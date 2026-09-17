The Real Cost of Living in Northern Virginia in 2026

Northern Virginia has a reputation that arrives before you do: strong salaries, good schools, and a housing market that never seems to cool off. For anyone weighing a move here, the sticker price on a home tells only part of the story.

Between property taxes that swing by thousands of dollars across a single county line, utility bills that climb every year, and the everyday costs that rarely make it onto a relocation checklist, the true price of living in the region is bigger and more layered than a median home price suggests.

Here is what it actually costs to live in Northern Virginia in 2026, county by county, so you can build a realistic budget before you commit to a zip code.

What It Costs to Live in Northern Virginia

The regional median sold home price sat around $675,000 in early 2026, roughly 70 percent above the national figure. That single number hides enormous variation. Arlington leads the region, where the median reached about $805,000 and everyday expenses run 36 to 37 percent higher than the national average. Move outward and the math changes quickly. Prince William County offers the region’s lowest entry points, with a county-wide median near $585,000 and Woodbridge closer to $468,000.

Most financial guidance suggests a household income between $165,000 and $240,000 to live comfortably here, depending on the county and your housing choice. Housing is the reason. Once you clear that hurdle, the rest of the budget becomes more predictable, though still higher than most newcomers expect.

Housing and the Costs People Forget

Inventory remains tight. The region has hovered around 1.3 months of supply, and well-priced homes sell in an average of 28 days. That imbalance keeps prices firm and gives buyers little room to negotiate on strong listings.

Loudoun County carries the highest price tags outside the close-in core, with a median near $760,000 and one of the lowest tax rates in the region at roughly 0.85 percent. It also offers the widest mix of newer construction, thanks to Silver Line access and continued development along the Dulles corridor. Prince William County sits at the affordable end and has become one of the fastest-growing destinations for buyers who want more square footage for their money. Fairfax County lands in the middle but spans a huge range, from Tysons condos to established neighborhoods in Burke and Springfield.

The home price is only the beginning. Property taxes commonly run $6,000 to $10,000 a year, and a few recurring costs catch relocators off guard:

HOA and condo dues from $75 to more than $900 a month.

Sales tax of 6.0 percent, which includes a regional transportation surcharge.

Tolls and commute costs on I-66 and the Express Lanes for anyone driving into the core.

None of these appear on a listing sheet, yet together they can shift your monthly cost of ownership by hundreds of dollars.

Where People Are Actually Moving

The population math tells a clear story. The region added roughly 35,000 residents in a single year, the biggest jump in nearly a decade, but the growth is not evenly spread. Fairfax County has lost population every year since the 2020 census as longtime owners retire and cash out. Loudoun and Prince William have absorbed most of the newcomers, adding more than 25,000 and 19,000 residents respectively. The pattern points to a simple trade-off: buyers chasing newer homes and lower prices push west and south, while the close-in markets of Arlington and Alexandria stay in demand for their short commutes and walkability.

What It Costs to Move to Northern Virginia

Once you have chosen a county, the move itself becomes the next real expense, and it is the one people tend to estimate loosely. A local move within the region generally runs $800 to $1,400, while a relocation across the wider DC metro area lands closer to $1,000 to $2,500. Cross-country moves into Virginia climb into the $3,500 to $7,000 range.

Northern Virginia also adds wrinkles that inflate a bill if you are not prepared. Many condo and apartment buildings require reserved elevator windows and charge move-in fees, and HOA communities often set their own rules about truck access and timing. A crew that already knows the buildings in Tysons, Reston, and Old Town can keep the day from stalling, while one that does not can burn hours you end up paying for.

How to Choose the Right Mover Here

The gap between a smooth move and an expensive headache usually comes down to who you hire. A few things separate a mover worth trusting from one worth avoiding, and they are easy to check before you sign anything.

Verify the credentials. A legitimate company carries proper licensing and insurance and lists a USDOT number you can look up. This quick check filters out operators who cut corners on liability.

Insist on a clear quote. The most common complaint after a move is the charge nobody mentioned. A transparent, itemized estimate with no hidden fees tells you the company respects your budget as much as its own.

Favor companies that own their trucks and crews. Outfits that run their own equipment and staff, rather than subcontracting, tend to be more accountable for your belongings and more consistent on timing and price.

Read the recent reviews. A long track record and a high rating across hundreds of reviews signal a company that has handled moves like yours before, whether that means a piano, a full house, or a delicate senior downsizing.

For newcomers who want that combination of licensing, honest pricing, and genuine local knowledge, established movers in Northern Virginia are worth lining up early. Getting a detailed quote well ahead of your date gives you a firm number to fold into your budget instead of a rough guess, and the right team will handle packing, storage, and building logistics under one roof so you aren’t stitching the move together from three vendors. A realistic first-month budget should also cover the deposit, utility setup, and a cushion of two to three months of living costs while you settle in.

Is Northern Virginia Worth It?

That depends on what you value, and the pros and cons of living here are real on both sides. Few regions in the country combine this caliber of job market, schools, and access to a major city. The federal government, defense contracting, and a deep technology sector keep salaries among the highest in the nation, and Amazon’s continued HQ2 expansion in Arlington keeps adding to that base. The trade-offs are equally honest: high housing costs, meaningful property taxes, and notorious traffic on I-95 and I-66.

The smartest approach is to budget for the full picture, not just the headline home price. Factor in taxes, utilities, HOA dues, commute costs, and the move itself, and you will walk into Northern Virginia knowing exactly what you signed up for.