2026 Tour de Fat rides through Fort Collins, continuing history of biking, beer

Editor’s note: A fatal car accident occurred during the Aug. 29 Tour de Fat event. The Collegian’s coverage of the event can be found here.

On Aug. 29, thousands of Fort Collins residents and visitors dressed in their most creative and colorful attire while riding uniquely decorated bikes in New Belgium Brewing’s Tour de Fat parade and festival.

The event was created in 1999, based off of the brewery’s history with its founder Jeff Lebesch, who received the nickname, Fat Tire, while riding a mountain bike through Belgium. Now the celebration is centered on about beer, biking and bringing the city together for a holiday all its own.

“The beer world and the beer industry continue to change,” said Sterling Riethman, chief communications and external relations officer at New Belgium. “To have a festival that continues to grow just speaks to the volume of how much this community, and really craft beer in general, loves not just New Belgium but Fat Tire and everything that it represents.”

Reithman said New Belgium is always working to improve their catalog and make Tour de Fat the first choice place to try any and all types of craft beer.

“Our portfolio now has something for everybody,” Reithman said. “You know, 30,000 of our closest friends get to sample some of what we believe to be the best beers in craft beer.”

The parade is an extension of that history, not just because it is centered on people biking but because profits from merchandise sales at the event wemt toward nonprofits like Bike Fort Collins, Fort Collins Bike Co-op, Overland Mountain Bike Association and Send Town Bike Club. These groups were represented by volunteers who sold hats, posters and more during the event.

New Belgium also worked alongside other stores in the area, such as the thrift store, Brand Spanking Used. Leading up to the event, the store’s display was decorated with bikes and costumes, telling people to show up and get their last-minute gear.

“My boss did one (display), and then New Belgium came in to do the other one,” Brand Spanking Used employee Nicole Coogan-Jones said. “We usually work with them for Tour de Fat to do that.”

Coogan-Jones said she has sold a lot of tutus, brightly colored wigs, hats and other out-there accessories, but many wanted a piece of what was shown on the display.

“The main thing people ask is if they can buy the bike and the posters out of the window,” Coogan-Jones said. “And usually the answer’s no until Tour de Fat’s over. … Then — with New Belgium’s permission — we can sell those.”

Tour de Fat usually has costume themes, and this year’s “Come as you are” concept gave people room to dress up as whomever or whatever their heart desired.

Rider Makenna Doyle came for the first time dressed as Cy O’Hare from the 2012 “Lorax” movie with a group of friends to celebrate their turning 21 years old in the past year.

“It was awesome just saying ‘Hi’ to everyone and seeing all the cool costumes,” Doyle said. “There was a DJ booth. That was pretty sick.”

On top of the costumes, Tour de Fat included live entertainment, including the headlining band Tune-Yards. There were also multiple places for children to play and enjoy their time at the festival.

Overall, Reithman said she believes the celebration is about the city and relationships that have been formed due to its place in Fort Collins.

“Being a part of the cycling community has been something that’s been core to New Belgium’s history since our founding,” Riethman said. “And so, over time, we’ve just been able to foster those connections and … carry those relationships forward into the future.”

Reithman said she feels incredibly fortunate for all of the community support from volunteers on this special day.

“We have more volunteers this year than we’ve had in years past, which is just incredible,” Reithman said. “We’ve got volunteers stationed all across the event, and it’s great. They’re just smiling and happy and ready to be here and ready to help.”

Aaron Barkar, a first-time attendee, said that the event looked interesting online and he wanted to check it out himself by taking to the streets on his own bike.

“That was a really cool experience,” Barkar said. “Riding around with everyone, all dressed up, everyone out from their houses, sat on their greens (and), you know, cheering people on.”

Reach Maiya Kreamer at life@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.