Fatal Tour de Fat crash leaves FoCo community in mourning, coroner confirms identity of person killed

Saturday, Aug. 29, Fort Collins residents gathered in Old Town for New Belgium Brewing’s annual Tour de Fat bicycle parade and festival.

At approximately 11:44 a.m., near the end of the bicycle parade, a Chevrolet pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk at Mountain Avenue and College Avenue and struck a group of pedestrians before colliding with a tree and coming to a stop in front of Walrus Ice Cream. It is unclear whether the struck pedestrians or truck driver were participants of Tour de Fat.

According to a press release from Fort Collins Police Services media relations released later on the day of the crash, multiple calls to 911 were made soon after the collision. All six people, including the driver, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of various injuries. One of the pedestrians was later pronounced dead.

A Facebook post from the Larimer County Coroner’s Office Tuesday identified the victim as 33-year-old Joshua Robert Douglass of Denver, Colorado,

Once officers were on scene, the investigation revealed the truck had reversed from a parking spot along Mountain Avenue into another vehicle. The truck then accelerated onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrians before coming to a stop after hitting a tree.

“Police are still investigating the events and factors leading up to the crash to determine how it occurred, along with investigating if impairment was a factor,” the Aug. 29 FCPS press release reads. “Police do not believe that these pedestrians were intentionally targeted.”

Denver 7 reported Aug. 30 that police Cpl. Brandon Barnes said three of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries and are reportedly now in stable condition; the other two sustained minor injuries.

“This was a tragic day for many in our community,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda stated in the press release. “We recognize the impact that this incident will have on those involved, the witnesses and the responders. Our team of Victim Advocates are supporting those involved in what happened today. I’m appreciative of the quick response of our officers, the assistance of our emergency partners and the community members who helped during this incident.”

The parade, which began in City Park and looped around Mountain Avenue, brought out thousands of bike riders and spectators who lined the streets of Fort Collins before later attending a festival at New Belgium Brewery Company’s Fort Collins location.

New Belgium was contacted by The Collegian Sept. 1 but declined to comment.

A small memorial site has been set up around the tree the truck collided with outside of Walrus Ice Cream to honor the pedestrians and includes flowers, notes and colorful yarn. The Collegian also contacted Walrus Ice Cream, but they declined to comment.

FCPS’ press release states that the investigation is ongoing and for anyone with information about the incident to contact FCPS.

“Anyone with information about this incident who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Officer David Kaes or Officer Kevin Alexander at (970) 221-6540,” the FCPS press release reads. “The investigation is ongoing; no further information will be released at this time.”

Reach Chloe Rios and Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.