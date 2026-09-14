Gallery: Rams win Ag Day football game 58-24
September 14, 2026
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About the Contributors
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment. Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera. This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond.