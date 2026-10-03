3 takeaways from CSU football’s disheartening loss to Oregon State

When critical issues are not fixed, they can lead to a snowball effect.

That is exactly what happened to Colorado State football in their 56-26 loss to Oregon State Saturday. The Beavers went up 14-0, the Rams equalized with two scores, and then nothing clicked on either end of the ball the remainder of the night.

OSU scored 28 unanswered points as CSU’s defense continued to make mistakes that have been prevalent throughout the early part of its season. Quarterback Braden Atkinson finished the game 29-for-32 passing with 383 yards and five passing touchdowns, connecting with all his weapons effortlessly — and even more big issues are now on the table for the 2-3 Rams.

Defense cannot slow down opposing offenses

So far in 2026 when opponents play the Rams, they get whatever they want on offense.

The Beavers came in to Saturday’s matchup as a pass-heavy team led by their quarterback Atkinson and star freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree while averaging 32.3 points per game on the season. Atkinson was near perfect, Legree continued his dominant season with 157 yards and three touchdowns — and it all came at the expense of a Rams defense that simply was not able to adjust.

OSU turned in scoring drives such as ones of six-plays, 75-yards; 13-plays, 96-yards; six-plays, 90-yards; seven-plays, 89-yards. This was the story of the game — letting the Beavers walk all over the defense and find open gaps with zero pushback.

Tackling issues have not been fixed

A continuous mistake that is allowing opposing offenses to score at ease continues to stick around despite head coach Jim Mora‘s eagerness to fix it — the defensive players cannot take down ball carriers on first contact.

Sometimes the simple play just has to be made, and the Rams continue to struggle making the simple play.

Legree had a 28-yard score in the second quarter where he caught a drag route a few yards in front of the line of scrimmage, was wrapped up by his feet and lower legs and just managed to escape a should-be easy tackle to go all the way to the end zone. A similar situation happened in the fourth quarter where Legree took a simple 53-yard drag route to the house.

This was not the only time that occurred — both this game and this season. Allowing 41 points to BYU, 59 points to UTSA and 56 points to OSU requires multiple defensive mistakes, but the 11 players on the defensive side of the ball not being able to end plays early is at the top of the list through five games.

Offensive playmakers continue to provide sparks

On the offensive side of the ball, positive signs continue to be shown from various position groups. Usual starting quarterback Hauss Hejny did not suiting up for a second straight game, so K’saan Farrar got the start. Farrar turned in another solid performance with 165 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

Running back Mel Brown was as explosive as ever in the first two quarters with three rushing attempts for 63 yards and a score — but he left the game late in the second quarter with an injury and was not seen the rest of the way. RJ Vick continued his stellar start to the year with five receptions and 99 yards, leading the way as the clear number one receiving option.

Durrell Robinson took plenty of carries especially in the second half to finish with a good-looking statline of 22 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown — while Nader Chirchi increased his total touchdown count on the season to three.

While the offense has been able to find a groove throughout many stages of the first five weeks, they will look forward to potentially having their starting quarterback Hejny back following a bye week on Thursday, Oct. 15 when they face off against Texas State on the road.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic at sports@collegian.com or on social media @DImsirpasic.