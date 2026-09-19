Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian
Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

CSU volleyball sweeps ranked Colorado to keep the Golden Spike

John Vu, Sports Reporter
September 19, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Colorado State University volleyball players cheer for their teammate Karsyn Fetzer (1), who raises the golden spike trophy after CSU’s comeback victory against the University of Colorado, Boulder Sept. 18. 8,083 fans packed Moby arena for the Rams’ white-out game, cheering CSU on to win three straight sets against CU.

Revenge is a dish best served cold. 

Just a short night ago, Colorado State volleyball suffered a 3-1 loss on the road against one of the best teams in the nation. However, Friday was quite the opposite story with the Rams sweeping the No. 17 nationally ranked Colorado Buffaloes in dominant fashion 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-15).

Although the Buffs produce the second-most blocks per set in the entire country at 3.38 coming into the matchup, it was CSU ultimately ending with the block advantage thanks to the smothering defense of Kekua Richards and Eve Wilson. The two led the defense to limit CU’s Ana Burilovic to just 14 kills in comparison to her 22 the night prior.

“I think that our scout executed it a lot better tonight,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “We didn’t change a lot. We anticipated some of their changes. We modified a few things, but I thought we did a much better job containing her. And you watch those middle blockers going bonkers when they got a big block.”

The star-studded Burilovic ranked 25th nationally in kills per set with 4.17 heading into Friday, and while it was the stifling front row of Richards and company, the relentlessness of CSU’s back row anchored by libero Karsyn Fetzer allowed the Rams to play a game of unison from start to finish.

“It’s incredible,” Fetzer said. “They’re amazing. I mean, I’m so grateful to be their teammate. They pushed me to be the best. I think they just have worked so hard and they just showed up. They showed out tonight and I’m so proud of them.”

Despite the firepower of Burilovic, Lily Dwinell, Sydney Jordan and Cayla Payne, it was big plays from CSU’s star players that proved to be too much — limiting the Buffaloes offense to a staggering .083 hitting percentage to CSU’s .256.

After just hitting a subpar .107 the previous night, it was the resiliency of Wilson along with Sofia Zabjek, Halle Jameson and Richards that aided in pushing the Rams over the top against one of the premier defenses in the NCAA. 

“I’ll give kudos to CU,” Richards said. “They’re a really good blocking team and they had really good schemes against us in certain situations. So again, we took what we had yesterday, and just said if we’re going to have a double block in front of us, like we got to try and use that regardless.”

Despite a Colorado defense anchored by the middle blocker Payne — who ranked 11th in the country in blocks per set with 1.55 — it was the offensive scheme of Kohan allowing the Rams to develop an offense that would eventually crack the game wide open.

“Man, we got to give a lot of credit to Erin Debiec for making five hitters get going,” Kohan said. “And I’m looking at this box score, it really was a well-balanced offense that was firing on all cylinders. So yeah, it’s a tough machine to stop when it’s doing that, and I’m really proud of the team because they celebrate when it’s someone else’s turn, and when it’s their turn, they’re ready.”

A win here in Moby Arena for the Buffs Friday would have set a record for their best start in program history. However, the Rams had other plans, handing CU their first loss of the season — in parallel to just the year prior.

With their home win in front of a sold-out crowd, the Rams improved to a 7-3 overall record. CSU will now shift its focus toward its inaugural Pac-12 conference schedule starting Thursday, Sept. 24, at home against the San Diego State Aztecs where they look to live up to their No. 1 preseason ranking. 

In the 51st matchup between the two programs, it was the surge of the Rams’ middle blockers that proved to be the deciding factor in what ended up as the Rams’ 31st win over the Buffs — allowing CSU to improve to a 31-20 all-time record against one of their biggest rivals.

“Man, sports will break your heart sometimes, but they also set your soul on fire, right?” Kohan said. “And these are the kind of epic matches that a player will talk about and remember forever. Right, the crowd was unbelievable. It’s a whiteout; it’s a rival; it’s a revenge tour; it’s a ranked team; it’s the last nonconference game. So many reasons to celebrate a really epic performance that our team turned around and just dominated.”

Reach John Vu at sports@collegian.com or on social media @johnvumedia.

More to Discover
More in Fall
Colorado State University's Maria Brun (26) tips the ball over outstretched arms of University of Colorado, Boulder defense during their volleyball game at CU Events Center Sept. 17. Brun put up seven kills against the Buffs, out of a total 29 attacks.
CSU volleyball opens Golden Spike doubleheader with loss to Colorado
Colorado State University sophomore Hannah McKay (11) controls the ball during CSU's game versus the University of Wyoming at the CSU Soccer Fields Sept 17. CSU lost 0-1
CSU soccer comes up short in close loss to Wyoming
Maria Brun (26) holds the Golden Spike trophy during a postgame huddle with her teammates after Colorado State University's game against the University of Colorado in the CU Events Center Sept. 19. CSU won 3-1.
CSU volleyball to face No. 17 CU in battle for Golden Spike trophy
More in Homepage
Collegian File Photo
SLiCE hosts 2026 Involvement Expo, offering information, interaction with student orgs
Various colorful fabrics placed on the whole wall,
Aurora artist Zsudayka Nzinga debuts 'AfroBohemian Home' exhibit at GAMA
Holy: Genuine rest takes work
Holy: Genuine rest takes work
More in NCAA
Colorado State University football head coach Jim Mora gives a pep talk to his players before their game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12.
Goliath awaits: CSU football takes 2-0 start into No. 11 BYU matchup
Colorado State University wide receiver Jackson Harper (6) vaults over a Southern Utah University defender to run to the end zone during CSU's Ag Day game Sept. 12. Harper put up 102 receiving yards for the Rams and scored CSU's second touchdown of seven.
Gallery: Rams win Ag Day football game against Southern Utah 58-24
Colorado State University wide receiver Jackson Harper (6) high-fives fans behind the end zone after scoring a touchdown in the first half of the Ag Day match against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. Harper scored one of CSU's seven touchdowns, assisting the Ram's in a 58-24 win against the Thunderbirds.
CSU football puts up 678 yards of offense, routs Southern Utah 58-24
About the Contributor
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 