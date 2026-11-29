In the final game of the 2026 season, Colorado State football started strong and then fell flat — much like the entirety of its first year under head coach Jim Mora.

CSU hosted the No. 22 ranked Boise State Broncos for the team’s flex week game, its 12th and final game of what can only be described as a disappointing season. The Rams fell to the College Football Playoff hopeful Broncos 49-28 after starting the game with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Despite the convincing lead that CSU held in the first quarter, BSU’s offense slowly came into fruition while CSU’s offense fell stagnant — leading the Broncos to cruise to their 10th win of the season.

The Rams led 21-7 at the end of the first quarter, and the offense had gone three-for-three on scoring touchdowns in their first three drives of the game. But after that, the unit showed little to no life and didn’t score points until the 7:39 mark of the fourth quarter when the game was already out of reach.

Despite a lackluster showing throughout the middle parts of the game where BSU ran away with the lead, the team put up a solid performance against a top-25 team in the entire nation on both ends, which exceeded the expectations of many following an entire season of letdowns.

“Obviously, not what we wanted and the result at the end of the season, but there’s a lot of things we could build on,” offensive lineman Phillip Ocon said. “Our defense played very, very well tonight, got some stops for us. Our offense, we hiccuped a little bit, but we got the ball rolling in the end, so definitely we can build on those turnovers our defense was creating for us. … We can build on those things walking into next year trying to be a little bit more explosive as a team.”

The Broncos totaled 561 yards and 49 points — right around the average of what the CSU defense has allowed this season. However, the defense stayed strong at plenty of moments throughout the game where a fiery Bronco offense could have gone on to increase their point total even further.

In his ninth and final start of the season, quarterback Hauss Hejny continued his outstanding year with more star moments both with his arm and his legs throughout the game to go on top of a solid statline of 259 passing yards, a 2-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 67 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Ram fans are hopeful that Hejny has not played his final snap in a CSU uniform, as the modern transfer portal era of college football makes it more likely each offseason for big time players to leave. The redshirt sophomore finishes his third season of college football with 2,247 passing yards, 457 rushing yards, an 20-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and seven rushing touchdowns — a dominant season for a player who started his college career with tough luck.

“I’m so proud to be a part of this team, even though this season didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” Hejny said. “We all learned so much throughout this adversity in this season. We grew stronger and tighter, and got closer together throughout this season. We learned how to fight, we learned how to compete and just get back up when you get punched in the face.”

When asked about how much thought he has put into his future, Hejny said “none” and that he has only been focused on this season.

For BSU Saturday, it was star running back Dylan Riley who tore up the Rams defense for the second time this season. The junior ran for 108 yards on 18 attempts and three touchdowns. Quarterback Maddux Madsen — who was hurt for the first meeting between the two teams — threw for 301 yards, a touchdown and an interception on the night.

While the loss marked the end to a season that went south following a 2-0 start, the CSU roster stood strong until the end as a brotherhood and showed their support for one another and their head coach Saturday: Literally.

Following the game, the entire roster of the team stood behind the team’s six captains — Hejny, Ocon, D’Mon Brinson, Mel Brown, Robby Harrison and Oumar Diomande — as they spoke in front of reporters in the press conference.

With the whole group in the room, all captains gave statements in support of their head coach Mora — who had received allegations from former CSU athletic director Jack Graham in a letter to CSU’s Board of Governors this past week of cultivating a hostile, abusive culture with his players and staff at CSU.

“We’re so grateful for coach Mora and the impact he’s made in our lives, especially for me this past year,” Hejny said. “I’ve learned how to be a man more than ever in this past year than I have in my whole life, and that’s saying a lot. … Coach Mora has talked to us so much, it’s hard not to take something from him, and he’s poured into all of us so much. We’re so appreciative of coach Mora and love him to death.”

Not only did the captains line up and each give statements standing behind Mora and praising him as a coach and person, but also cleared the air on the rumors.

“I’ve been here as a Ram for three years, and coach Mora has came in this program and has done nothing but help us,” Ocon said. “He treats each one of us like we’re his own children … I’m 100% behind coach Mora, and I’m pretty sure that every single one of these guys behind me is also 100% behind coach Mora … These allegations of how he’s abusive, or whatever is going on out in the air, are false and we all love coach Mora deeply, and we know that he wants the best for us.”

Brinson said in his statement that Mora will be hard on you — “but what else would you want?” Meanwhile, Brown, the senior who had just played his final game of collegiate football, also talked about how Mora is a hard coach but he wouldn’t want it any other way.

With the first year of the Mora era complete, there is lots to take from it. But, with Mora having the support of his entire team following public backlash, all the Rams can do now is turn their heads to more new beginnings and the hopefulness of a fresh slate in 2027.

“I feel like the things that I’ve accomplished in my career stand on their own, without anybody in the world talking about them,” Mora said. “Every season, whether you’re winning or losing, is challenging. … In every instance of my career, every single week, every single game, every single day has been equally difficult and equally rewarding. And people that love to compete embrace difficult things — because it challenges them.”