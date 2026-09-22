From Historic Wins to Upcoming Tournaments: Morocco’s Sports Story and RolsBet

Morocco enters yet another busy period with expectations higher than ever. The country has already produced Olympic champions, continental winners, and a World Cup semi-finalist. Now, a new generation of athletes and footballers faces the task of building on those achievements.

Football remains at the heart of their sporting identity. After the national team’s historic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, the RolsBet team is especially eager to see what’s coming next.

But their success goes far beyond the national football team. Athletics has delivered some of the country’s most important individual achievements, while futsal and club football continue to strengthen the country’s presence in international competition.

Morocco’s Best

While the Atlas Lions dominate today’s headlines, the country has a long list of individual champions. To keep a close eye on each, it is highly recommended to download the rolsbet-morocco.com/en/mobile app.

But let’s get a glimpse into the names first:

Hicham El Guerrouj – two-time Olympic champion and one of the greatest middle-distance runners ever.

Ahmed Faras – Morocco’s record international goalscorer.

Noureddine Naybet – record holder for appearances for the national team.

Achraf Hakimi – one of the leading figures of the current generation.

Youssef En-Nesyri – an experienced international striker and an important member of the Atlas Lions.

Hakim Ziyech – an attacking midfielder who played a major role in the country’s rise before and during the 2022 World Cup.

However, let’s not forget about those who don’t compete anymore, like Nawal El Moutawakel. She won Olympic gold in 1984 in the women’s 400m hurdles and became Morocco’s first Olympic champion. Later in her career, she moved into major roles in Moroccan and international sports administration.

So apparently, leaving the competition isn’t where their contributions to sports end.

An athlete’s experience may go on to influence the development of sport, assist emerging talents, and provide more opportunities for future generations. Let’s keep our eyes open!

AFCON Qualification

Now that we’re into another chapter of their history together, the Atlas Lions are going to have another interesting phase. Morocco’s quest for a spot in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in September this year, with two fixtures against Gabon (September 25) and Lesotho (September 29), held in South Africa. This gives Coach Mohamed Ouahbi every chance to prepare the team and integrate some young rising stars.

And there might be quite the big shake-up within the ranks of Moroccan players as well, considering Sofyan Amrabat’s situation. One of the star performers during Morocco’s unforgettable 2022 World Cup journey, he has declared his unavailability for selection under the current coach without formally announcing his international retirement.

The focus now turns to ensuring that the right balance has been struck between our experienced stars and emerging talents for the good of the country.

Upcoming Challenges

Moroccan supporters will have plenty to follow beyond the men’s national team.

Key calendar events:

September 2026: the beginning of the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Gabon and Lesotho.

October 12–21, 2026: Morocco hosts the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations.

November 2026: Another international window brings further qualifying fixtures.

March 2027: The final AFCON matches are scheduled to take place.

June–July 2027: The Africa Cup of Nations takes place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The futsal tournament will be particularly interesting for home supporters. Morocco has become one of Africa’s strongest futsal nations, and hosting the continental championship gives the team an opportunity to compete for another major title in front of a home crowd.

A Golden Period or a Lasting Era?

The most important question about Moroccan sport was once “Can they do it?” We are proud to say that this issue has been conclusively settled — Morocco regularly produces world-class athletes.

But how to maintain this high level? What will be the impact of the 2022 World Cup on our players? Well, the last two years have shown us what they are capable of when facing the best. The country’s footballers benefit from having played for top European teams.

In the years ahead, we will see if they are able to transform this extraordinary set of triumphs into consistent success across several fronts, including their next AFCON campaign, their chances at taking home the futsal championship here on home soil, and the development of a new generation of talent.

Moroccan fans have all the reasons to be excited as they know their nation’s greatest sporting hours could yet lie ahead of them. It has already begun!