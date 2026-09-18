CSU soccer comes up short in close loss to Wyoming

Close games and defense: that is the simple yet truthful description of Colorado State soccer’s season so far.

After last week’s exciting draw against Kansas State, the Rams entered Thursday’s Border War game against the Wyoming Cowgirls looking for an even better result. A hard-fought game wrapped up with a 1-0 loss, the third time they have lost by that margin this fall.

The schedule for CSU thus far has been a gauntlet. Despite the number of close games, the Rams’ record now sits at 1-6-1.

“We know that we can do it, and we know that we can get there,” midfielder Avery Boulom said. “It’s just that final execution part.”

UW came out of the gate with intensity and controlled possession. Their early onslaught resulted in a 17th-minute goal from Lauran Westwood. After the goal, the Rams continued to fight, as a more back-and-forth game ensued.

Despite the loss, the team still felt the impact of the Border War tradition.

“(The) pre-game talk was about the tradition and just getting us hyped up for it,” goalkeeper Addison Huber said.

Huber led another strong defensive effort for the Rams, recording an eight-save performance.

The shots began to come a little after halfway through the first half– as CSU ultimately outshot UW 14-6 in the first half. The game finished with CSU recording 19 shots to UW’s 15.

“I mean we’re right there,” Boulum said. “I keep saying this, but again, it’s the final execution, and we definitely (have) to work on that and practice more and be more locked in and focused.”

Deep shots and close calls were the story of the game for the offense.

In the second half, the fight continued as the sides traded possessions and opportunities, but the ball failed to fall the Rams’ way after numerous close calls.

“We’re just in a position right now where we just need to get out of this streak that we’re on,” midfielder Sydney Torres said. “I feel like, honestly, we just have to execute on our chances and just put goals away whenever we have them.”

With conference play of the Rams’ inaugural Pac-12 season set to begin on Oct. 1, the strength of their opponents thus far could prove to be helpful.

“Our non-conference is really hard, and I think we’re holding them pretty well,” Huber said. “This is preparing us for conference (play), truly, because there are hard teams in our conference, yes, but there are really hard (teams) in our non-conference play. So, I think it’s been preparing us for our conference, and I’m excited to see what we’re going to do.”

The team has already seen improvements and hopes to continue to build on what they have been given. With much of season ahead, there are plenty of high spirits for the Rams.

“We just have to keep motivating each other and keep uplifting each other to score, play defense, just play for each other,” Torres said.

The Rams will now hit the road, where they will match up against Colorado College on Sept. 20. CSU will look to snap their losing streak and get back in the win column for the second time this season.

Reach Caleb Morrow at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.