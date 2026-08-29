Update: Pedestrian pronounced dead after Tour de Fat vehicle crash, 5 remain injured, in unknown condition

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Five people have been injured, and one has been pronounced dead, after a vehicle crash on Mountain Avenue and College Avenue during the annual Tour de Fat bicycle parade in Fort Collins.

According to Fort Collins Police Services media relations, the crash happened at approximately 11:44 a.m. A press release issued at 6:03 p.m. by FCPS revealed that a Chevrolet pickup truck had reversed from a parking spot along Mountain Avenue then struck another vehicle. It then drove forward onto the sidewalk, collided with a tree and struck multiple pedestrians before coming to a stop in front of Walrus Ice Cream.

The Coloradoan reported all injured individuals, including the driver of the vehicle, had been sent to local hospitals for treatment. One of the pedestrians was later pronounced dead.

“This was a tragic day for many in our community,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said. “We recognize the impact that this incident will have on those involved, the witnesses and the responders. Our team of Victim Advocates are supporting those involved in what happened today. I’m appreciative of the quick response of our officers, the assistance of our emergency partners and the community members who helped during this incident.”

The crash occurred at the end of the annual bicycle parade, with thousands of pedestrians and cyclists present in Old Town at the time of the crash. According to New Belgium Brewing’s website, the parade loops around Mountain Avenue, but it is unclear whether or not any participants of the event were injured or involved in the crash.

While FCPS processed the scene, the surrounding area was closed; this lasted approximately six hours. The investigation remains ongoing.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.