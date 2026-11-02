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Souza: Pay for your journalism

Emma Souza, Opinion Editor
November 2, 2026
Collegian | Alli Adams

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

In 2008, Sam Zell, the late owner of Tribune Media, a multimedia conglomerate of newspapers like the Chicago Tribune and The Baltimore Sun, berated an Orlando Sentinel photographer during a press conference in Orlando. After Zell insisted Sentinel journalists prioritize reader engagement to generate revenue, the reporter contested that prioritizing what readers wanted would mean prioritizing fluffier stories — “puppy dogs” — instead of stories that properly informed communities. 

Zell named the question a byproduct of “journalistic arrogance,” then said this: “Hopefully, we get to the point where our revenue is so significant that we can do puppies and Iraq, OK? Fuck you.”

Now 10 years and several wars later, I’m still not sure news organizations have struck a balance.

It’s not that journalists want to choose the puppy dog over Iraq. Generations continue to enter this industry knowing its future may be doomed, and that means something. But writing the moral story doesn’t always pay what it should. As the news industry grows deeper holes in its pockets every year, media outlets, even the reputable ones, will attempt anything they can to patch them up, and those patches are often stitched by tabloid journalism or clickbait. 

The solution for a moral journalist isn’t as straightforward as it may seem. A good journalist today embodies the digital age; they can report, but they must also expertly navigate social media, photography, video and design responsibilities. Consolidating so many jobs under one title, as these juggernauts often do, leaves little room for choice, especially when the other, crueler factor is these roles are often considered entry-level jobs. Most multimedia journalists are not given a say in content decisions, let alone what stories they are assigned.

Unless you work in the industry yourself, it’s difficult to understand the unique situation many of us operate under. And as a result of misplaced judgment, the conversation distorts far too often, shaping into a dichotomy journalists cannot win: Those who roll over to the puppy dogs are considered traitors within the field, and those who insist on shifting industry focus have what Zell calls journalistic arrogance.

I have mulled over what kind of journalist I’d like to be many times. Realistically, I may end up working in communications, but that’s a special type of journalistic betrayal. In each hypothetical, however, the choice of what I’ll do and what I’ll write feels vast and grand. It’s monumental. It’s seizing.

Today, most decent papers that prioritize informing local communities face either soaring budget cuts or closure. Meanwhile, the most financially succulent papers that can afford to report correctly lack the motivation to do so. Their form of democracy is feigned and quiet

I won’t get to choose what type of journalist I will be if the decline of the press continues. Most won’t. But the general public doesn’t realize this because billionaires push the illusion of choice onto us. They make journalists appear solely responsible for the news agenda to conceal their constant subversion of it. 

Even if these moguls faced continuous scandals — as they already have — for the next decade, no amount of decreased readership could properly destabilize this narrative alone. The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post have been eminent for decades prior to Rupert Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg’s respective acquisitions; fewer subscribers will do little to dent their reach or reputation.

The question becomes, then, if boycotting isn’t enough, how do we give journalists the opportunity to write important things and communities the opportunity to read important things, outside of the reach of the billionaire agenda?

If you’re able, pay for your journalism. 

Financially supporting quality journalism — especially local journalism relevant to your community — is not simply paying for information; it’s supporting the future of democracy, one that upholds an inclusive future and centers local demands beyond those of the 1%. It reinforces a new and much-needed narrative that we all care about the future of the news and those who report on it.

It is a valid criticism to scorn paywalls for financially restricting news access, and in no way do I oppose those who refuse to surpass them. Simultaneously, journalists are not to blame; for many papers that’ve been driven from mainstream competition, paid viewership is the primary revenue keeping them afloat. Though it may not be your responsibility nor prerogative to fund journalists, it is your prerogative to exist in a country that values your perspective. The future of our country without quality journalism, public media or local media is a future controlled by a select few without your voice in mind.

Beyond paid viewership, there are numerous ways to donate that aren’t financial: support local news with your readership, time and networking. Be a vocal participant in your community. Reinforce a choice for us journalists, a choice for you and a choice for democracy — one where the priorities are not dictated by those who have lost sight of who it is for.

Reach Emma Souza at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Emma Souza
Emma Souza, Opinion Editor
Emma Souza is the returning opinion editor for The Collegian, and she is ready to get back on her soapbox. Entering her final year at Colorado State University, she’s eager to utilize her journalism degree by encouraging her columnists and the community to tune in and speak up. Working alongside a passionate, innovative and promising staff of writers in a time when journalism’s integrity is heavily scrutinized has given Souza a strong sense of purpose. She believes that to work at The Collegian is to defy a modern age that often demands students trade the humanities for degrees deemed “more promising”; Souza argues that there is nothing more promising than those who can create. Originally from Minneapolis, Souza will always miss Fort Collins more than she would think. Her love of thrifting, music and food are more than satiated here, and her friends, the most avid readers she could ever ask for, make every column published feel like a bestseller. In her final year at The Collegian, Souza hopes to leave the opinion desk a more expansive, demanding and passionate place, one with complex arguments that prompt reflection and where nonchalance goes to die. By continuing to foster an environment in which diverse narratives flourish, she intends to spread awareness of the necessity to speak up and remind others of the forgotten importance of caring too much.
Alli Adams
Alli Adams, Design Director
Alli Adams is The Collegian’s first design director in several years, and she is incredibly grateful and inspired by her peers, friends and family. In her third year at the paper and second year in charge of Collegian illustrations, she’s determined to carry on the tradition of keeping the paper organized and visually appealing, creating fun doodles and inspiring more colorful articles.  As the design director, Adams oversees both illustration and page design. In this role, she exchanges innovative ideas with her fellow editors and collaborates with a team of extremely talented artists and designers. In charge of the final print layout, weekly comics and creating some illustrations herself, she is always hunched over an Adobe product and couldn’t be happier. She hopes to find herself in the realm of concept art, specifically for video games, within the next five years. But as of now, she can be found brainstorming the next layout, playing her favorite games or working on her passion projects. As an electronic arts and graphic design major, she truly found herself right at home in her position and plans to create many more silly designs and pages. She couldn’t be prouder when watching the newest edition hit the stands, and nothing makes her smile more than people getting a good chuckle out of her jokes. She promises to keep at it until her hands give out.