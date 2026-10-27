2026 Voter Guide: Larimer County voters to elect 7 local positions

In the 2026 elections, Larimer County voters will elect several local leaders. The county’s ballot brings together both incumbents and political newcomers who are seeking to lead their respective offices for the next four years.

Larimer County treasurer

The Larimer County treasurer’s responsibilites primarily lie in the collection and distribution of property taxes. While the treasurer does not determine how much of the taxes that are collected, they do ensure taxpayer dollars are responsibly and correctly invested.

On the Democratic side, Joann Ginal is running for county treasurer. Ginal has lived in Fort Collins for 35 years and has previously worked as a Colorado state senator and state representative. Her campaign focuses on building public confidence through transparency and tangible improvements.

As of Oct. 26, Ginal did not respond to The Collegian’s request for comment.

On the Republican side, Steve Olson is the candidate on the ballot. In an interview with The Collegian, Olson said he served in the Navy for 29 years, with 15 of those years spent working in finance. He also worked as a city councilor in Loveland for eight years. Olson said his campaign focuses on transparency with the budget and simplifying the presentation of information.

Larimer County Commissioner, District 1

The Larimer County Board of County Commissioners comprises three members who work to create county policies. County commissioners are tasked with overseeing processes that involve the county’s budget and business affairs. The District 1 seat includes Northern Fort Collins, Wellington, LaPorte and surrounding areas and is currently held by John Kefalas.

Shane Atkinson is the Democratic candidate on the ballot. According to his campaign website, his top priorities include housing affordability, healthcare costs, natural disaster mitigation and funding for human services. He has served as the legislative coordinator for Larimer County for nearly three years, worked in the district office of U.S. Representative Joe Neguse and was a high school teacher.

Marc Roberson is the Republican candidate. According to his campaign’s Facebook page, Roberson advocates for fiscal responsibility and lower property taxes and a pause on data center construction until further study can be conducted. According to reporting from the Loveland Reporter Herald, Roberson served in the United States Air Force for 21 years, and he has knowledge on data centers, utilities and finances.

Stephen Fowler is the Colorado Center Party’s candidate. His background includes public sector experience and entrepreneurial pursuits. According to his website, his goals are to focus on building transparency with his constituency, supporting the economy, offering protections to natural resources and more.

As of Oct. 26, Atkinson, Roberson and Fowler have not responded to The Collegian’s request for comment.

Clerk and recorder

The Larimer County clerk and recorder is responsible for managing public records, county elections and vehicle and marriage licensing.

Incumbent Tina Harris currently serves as the Larimer County clerk and recorder. Harris, the Republican candidate, was appointed by the Larimer County Board of Commissioners in 2023 and then elected in the 2024 general election. Harris has nearly 27 years of experience serving Larimer County and is experienced in the three main functions of the role.

Kenneth Forsythe is the Democratic candidate for Larimer County clerk and recorder. For 32 years, Forsythe was an agricultural economist for United States Department of Agriculture. Forsythe said he decided to run for office after witnessing national influence on election data.

As of Oct. 26, Harris and Forsythe have not responded to The Collegian’s request for comment.

Assessor

The Larimer County assessor is in charge of determining the value of real and personal property within the county and translating that into an equitable payment for taxpayers. There are three candidates are running for Larimer County assessor.

Incumbent Bob Overbeck was first elected in 2018 and has served two terms as the county assessor. He previously worked in financial services and served two terms on Fort Collins City Council. Overbeck’s platform is centered on fairness, transparency, accessibility and accuracy.

As of Oct. 26, Overbeck has not responded to The Collegian’s request for comment.

Patrick Edwards is running as the Republican candidate. Edwards said in an interview with The Collegian he has a background in financial advising, political campaigning and public communications. His campaign website states his priorities in the assessor’s office would be accuracy, transparency and affordability.

Sam Bradley is running for Larimer County assessor as part of the Colorado Forward Party. According to the party’s website, Bradley is active in many organizations that focus on small businesses, energy and property rights. Bradley said in an interview with The Collegian he has 20 years of private-sector experience, and his campaign aligns for the Forward Party’s pledge, which supports community and compromise over partisan interests.

Sheriff

John Feyen is running unopposed as the Republican candidate for Larimer County sheriff. Feyen was sworn in as Larimer County sheriff in January 2023. He is a Colorado State University alumnus who has previously worked as a paramedic, firefighter, patrol deputy and assistant police chief.

As of Oct. 26, Feyen has not responded to The Collegian’s request for comment.

Surveyor

The Larimer County surveyor is responsible for representing the county in boundary disputes. Incumbent Tom Donnelly is running unopposed as a Republican. He previously served as the Larimer County commissioner for 12 years and was elected as Larimer County surveyor in 2022.

As of Oct. 26, Donnelly has not responded to The Collegian’s request for comment.

Coroner

The Larimer County coroner is responsible for investigating sudden and unexpected deaths within the county and works closely with law enforcement.

Stephen Hanks is running unopposed for Larimer County coroner. He is a Democrat and has held the office since 2022. He is an Army veteran and a Colorado State University alumnus.

As of Oct. 26, Hanks has not responded to The Collegian’s request for comment.

Reach Skylar White at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.