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Breaking: CSU President Amy Parsons to resign, interim president announced

Chloe Rios and Sophie Webb
October 28, 2026
Collegian | Abigail Burns
President of Colorado State University Amy Parsons addresses the crowd at CSU’s annual Fall Address and University Picnic Oct. 8, 2025.

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available. 

On Oct. 28, Colorado State University President Amy Parsons announced her resignation via email and CSU Source press release at 11:11 a.m. Parsons’ statement clarified she will remain in the position until the end of this year but did not specify a reason for her resignation.

On Dec. 31, I will step down as president of Colorado State University, Parson’s statement reads. Serving as CSU’s 16th president has been the honor of a lifetime. I am deeply grateful for the trust you have placed in me and extraordinarily proud of what we have accomplished together.

Parsons began her tenure as the university’s president in 2023. Prior to this, she worked in the CSU System for 17 years in senior executive leadership roles at the Fort Collins campus and throughout the university’s system as a whole.

In 2022, Parsons was announced as the sole finalist for the Fort Collins campus presidential position. She succeeded Joyce McConnell, the university’s 15th president.

In her statement, Parsons highlighted accomplishments under her tenure, such as setting records for enrollment, the beginning of Spur Start and the Ram Transfer Academy and joining the Pac-12 conference.

At 11:23 a.m., Chancellor Tony Frank released a statement naming Rick Miranda as Parsons’ interim replacement; Miranda will assume the role beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

“Rick knows and loves this university deeply,” Frank’s email reads. “He has spent decades at CSU as a faculty member and as our long-serving provost, and he has stepped into the interim president role before. He will work closely with Provost and Executive Vice President Lise Youngblade and CSU’s talented leadership team to ensure a smooth transition and to keep its major initiatives moving forward.”

In February, Frank announced that he would be retiring from the chancellor position of the CSU System on July 1, 2027 and that Rico Munn would serve as his replacement as CSU Chancellor, which he reiterated in his email Oct. 28. Frank said Munn will be heavily involved in the search for the university’s next president.

“Because CSU’s next president will work most closely with Rico, he will lead the search for the University’s 17th president,” Frank’s statement reads. “That process will begin this spring and be built around a campus engagement effort. Faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of the university will all have meaningful opportunities to provide input that will shape who leads CSU next.”

Associated Students of CSU President Victoria Quesada-Stoner and Vice President Ben Gregg provided a statement to The Collegian at 2:55 p.m. regarding Parsons’ resignation, emphasizing the need for student input in the coming search for the next president.

“Following President Parsons’ resignation, ASCSU is in communication and focused on ensuring that students have a meaningful role in selecting CSU’s next president,” the statement reads. “This process must embody shared governance with all groups on campus involved at every stage. Our university is strongest when students, faculty and staff are core decision makers, especially in choosing the individual who will soon lead our campus community.”

Anders Fremstad, president of CSU’s American Association of Professors chapter, also provided The Collegian a statement on behalf of AAUP regarding Parsons’ resignation, citing concerns about the lack of transparency behind the announcement.

“CSU’s chapter of the AAUP is concerned about the sudden resignation of CSU’s president, Amy Parsons,” the statement reads. “This pattern of unexplained resignations raises serious questions about the administration of the CSU system. Settlements with ex-administrators also cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars and exacerbate our budget problems. CSU Chancellor Tony Frank promises faculty, staff and students will have ‘meaningful opportunities to provide input’ in selecting the next president, but he provides no details. We have had very little input in recent hires for top leadership positions. AAUP-CSU demands an open and transparent search process for selecting our next President based on their proposals for addressing the challenges facing our university.”

Reach Chloe Rios and Sophie Webb at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Chloe Rios
Chloe Rios, News Editor
As she enters her second year at The Collegian, Chloe Rios is thrilled to be stepping into the role of news editor. Rios first fell in love with journalism at her high school’s newspaper and hasn’t looked back since, joining The Collegian team as soon as she could. During her first year with The Collegian, Rios reported for the news, life and culture, arts and entertainment and science desks, and served as the student government beat reporter throughout her second semester of college. She particularly enjoys analyzing the impacts of political decisions on the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities and getting to share the stories of various communities and people, as she is passionate about media representation. As news editor, Rios is excited to improve and expand the desk’s coverage.  Rios is committed to upholding The Collegian’s longstanding role in the Fort Collins community by producing coverage that is important, truthful and ethical. She doesn’t take her work lightly and believes journalistic storytelling is one of the most important and powerful crafts there is. Because of this, she plans to pursue a career in journalism post-graduation. A sophomore at CSU, Rios is pursuing a degree in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Rios is a proud Reisher Scholar and a member of Key Communities and the university’s Honors Program, in which she works as a mentor to first-year students. Rios has also previously worked as an undergraduate researcher. When not reporting or in a lecture hall, you will likely find her painting, lost in a good book, finding new ways to style her hair or spending quality time with her friends, family and dogs.  Rios credits her time as a student-journalist for making her into the person she is today and is excited to see what will come next.
Sophie Webb
Sophie Webb, Editor in Chief
Sophie Webb is returning to The Rocky Mountain Collegian for her junior year, stepping into the role of editor in chief. Webb always knew that college would be in her future, but the question always remained: where? Especially since, at the time, Colorado State University wasn’t near the top of the list. But in Webb’s junior year of high school, she, along with a few other journalists, visited CSU’s campus and The Collegian’s newsroom. A little over a year later, Webb would be working as a staff reporter during her senior year of high school. Because of the memories made and lessons learned over that spring semester, Webb solidified her choice to continue her academic career as a Ram. Webb is currently majoring in journalism and media communications while working towards a double minor in global environmental sustainability and legal studies. She is also the vice president for CSU’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Prior to becoming editor in chief, Webb was hired as the sports editor despite not originally knowing too much about CSU sports and each program’s legacy. But through late-night press conferences and learning alongside some very talented people, Webb found her voice and confidence to do the role that she carries today. In this growing age of technology, Webb wants to honor legacy media by continuing to develop The Collegian’s print product while incorporating the current demands of society by introducing more collaboration between departments within Rocky Mountain Student Media. Most importantly, she wants to push this paper beyond it’s established reputation and serve the Fort Collins community with timely and accurate news. When Webb is not in the newsroom — which is becoming increasingly sparse — she can be found enjoying Colorado’s natural beauty, making a new playlist or trying to become better at cooking. In the meantime, she’ll be making her time count at The Collegian before her 2028 graduation.