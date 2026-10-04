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Gallery: CSU Football falls against Oregon State 56-26

Cait Mckinzie and Connor Roche
October 4, 2026

  • Oregon State University wide receiver Xayvion Noland (4) pushes through Colorado State University linebacker Jaseim Mitchell (23) during CSU’s game against OSU in Canvas Stadium Oct. 3. Mitchell’s solo tackle was one of 20 for CSU’s defense.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University wide receiver Terrance Smith Jr. (15) carries the ball during CSU’s game against Oregon State University at Canvas Stadium Oct 3. Smith’s longest reception was 13 yards, and he caught two passes from quarterback K’saan Farrar (2) for a 100% catch rate.

    Collegian | Connor Roche

  • Colorado State University quarterback K’saan Farrar (2) prepares to receive the snap from center Phillip Ocon (65) during CSU’s game against Oregon State University at Canvas Stadium Oct. 3. Farrar threw for 178 yards against the Beavers and completed one touchdown pass.

    Collegian | Connor Roche

  • Colorado State University running back Durell Robinson (11) trucks an Oregon State University defender during their game at Canvas Stadium Oct 3. Robinson’s longest rush during the game was 30 yards.

    Collegian | Connor Roche

  • Colorado State University offensive lineman Phillip Ocon (65) hugs running back Durell Robinson (11) after Robinson’s fourth quarter touchdown against Oregon State University Oct. 3. Robinson’s touchdown came with 10:41 left on the clock in the fourth quarter and was one of four for the Rams.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University head coach Jim Mora celebrates a play with running back Durell Robinson (11) during CSU’s Homecoming game against Oregon State University Oct. 3. Durell had a 5.6-yard rushing average against Oregon State and led the Rams in total rushing yards with 117.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University running back Mel Brown (1) celebrates after a touchdown against Oregon State University Oct. 3. Brown carried the ball 17 yards to the house with 28 seconds left in the first quarter.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University football fans hold up flags and signs before CSU’s Homecoming game against Oregon State University Oct. 3. Colorado State lost the game 65-26 despite the support of the largest home crowd in CSU history.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • Colorado State University quarterback K’saan Farrar (2) hands the ball off to running back Durell Robinson (11) during CSU’s game against Oregon State University Oct. 3. Farrar and Robinson each scored one rushing touchdown against the Beavers.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

  • The Colorado State University defense tackles an Oregon State University running back during CSU’s Homecoming game at Canvas Stadium Oct 3. The Rams’ defense accumulated 90 tackles against the Beavers.

    Collegian | Connor Roche

  • Colorado State University cornerback D’Angelo Hagans Jr. (5) chases down the Oregon State University return man during their game at Canvas Stadium Oct 3. Hagans forced a fumble on this play, but OSU recovered the ball and continued their drive.

    Collegian | Connor Roche

  • Colorado State University tight end Nader Chirchi (88) runs to the stands to celebrate his touchdown with fans during CSU’s game against Oregon State University Oct. 3. Chirchi caught a short middle pass from quarterback K’saan Farrar (2) in the endzone to score for the Rams.

    Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
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Colorado State University wide receiver Terrance Smith Jr. (15) carries the ball during CSU's game against Oregon State University at Canvas Stadium Oct 3. Smith's longest reception was 13 yards, and he caught two passes from quarterback K'saan Farrar (2) for a 100% catch rate.
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About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.