Martinez: The myth of the killer bus

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Every time a public transit project is in the news at the proposal, build or implementation stage, some form of the same argument takes place. There are, of course, many reasons to oppose a new public transportation project, but not all reasons are created equal. I am not an economist, and so I will leave the economic viability of these projects to the experts. However, there is one tired argument that gets trotted out, one that needs to go the way of the dodo: The argument that somehow, public transit is an extreme safety hazard and thus is better left unrealized.

Not only does this argument play on harmful stereotypes about the people who use public transportation, but it’s simply wrong.

Let’s get something straight: You are safer commuting on a bus or train than you are driving yourself. The National Safety Council compiled deaths per 100,000,000 passenger miles comparing travel by passenger vehicles to buses, trains and planes. Unsurprisingly, in 2024, cars accounted for over 50 times as many deaths as buses and 46 times as many as trains.

This should not be a surprise. Trains, buses and planes are vehicles operated by trained professionals and often run identical routes day in and day out, leading to drivers gaining relevant experience on a given route to avoid accidents. Compare that to passenger cars operated by anyone who can pass a one-time test. Even the most diligent drivers cannot be expected to match the level of awareness and risk management of a professional driver. Additionally, as I’m sure many teenagers hear every day while learning to drive, you are only part of the equation. Every time you drive on a public roadway, you are trusting that every other driver on the road is sober, alert and responsible.

However, the cries about safety on public transit are often not targeted at the number of accidents, but rather at crime. There seems to be a fear that as soon as you step onto a train or bus, your odds of being robbed or stabbed substantially increase.

Despite the overrepresentation of transit crimes in the news, this is incorrect. As pointed out by the Scientific American, road crimes, like road rage violence and vehicle theft, are much more prominent than crimes on public transportation, such as assault or robbery. This isn’t to say crimes never take place on public transit, but they don’t happen at a greater rate than in any other public space.

Once again, no one should be surprised by these statistics. There is nothing about being on a bus or train that makes people inherently more violent or dangerous. So why, then, do so many clutch their pearls at the thought of taking a train or bus to get to their destination? I think it has something to do with what is known in psychology as the Just World Phenomenon.

In short, the Just World Phenomenon hypothesizes that people need to believe the world is just and fair, and as a result, they make assumptions about others to support this mental schema. For example, a homeless individual on a street corner might be homeless for a number of reasons outside of their control, but this cognitive bias leads people to assume this person is homeless because of their own delinquent character. This framework maps well onto the rhetoric I’ve heard around the so-called dangers of riding public transit because it is primarily people of lower incomes who utilize transit in the United States. And thanks to this cognitive bias, many assume poverty and crime go hand in hand. I don’t believe it is at all a stretch to say this bias leads to undue fear of the people on trains and buses.

I don’t believe every person who feels uneasy taking public transit is some kind of bigot; it is completely normal to feel nervous during your first time on a bus or train. After all, when taking a car, you have control of the space around you most of the time. You decide the music, climate control and who sits next to you, which helps with maintaining a sense of control. On public transit, you are in a confined space with complete strangers, which can be nerve-racking.

However, the numbers don’t lie — you are safer on a bus or train than you are driving your own car. When it comes to public transportation projects, public safety concerns are nothing more than a boogeyman keeping our cities from developing more efficient and environmentally sustainable transit.

Reach David Martinez at letters@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.