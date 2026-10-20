Voter guide: The organizations behind Colorado’s 2026 ballot measures

In the 2026 midterm elections, Colorado voters will be presented with 14 ballot measures — a record-tying number in at least the past 52 years. Thirteen of these are citizen-initiated, meaning citizens were allowed to propose laws, amend the constitution or repeal legislation.

Significantly, many of the citizen-initiated ballot measures have been brought forth by several political advocacy organizations, including Advance Colorado, Protect Kids Colorado and Protect Colorado’s Future coalition, all of which significantly differ politically and ideologically.

Advance Colorado

Advance Colorado is a right-wing nonprofit organization that does not disclose its donors. The organization was founded in 2020 by former Colorado Governor Bill Owens and former state Sen. Terry Considine.

Michael Fields currently serves as the president of Advance Colorado; as president of the advocancy ground, he attempted in 2024 to pass ballot measures — which were later withdrawn — to cut property taxes and set strict growth limits on state government.

The organization’s website states it “is an action-based organization focused on reversing radical policies that are harming the state.”

“It is time to return Colorado to a place where common sense leaders and policies play a prominent role in the direction of our state,” the website reads.

In April, The Colorado Times Recorder published its findings of an investigation into Advance Colorado’s work and finances. In the article, the news outlet stated the organization serves as the “undisputed gravitational center of conservative politics in Colorado” and explained the organization has ties to several advocacy organizations, think tanks, PACs and media outlets throughout the state, many of which are regular donors. Tax forms show 2024 contributions to the organization reached out over $5.6 million.

The organization also has direct ties to high-profile individuals like Philip Anschutz, a Colorado billionaire with fortunes in oil, real estate, entertainment and more. Anschutz also owns three Colorado news outlets: the Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics and the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Advance Colorado is responsible for eight of the 14 measures on Colorado’s ballots this November:

Amendment 81: Law Enforcement Reporting Requirements to Federal Authorities

Amendment 82: Right to Natural Gas

Amendment 83: Constitutional Right to Hunt and Fish

Amendment 84: Mail Ballot Voter Identification

Amendment 85: Plain Language Ballot Questions

Amendment 86: Congressional Redistricting

Proposition 132: Penalties for Fentanyl Crimes

Proposition 136: Income Tax Rate Cap

According to Advance Colorado’s website, its 2026 Policy Agenda focuses on public safety, defending the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights and rejecting progressive tax systems, strengthening parents’ rights and more.

Advance Colorado did not respond to The Collegian’s requests for comment as of Oct. 19.

Protect Kids Colorado

Protect Kids Colorado is an issue committee founded in 2024 by Erin Lee, a Colorado resident who moved from Florida eight years ago. According to CPR News, after Lee’s child came out to her as transgender in 2021, Lee became an advocate against gender-affirming care. Since then, Lee has become a prominent figure in Colorado’s debate over transgender youth rights.

The committee’s website states it is a “grassroots, We the People movement” that aims to “protect kids from becoming victims of a dangerous and false ideology” and that parents should question what kids are taught in public schools.

PKC has brought forth three ballot measures voters will be presented with this November:

Proposition 133: Penalties for Human Trafficking of a Minor

Proposition 134: Male and Female Participation in School Sports

Proposition 135: Prohibit Certain Surgeries on Minors

According to PKC’s website, these measures call for increased parental rights and policies that “promote children’s well-being and support the responsibility of loving parents.”

Some LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations argue the measures would not protect children, arguing the attacks on transgender youth take personal healthcare decisions away from children and families.

Rocky Mountain Equality, a nonprofit opposing measures from both Protect Kids Colorado and Advance Colorado, provided a statement to The Collegian saying Amendment 81, Proposition 134 and 135 do not reflect the values of everyday Coloradans.

“Advance Colorado and Protect Kids Colorado are hoping that if they put enough money behind confusing ballot language, voters will be tricked into voting against their own best interests for proposals that haven’t been able to get through our state legislature,” the statement reads. “Coloradans deserve better, and we’re confident they’ll see through it.”

PKC has not provided The Collegian with a statement as of Oct. 19.

Protect Colorado’s Future

Protect Colorado’s Future is a coalition that aims to reform Colorado’s state income tax code. Former Colorado House of Representatives member Chris deGruy Kennedy is the representative for the amendment and president of the Bell Policy Center, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research and advocacy organization.

According to its website, PCF aims to promote investment in the state’s education system, healthcare and communities across the state through a graduated income tax system, which would shift Colorado’s current flat rate income tax to a graduated system where higher earners pay more in taxes.

“Right now, a teacher or nurse making $50,000 a year pays the same tax rate as millionaires and giant corporations,” its website reads. “That’s not fair, and it’s why our schools stay underfunded, childcare keeps getting more expensive, health care costs keep climbing and working families keep getting squeezed.”

The measure is estimated to raise about $2 billion annually, with the increased tax revenue going into a separate fund subject to annual reporting and an independent audit.

“We believe that Coloradans at all income levels deserve access to well funded programs,” said Kate Kelly, a coalition member of New Era Colorado.

Protect Colorado’s Future is only bringing one ballot measure forward:

Amendment 87: Graduated Income Tax

Advance Colorado’s Proposition 136, which proposes a 4.4% flat income tax rate cap, is a direct countermeasure to Amendment 87.

All ballot measures and language voters will be presented with can be found in Colorado’s 2026 State Ballot Information Booklet. General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3; voting will conclude at 7 p.m.

Reach Jack Ryan at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.