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IndivisibleNOCO corner protests rally Fort Collins residents around free speech, community action

Aubrey Francis, Staff Reporter
September 15, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Jean Greuel holds her protest sign at the intersection of College Avenue and Horsetooth Road Sept. 10.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 4-6 p.m. in Fort Collins, IndivisibleNOCO, a grassroots activist organization based in Northern Colorado, occupies sidewalks and street corners to protest the policies and actions of President Donald Trump’s administration.

For over the past year, participants have lined the corners of major intersections carrying signs displaying messages about issues that affect them and their communities.

IndivisibleNOCO began the day after the 2016 presidential election as a group of 35 members. Since then, the organization has grown to nearly 3,000 members. In their 2025-26 Strategic Plan, the organization says American citizens must unite to create a better future.

“Democracy in the United States is under attack,” the plan reads. “The Trump administration is eroding the pillars of democracy at breakneck speed and with terrifying effectiveness. Congress is abdicating its power, the Supreme Court is giving Trump unchecked power and the press is failing to hold our leaders accountable. Saving democracy and preserving the rule of law is going to take the united effort of the people of the United States of America.”

Many protesters at the organization’s Sept. 8 protest said they chose to speak out with IndivisibleNOCO because they believe taking action will enable positive change. For Dori Mann, an educator and consistent participant with IndivisibleNOCO, said she has been protesting since February 2025 because of her growing feelings of despair due to the actions of the Trump administration. However, she said her desire to keep protesting grew deeper when she took her signs to street corners and was pleasantly suprised by the strong support the group received.

“What we quickly discovered was that we were not alone; people began to stop to thank us, bring us snacks and even join us,” Mann said. “We accidentally created a community of activists.”

A protester holds up a sign that reads “We’re not ovary-acting” Sept. 10. The event was part of a semiweekly protest series that has been advertised in Indivisible NoCo newsletters and draws in a community of local volunteers. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

As drivers pass the intersection, many respond to the protesters by honking their horns to respond to the protesters’ messages. Regardless of onlookers’ reactions, the organization’s consistent presence gives the organization more exposure to the Northern Colorado community.

Brian Kurth, a protest participant and co-founder of Indivisible Timnath, said the act of protesting is personal for him.

“As a gay person, I’ve been fighting for my rights for 40 years and finally was able to get marriage equality through protesting,” Kurth said. 

Kurth said demonstrations can have long-lasting effects on our communities, citing protesting as an example of American patriotism.

“I wouldn’t be married today; I wouldn’t have what I have today if it weren’t for protesting,” Kurth said. “It’s the American way.”

Kurth’s experience reflects a broader belief among IndivisibleNOCO members that public demonstration can bring attention to issues and encourage others to participate. By gathering consistently, many participants said they hope their presence will keep important political topics visible within their community. 

Communications committee member and IndivisibleNOCO volunteer graphics designer Launie Parry said public protests are necessary because they remind people others are willing to speak up and fight for their rights.

“Normal people driving by are going to see that there are people who care and are fighting against these kinds of things, that are trying to protect our vote and trying to protect our rights,” Parry said. “And so I think it helps everybody.”

The group’s protests also give the community an opportunity to get involved by providing free pins, buttons and other materials available to anyone interested.

Kurth said the organization’s ultimate goal is to expand participation by involving all generations in the fight of defending American rights. 

“I would strongly encourage Gen Z to get out there and take what’s yours because if you don’t take it, it’s going to be taken away from you,” Kurth said. 

Parry emphasized protests such as these remind the Fort Collins community and students at Colorado State University their voices matter, encouraging people to do their own research, form an opinion and vote.

“I want young people to understand that they can make a difference,” Parry said. “The only thing that does make a difference is people standing together.”

Reach Aubrey Francis at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 