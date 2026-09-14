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Gallery: Rams win Ag Day football game 58-24

Cait Mckinzie and Cerys Hembury
September 14, 2026

  • Colorado State University quarterback K’saan Farrar (2) looks for an opening against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. Farrar played in the fourth quarter of the second half of CSU’s game against SUU.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University football fans cheer on the Rams in the fourth quarter of the second half of CSU’s Ag Day game Sept. 12. CSU played Southern Utah University, ending Ag Day with a 58-24 win.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University wide receiver Jackson Harper (6) gets off the turf after scoring a touchdown for the Rams in the second half of CSU’s game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. Harper put up 102 receiving yards during the Ag Day game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University football fans show their support for the Rams during CSU’s Ag Day game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. CSU won 58-24.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University wide receiver Terrence Smith Jr. (15) bumps helmets with wide receiver RJ Vick (0) during CSU’s Ag Day game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University linebacker Oumar Diomande (2) holds up the ball he recovered from a Southern Utah University fumble during CSU’s Ag Day game Sept. 12. Diomande and safety Tre’Shawn Moore (15) each recovered a fumble during the game.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University head football coach Jim Mora throws a ball to a CSU wide receiver during warm ups for CSU’s Ag Day game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. The Rams ended Ag Week with a 58-24 win.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University’s offense lines up against Southern Utah University in Canvas Stadium during CSU’s Ag Day game Sept. 12. The Rams beat the Thunderbirds 58-24.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University running back, Mel Brown (1), lines up to catch a pass from quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) during the first quarter of CSU’s game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. Hejny put up 325 passing yards for the Rams, leading CSU to their 58-24 win against SUU.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Fans pose for a photo with a flag of head coach Jim Mora during Colorado State University’s Ag Day matchup against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. CSU’s Rams won the game with a final score of 58-24.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University football fans lift another fan over their heads, celebrating after the Rams scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. After scoring seven touchdowns over the course of the game, the Rams beat the Thunderbirds 58-24.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University wide receiver Jackson Harper (6) points to the crowd in celebration after scoring a touchdown against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. Harper’s longest reception during the game was 49 yards.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • The Colorado State University Golden Poms dance before kickoff at the Ag Day football game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Kenyon Agurs (56) tackles the Southern Utah University quarterback during the Ag Day game Sept. 12. Agurs executed one of CSU’s three sacks during their game against SUU, which the Ram’s won 58-24.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Jackson Harper (6) jumps over a Southern Utah University defensive player during a touchdown run Sept. 12. Harper scored one of CSU’s seven touchdowns, assisting the Rams in a 58-24 win against the Thunderbirds.

    Collegian | Cerys Hembury

  • Colorado State University quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) runs down the field during CSU’s game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. By the end of the game, the Rams put up 678 yards against the SUU Thunderbirds.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) lines up a pass during CSU’s game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12. Hejny threw 18 completed passes over the course of four quarters, including four touchdown passes.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University wide receiver Jackson Harper (6) vaults over a Southern Utah University defender to run to the end zone during CSU’s Ag Day game Sept. 12. Harper put up 102 receiving yards for the Rams and scored CSU’s second touchdown of seven.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
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About the Contributors
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 