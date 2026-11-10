VanDeventer: The ‘Blue Wave’ is tricking voters into a false sense of security

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In the 2026 midterm elections, American voters watched as a “Blue Wave“ of victories for the Democratic Party swept through the United States, flipping seats that had been held by Republicans for decades and turning historically red states — like Texas — blue.

On the national level, Democrats flipped seven U.S. Senate seats and 44 U.S. House of Representatives seats, as of Nov. 9. As a result, the Democratic Party secured majority control of both the House and Senate, posing a potential challenge for Republican President Donald Trump’s administration in the second half of his term.

The election also brought several historic firsts, including the country’s first Native American female governor, the first Black female governor, the first Muslim U.S. Senator, the first openly gay male U.S. Senator and more, representing a significant step forward in political representation and diversity across the country. Notably, the election also turned out a record level of electoral participation from young voters, many of whom backed the democratic candidates.

These results are significant and reflect voters’ desire for change and new representation on the national, state and local levels. However, an electoral shift should not be mistaken for an ideological one. Just because someone who voted for Trump in 2024 chose a Democrat in 2026 does not mean that their views on taxes, abortion, immigration or LGBTQIA+ rights have changed. In many states, the results may say less about a newfound embrace of Democratic policies and ideals and more about dissatisfaction with the current administration.

This distinction matters because electoral victories like these can create a false sense of security and political consensus, and Democrats should be careful not to interpret voter frustration with the current administration as blanket support for their own political platforms. I don’t make this argument out of pessimism; I make it out of caution.

A key example of this can be seen in states like Colorado, Arizona and Washington, all of which favored Democratic candidates in the midterm elections but passed restrictive antitransgender measures. In Colorado, these were Proposition 134, which will designate K-12 and collegiate sports teams as male, female or coeducational and Proposition 135, which will prohibit gender-affirming surgeries for minors.

These measures will directly threaten transgender youth’s ability to live normally and coexist with their peers. While the measures were brought to voters under the guise of supporting children and families, they open the door to government intrusion into private decisions regarding health, safety and bodily autonomy.

Proposition 134 and 135 were voted into law in the same Colorado that elected a Democratic governor, Democratic attorney general, Democratic secretary of state, 24 Democratic senators and at least 47 Democratic representatives. The passing of these measures, while coinciding with the election of these candidates, demonstrates how voters can favor a Democratic candidate while still supporting policies that fall outside of, or even conflict with, conventional Democratic principles. Party affiliation at the ballot box and ideological alignment are two different measures of a state’s political identity, and conflating the two can create a misleading picture of where its electorate actually stands.

Again, I do not make this argument to be pessimistic, but to encourage caution and an understanding of the nuances of the “Blue Wave” voters saw during this year’s midterm elections. Electing Democrats is not a guarantee Democratic ideals or changes that voters expect will be reflected in policy.

For the voters who wish to see change and as a result chose to elect Democrats, we must remain engaged beyond election day, holding elected officials accountable to the principles, promises and policies that earned their constituency’s support.

Beyond elected officials, voters must also recognize meaningful civic engagement does not begin and end at the ballot box; it extends to every level of government. This means attending town halls, participating in local government, contacting elected officials, engaging in discussions surrounding policy and making our voices heard throughout the decision-making process.

The “Blue Wave” was not the victory; rather, it has presented the opportunity to work toward meaningful change. If you are a voter who truly cares about pursuing something different, your work will not stop at the ballot box. It will continue throughout the days, weeks and years to come. It will continue through the conversations we have with one another, the issues we advocate for and the accountability we will continue to demand from those elected to represent us.

Real change does not happen because we cast a ballot — it happens because we chose to stay engaged in the process and refuse to let the momentum of this moment fade.

This “Blue Wave” is not the finish line; it is just the beginning.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.