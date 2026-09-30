Hurricane Season in South Florida: A Newcomer’s Guide to Moving and Preparing

Moving to South Florida means trading snow shovels for sunshine, and for most newcomers, that is a trade worth making. But there is one feature of the region that transplants from other parts of the country often underestimate until they experience it firsthand: hurricane season.

From June through November, South Florida sits in one of the most active hurricane zones in the country, and for someone arriving from a place where the biggest weather concern is a snowstorm, that is a genuine adjustment. The good news is that with preparation and awareness, hurricane season is entirely manageable. Here is a newcomer’s guide to moving to South Florida and preparing for storm season the right way.

Understand the Season Before You Arrive

Hurricane season officially runs June 1 through November 30, with the peak of activity historically falling between mid-August and mid-October. That does not mean a storm is guaranteed, plenty of seasons pass quietly, but it does mean you should arrive informed rather than surprised. The single most important mindset shift for a newcomer is to treat storm preparation as a normal, routine part of South Florida life, the way longtime residents do, rather than a source of anxiety.

If you have any flexibility in your move date, it is worth considering. Moving into a new home during the quieter winter and spring months, rather than the peak of storm season, gives you time to get settled, learn your neighborhood, and prepare properly before the following June. A move during the height of the season is not impossible, plenty of people do it, but it adds a layer of logistical complexity that an off-season move avoids.

Know Your Flood Zone and Evacuation Zone

Before you sign a lease or close on a home, two pieces of information should factor into your decision: the property’s flood zone and its evacuation zone. These are not the same thing, and both matter.

Flood zones, designated by FEMA, indicate the property’s flood risk and determine whether your lender will require separate flood insurance. In South Florida, flood risk varies significantly by location and elevation, so look up any property you are seriously considering. Evacuation zones, meanwhile, are based on storm-surge vulnerability and determine when local authorities would call for you to leave in the event of a major storm. Know your evacuation zone, your nearest evacuation route, and where you would go before hurricane season begins, not while a storm is bearing down. Longtime residents treat this as routine preparation, and newcomers should adopt the same habit.

Sort Out Insurance Early

Insurance is one of the biggest and most surprising costs for newcomers to South Florida, and hurricane risk is the reason. Standard homeowner’s policies in Florida typically do not cover flood damage, which requires a separate flood insurance policy, and they often carry separate, higher deductibles specifically for hurricane or wind damage.

Get your insurance sorted before you move in, or immediately upon arrival. Understand exactly what your policy covers, what the deductibles are, and whether you need supplemental flood coverage based on your zone. Premiums can vary dramatically between two similar-looking homes depending on construction type, roof age, and flood zone, so do not assume your quote will match a neighbor’s. Building this into your budget from the start prevents an unwelcome financial shock.

Unpack and Prepare With a Storm in Mind

Here is practical advice most relocation guides skip: if you are moving into your South Florida home during hurricane season, the order in which you unpack matters. Prioritize getting your essentials accessible in the first days rather than leaving them buried in boxes.

In your first 48 hours, make sure you can easily find important documents (insurance policies, IDs, and home paperwork), medications, flashlights and batteries, a portable phone charger, and a few days’ worth of non-perishable food and water. If a storm develops shortly after you arrive, you want these essentials on hand, not somewhere in a stack of unlabeled boxes in a spare room. It is also wise to avoid stacking heavy boxes against windows and exterior doors during the season, since those are the first points of vulnerability if wind or water intrude.

Build Your Storm Kit and Plan

Once you are settled, put together a hurricane kit and a household plan, a standard part of South Florida living. A basic kit includes water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, a battery or hand-crank radio, a first-aid kit, and important documents in a waterproof container. Your plan should cover what you will do if an evacuation order comes, how your household will communicate, and how you will secure your home.

Learning these routines as a newcomer is far easier when you do it calmly, before a storm is on the horizon. Longtime residents keep these systems ready year-round, and adopting that habit early makes you a prepared, confident resident rather than a stressed one when a storm forms in the Atlantic.

Planning Your Move With Local Help

A move to South Florida, especially during storm season, benefits from local knowledge. Working with experienced South Florida movers who understand the region, including its neighborhoods, flood-prone areas, and the realities of moving during hurricane season, helps ensure a smooth arrival. Local movers can advise on timing, help you get settled efficiently, and offer storage solutions if you need a secure, climate-controlled place for belongings during the transition or the season.

The bottom line is that hurricane season is a real part of South Florida life, but it should not scare you off. The goal is not to arrive anxious, it is to arrive prepared. Understand the season, know your flood and evacuation zones, sort out insurance early, unpack with a storm in mind, and build your kit and plan before you need them.

Do that, plan your move thoughtfully with local help, and you will settle into South Florida as a confident, storm-ready resident, free to enjoy all the sunshine that brought you here in the first place.