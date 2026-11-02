Souza: Pay for your journalism

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In 2008, Sam Zell, the late owner of Tribune Media, a multimedia conglomerate of newspapers like the Chicago Tribune and The Baltimore Sun, berated an Orlando Sentinel photographer during a press conference in Orlando. After Zell insisted Sentinel journalists prioritize reader engagement to generate revenue, the reporter contested that prioritizing what readers wanted would mean prioritizing fluffier stories — “puppy dogs” — instead of stories that properly informed communities.

Zell named the question a byproduct of “journalistic arrogance,” then said this: “Hopefully, we get to the point where our revenue is so significant that we can do puppies and Iraq, OK? Fuck you.”

Now 10 years and several wars later, I’m still not sure news organizations have struck a balance.

It’s not that journalists want to choose the puppy dog over Iraq. Generations continue to enter this industry knowing its future may be doomed, and that means something. But writing the moral story doesn’t always pay what it should. As the news industry grows deeper holes in its pockets every year, media outlets, even the reputable ones, will attempt anything they can to patch them up, and those patches are often stitched by tabloid journalism or clickbait.

The solution for a moral journalist isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. A good journalist today embodies the digital age; they can report, but they must also expertly navigate social media, photography, video and design responsibilities. Consolidating so many jobs under one title, as these juggernauts often do, leaves little room for choice, especially when the other, crueler factor is these roles are often considered entry-level jobs. Most multimedia journalists are not given a say in content decisions, let alone what stories they are assigned.

Unless you work in the industry yourself, it’s difficult to understand the unique situation many of us operate under. And as a result of misplaced judgment, the conversation distorts far too often, shaping into a dichotomy journalists cannot win: Those who roll over to the puppy dogs are considered traitors within the field, and those who insist on shifting industry focus have what Zell calls journalistic arrogance.

I have mulled over what kind of journalist I’d like to be many times. Realistically, I may end up working in communications, but that’s a special type of journalistic betrayal. In each hypothetical, however, the choice of what I’ll do and what I’ll write feels vast and grand. It’s monumental. It’s seizing.

Today, most decent papers that prioritize informing local communities face either soaring budget cuts or closure. Meanwhile, the most financially succulent papers that can afford to report correctly lack the motivation to do so. Their form of democracy is feigned and quiet.

I won’t get to choose what type of journalist I will be if the decline of the press continues. Most won’t. But the general public doesn’t realize this because billionaires push the illusion of choice onto us. They make journalists appear solely responsible for the news agenda to conceal their constant subversion of it.

Even if these moguls faced continuous scandals — as they already have — for the next decade, no amount of decreased readership could properly destabilize this narrative alone. The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post have been eminent for decades prior to Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg’s respective acquisitions; fewer subscribers will do little to dent their reach or reputation.

The question becomes, then, if boycotting isn’t enough, how do we give journalists the opportunity to write important things and communities the opportunity to read important things, outside of the reach of the billionaire agenda?

If you’re able, pay for your journalism.

Financially supporting quality journalism — especially local journalism relevant to your community — is not simply paying for information; it’s supporting the future of democracy, one that upholds an inclusive future and centers local demands beyond those of the 1%. It reinforces a new and much-needed narrative that we all care about the future of the news and those who report on it.

It is a valid criticism to scorn paywalls for financially restricting news access, and in no way do I oppose those who refuse to surpass them. Simultaneously, journalists are not to blame; for many papers that’ve been driven from mainstream competition, paid viewership is the primary revenue keeping them afloat. Though it may not be your responsibility nor prerogative to fund journalists, it is your prerogative to exist in a country that values your perspective. The future of our country without quality journalism, public media or local media is a future controlled by a select few without your voice in mind.

Beyond paid viewership, there are numerous ways to donate that aren’t financial: support local news with your readership, time and networking. Be a vocal participant in your community. Reinforce a choice for us journalists, a choice for you and a choice for democracy — one where the priorities are not dictated by those who have lost sight of who it is for.

Reach Emma Souza at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.