The Complete Apartment Moving Checklist for West Hollywood and Hollywood Renters

Apartment moves in West Hollywood and Hollywood come with a few wrinkles that a generic moving checklist won’t cover. Many buildings here are older walk-ups or mid-century courtyard complexes with narrow stairwells and no freight elevator, and street parking is tightly permitted in almost every residential zone. A move that would take a few hours in a suburban single-family neighborhood can take most of a day here if the building and parking logistics aren’t sorted out first.

This checklist is organized by timeline, so you know what to handle weeks out versus what only matters on the day itself.

Two to Three Weeks Out: Confirm Building Rules and Parking

Before you book anything, call the building manager at both your current and new address. Ask three questions: is there a freight elevator or dedicated loading entrance, are there restricted move hours (many WeHo buildings limit moves to weekday daytime hours to avoid disturbing neighbors), and is a certificate of insurance required from whoever helps you move. Older Hollywood buildings in particular often require the last one, and it can take a property manager several days to process, so don’t leave it until moving week.

Parking is the other early item. Most residential streets in West Hollywood and central Hollywood are posted with preferential parking district restrictions or short-term limits, and a moving truck idling at the curb for two hours is a common source of tickets or towing. If your street doesn’t have a loading zone, look into a temporary parking permit through the city, or at minimum, scout a legal spot close to the entrance and time your move around street cleaning.

One to Two Weeks Out: Sort, Purge, and Start Packing Smart

Apartment square footage in this part of LA tends to run smaller than what people are used to elsewhere, so this is the point to be honest about what’s actually moving with you. Go room by room and separate things into keep, donate, and toss before you pack a single box. Bulky furniture that barely fit in your current unit is worth measuring against your new apartment’s doorways and stairwells, not just its floor plan, since a couch that won’t clear a stairwell turn is a problem better solved before moving day than during it.

For the packing itself, a lot of renters underestimate how much time boxing up a full kitchen or closet actually takes. If you’re short on time, professional packing services exist specifically for this stage, they handle wrapping and boxing efficiently so you’re not still taping boxes the morning of the move. If you’d rather pack yourself but want to cut down on cardboard waste (a real consideration in denser buildings with limited trash and recycling space), eco-friendly box rental has become a common alternative in LA. It gets you sturdy, reusable bins delivered and picked up later instead of a stack of cardboard to break down and haul out.

The Week Of: Reserve What You Need and Confirm Timing

With about a week to go, lock in your actual move date and time window with whoever is helping you move, and confirm it against the building’s allowed move hours from step one. If you’re using a service that offers real-time tracking or a confirmed arrival window, use it. Buildings with tight loading dock schedules or a single freight elevator often stack multiple move-ins and move-outs on the same day, and knowing your window helps you avoid a wait at the door with a truck double-parked outside.

This is also the point to decide how much help you actually need. Not every apartment move requires a full-service crew. If you’ve already packed everything yourself and just need muscle to get boxes and furniture down a stairwell and into a truck, labor-only moving help is worth asking about specifically, since it’s typically a different (and often less expensive) service than a full pack-and-move.

Moving Day: What Actually Goes Wrong in WeHo and Hollywood Buildings

The most common moving-day problems in this part of LA aren’t about the drive, they’re about the building. A freight elevator that’s already reserved by another tenant, a stairwell too narrow for a sectional sofa, or a loading zone that got ticketed overnight are all things that derail a schedule fast. Two habits help: confirm your elevator or loading dock reservation again the morning of, and have a plan B route (a fire stairwell, a side entrance) for anything too large for the main path.

If you’re working with apartment movers in West Hollywood or the surrounding area, ask ahead of time whether they’ve worked in your specific building before. Crews with local experience already know which Hollywood and WeHo buildings have tricky stairwells, strict elevator schedules, or limited parking, and that familiarity alone can shave real time off a move.

After You Move In: Settling Into a New Building

Once everything is inside, a few small things make the next few weeks easier. Locate the trash and recycling area (rules vary a lot by building), figure out mail and package delivery procedures, and take photos of any existing damage in the unit before you unpack, in case it comes up at move-out. If you rented eco-friendly bins instead of cardboard, most services will schedule a pickup within a few days, so keep them stacked somewhere out of the way rather than breaking them down.

Quick Reference Checklist

Confirm building move-in rules, elevator access, and any certificate of insurance requirement at both addresses

Check parking restrictions and arrange a loading zone or temporary permit if needed

Sort and purge before packing, and measure large furniture against the new unit’s stairwells and doorways

Decide whether you need full packing help, an eco-friendly bin rental, labor-only assistance, or some combination

Reconfirm your move window and elevator or loading dock reservation the morning of

Photograph the new unit’s condition before unpacking

A West Hollywood or Hollywood apartment move goes smoothly when the building logistics are handled before the truck ever shows up. Everything else is just packing and lifting.