Gallery: CSU sends Wyoming home without Bronze Boot in season opener
Elizabeth Butler, Staff Reporter
September 6, 2026
Colorado State University cornerback CJ Blocker (17) celebrates a touchdown during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Sept. 5. CSU won 35-13.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University linebacker Jaseim Mitchell (23) dives for a University of Wyoming player during CSU’s Border War game against UW Sept. 5. Mitchell completed 11 total tackles during the game.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University tight end Nader Chirchi (88) gets the Canvas Stadium crowd excited during the final minutes of CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Sept. 5.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University offensive lineman Phillip Ocon (65) prepares to set the ball to quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) in the Border War game Sept. 5.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
A Colorado State University football fan gets thrown in the air as students rush the field after the final whistle of the Border War game Sept. 5. CSU won against the University of Wyoming 35-13.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University wide receiver RJ Vick (0) celebrates a touchdown against the University of Wyoming Sept. 5. Vick scored three touchdowns for CSU.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
A Colorado State University football fan cheers on the Rams during CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Sept. 5.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University linebacker Oumar Diomande (2) tackles University of Wyoming tight end Jake Wilson (89) during CSU’s Border War game against UW Sept. 5. Diomande completed 11 tackles during the game.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University running back Cedric Ross (22) celebrates scoring the first touchdown of CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Sept. 5.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University linebacker Oumar Diomande (2) blocks a run from a University of Wyoming player during the Border War Sept. 5.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University students hold up signs before CSU’s game against the University of Wyoming Sept. 5. CSU won 35-13, earning back the Bronze Boot trophy after losing last year.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Fans rush the field in Canvas Stadium after Colorado State University wins the Border War against the University of Wyoming 35-13 Sept. 5.
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