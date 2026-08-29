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Update: Pedestrian pronounced dead after Tour de Fat vehicle crash, 5 remain injured, in unknown condition

Claire VanDeventer, News Editor
August 29, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
A damaged truck is left on the sidewalk outside Walrus Ice Cream after a crash at Tour de Fat Aug. 29.

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Five people have been injured, and one has been pronounced dead, after a vehicle crash on Mountain Avenue and College Avenue during the annual Tour de Fat bicycle parade in Fort Collins.

According to Fort Collins Police Services media relations, the crash happened at approximately 11:44 a.m. A press release issued at 6:03 p.m. by FCPS revealed that a Chevrolet pickup truck had reversed from a parking spot along Mountain Avenue then struck another vehicle. It then drove forward onto the sidewalk, collided with a tree and struck multiple pedestrians before coming to a stop in front of Walrus Ice Cream.

The Coloradoan reported all injured individuals, including the driver of the vehicle, had been sent to local hospitals for treatment. One of the pedestrians was later pronounced dead.

“This was a tragic day for many in our community,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said. “We recognize the impact that this incident will have on those involved, the witnesses and the responders. Our team of Victim Advocates are supporting those involved in what happened today. I’m appreciative of the quick response of our officers, the assistance of our emergency partners and the community members who helped during this incident.”

Damaged bicycles lie behind police tape and evidence markers after being hit by a truck outside Walrus Ice Cream during Tour de Fat Aug. 29. (Collegian | Cerys Hembury)

The crash occurred at the end of the annual bicycle parade, with thousands of pedestrians and cyclists present in Old Town at the time of the crash. According to New Belgium Brewing’s website, the parade loops around Mountain Avenue, but it is unclear whether or not any participants of the event were injured or involved in the crash.

While FCPS processed the scene, the surrounding area was closed; this lasted approximately six hours. The investigation remains ongoing.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributors
Claire VanDeventer
Claire VanDeventer, News Editor
Claire VanDeventer is a third-year student double majoring in political science and economics with a minor in Spanish. She is thrilled for the opportunity to step into the role of news editor for The Collegian in the 2026-27 academic year.  The Collegian was the first organization to welcome VanDeventer when she started her freshman year at Colorado State University. Since then, she has developed a passion for telling the stories that often go untold and bringing greater visibility to the people and communities behind the issues making headlines. She has primarily worked on the news desk, focusing on a people-centered approach to reporting, featuring individual experiences and perspectives to examine the broader issues affecting students and residents across campus and the Fort Collins community.  Her professional experiences outside of The Collegian include roles within nonprofit organizations, local government, the United States House of Representatives and more, all of which have shaped her academic interests and perspectives on the role of media. Outside of the newsroom, VanDeventer enjoys reading, fitness, spending time with friends and family and experimenting with new coffee recipes and brewing methods. Whether she’s trying new coffee grounds or chasing a story, she is always eager to explore new ideas and experiences.  Whether VanDeventer ultimately pursues a full-time career in journalism after CSU remains uncertain. What is certain, however, is the impact The Collegian has had on her collegiate experience. Her time in the newsroom has forever opened her eyes to the power of storytelling, the responsibility of reporting and the importance of giving people a platform for their voices to be heard.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 