery: CSU Football falls against Oregon State 56-26
Colorado State University wide receiver Jackson Harper (6) vaults over a Southern Utah University defender to run to the end zone during CSU's Ag Day game Sept. 12. Harper put up 102 receiving yards for the Rams and scored CSU's second touchdown of seven.
Gallery: Rams win Ag Day football game against Southern Utah 58-24
About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.