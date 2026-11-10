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The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

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VanDeventer: The ‘Blue Wave’ is tricking voters into a false sense of security

Claire VanDeventer, News Editor
November 10, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

In the 2026 midterm elections, American voters watched as a “Blue Wave of victories for the Democratic Party swept through the United States, flipping seats that had been held by Republicans for decades and turning historically red states — like Texas blue. 

On the national level, Democrats flipped seven U.S. Senate seats and 44 U.S. House of Representatives seats, as of Nov. 9. As a result, the Democratic Party secured majority control of both the House and Senate, posing a potential challenge for Republican President Donald Trump’s administration in the second half of his term. 

The election also brought several historic firsts, including the country’s first Native American female governor, the first Black female governor, the first Muslim U.S. Senator, the first openly gay male U.S. Senator and more, representing a significant step forward in political representation and diversity across the country. Notably, the election also turned out a record level of electoral participation from young voters, many of whom backed the democratic candidates. 

These results are significant and reflect voters’ desire for change and new representation on the national, state and local levels. However, an electoral shift should not be mistaken for an ideological one. Just because someone who voted for Trump in 2024 chose a Democrat in 2026 does not mean that their views on taxes, abortion, immigration or LGBTQIA+ rights have changed. In many states, the results may say less about a newfound embrace of Democratic policies and ideals and more about dissatisfaction with the current administration. 

This distinction matters because electoral victories like these can create a false sense of security and political consensus, and Democrats should be careful not to interpret voter frustration with the current administration as blanket support for their own political platforms. I don’t make this argument out of pessimism; I make it out of caution. 

A key example of this can be seen in states like Colorado, Arizona and Washington, all of which favored Democratic candidates in the midterm elections but passed restrictive antitransgender measures. In Colorado, these were Proposition 134, which will designate K-12 and collegiate sports teams as male, female or coeducational and Proposition 135, which will prohibit gender-affirming surgeries for minors. 

These measures will directly threaten transgender youth’s ability to live normally and coexist with their peers. While the measures were brought to voters under the guise of supporting children and families, they open the door to government intrusion into private decisions regarding health, safety and bodily autonomy. 

Proposition 134 and 135 were voted into law in the same Colorado that elected a Democratic governor, Democratic attorney general, Democratic secretary of state, 24 Democratic senators and at least 47 Democratic representatives. The passing of these measures, while coinciding with the election of these candidates, demonstrates how voters can favor a Democratic candidate while still supporting policies that fall outside of, or even conflict with, conventional Democratic principles. Party affiliation at the ballot box and ideological alignment are two different measures of a state’s political identity, and conflating the two can create a misleading picture of where its electorate actually stands.

Again, I do not make this argument to be pessimistic, but to encourage caution and an understanding of the nuances of the “Blue Wave” voters saw during this year’s midterm elections. Electing Democrats is not a guarantee Democratic ideals or changes that voters expect will be reflected in policy. 

For the voters who wish to see change and as a result chose to elect Democrats, we must remain engaged beyond election day, holding elected officials accountable to the principles, promises and policies that earned their constituency’s support. 

Beyond elected officials, voters must also recognize meaningful civic engagement does not begin and end at the ballot box; it extends to every level of government. This means attending town halls, participating in local government, contacting elected officials, engaging in discussions surrounding policy and making our voices heard throughout the decision-making process. 

The “Blue Wave” was not the victory; rather, it has presented the opportunity to work toward meaningful change. If you are a voter who truly cares about pursuing something different, your work will not stop at the ballot box. It will continue throughout the days, weeks and years to come. It will continue through the conversations we have with one another, the issues we advocate for and the accountability we will continue to demand from those elected to represent us. 

Real change does not happen because we cast a ballot — it happens because we chose to stay engaged in the process and refuse to let the momentum of this moment fade.

This “Blue Wave” is not the finish line; it is just the beginning.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Claire VanDeventer
Claire VanDeventer, News Editor
Claire VanDeventer is a third-year student double majoring in political science and economics with a minor in Spanish. She is thrilled for the opportunity to step into the role of news editor for The Collegian in the 2026-27 academic year.  The Collegian was the first organization to welcome VanDeventer when she started her freshman year at Colorado State University. Since then, she has developed a passion for telling the stories that often go untold and bringing greater visibility to the people and communities behind the issues making headlines. She has primarily worked on the news desk, focusing on a people-centered approach to reporting, featuring individual experiences and perspectives to examine the broader issues affecting students and residents across campus and the Fort Collins community.  Her professional experiences outside of The Collegian include roles within nonprofit organizations, local government, the United States House of Representatives and more, all of which have shaped her academic interests and perspectives on the role of media. Outside of the newsroom, VanDeventer enjoys reading, fitness, spending time with friends and family and experimenting with new coffee recipes and brewing methods. Whether she’s trying new coffee grounds or chasing a story, she is always eager to explore new ideas and experiences.  Whether VanDeventer ultimately pursues a full-time career in journalism after CSU remains uncertain. What is certain, however, is the impact The Collegian has had on her collegiate experience. Her time in the newsroom has forever opened her eyes to the power of storytelling, the responsibility of reporting and the importance of giving people a platform for their voices to be heard.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.