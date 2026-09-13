Kekua Richards anchors CSU volleyball in Border War win over Wyoming

Being an excellent player in one position is hard; being able to dominate in two takes a special player.

Middle blocker Kekua Richards is in her final year with Colorado State volleyball and has shown the greatness of a two-way player.

Richards put down nine kills on just 16 swings with a .500 hitting percentage, while also piling four blocks, giving Wyoming a taste of both sides of the ball in the Rams’ 3-0 (25-18, 25-14, 25-15) win over the Cowgirls.

Coming into the game, Richards was already leading the Rams with 28 outright blocks only eight games into the season. And against Wyoming Saturday, she was able to back up that reputation against the known rival.

“I think anytime we play against a good team, we always think it’s going to be a good fight,” Richards said. “We had the intention to do it, especially coming off the two sweeps we just had. … Our intention was to come in here and do our job, but also show respect to this team. Because every time we’ve played against them, they’ve shown out.”

Richards wasn’t alone in that battle tonight, as middle blocker Eve Wilson and pin hitter Sofia Zabjek both held their ground; the duo totaled 13 blocks and 12 kills.

“Every single person in my position group, we all try to work as hard as we can to be the best blocking team we can be,” Richards said. “Me and E. Wilson are the biggest middles in the conference, so I think it’s just setting that intention, and everyday trying to get better little by little.”

Zabjek, the redshirt first-year has been chomping at the bit to get back on the court after missing a majority of last season and she’s made the most of this season so far. With 22 kills and nine blocks, she’s continuing to prove that she’s ready to fight for each win.

“It was really good — they had a lot of people here and a lot of energy,” Zabjek said. “I was injured last year, so it really pained me watching all the games, just wanting to go in. So it’s just so exciting, and I’m so grateful to be able to be out there and play with my friends and teammates.”

Laramie came with the noise, as the student section and band pushed the volume all night, determined to rattle the Rams — yet they didn’t.

CSU was determined through each set having 49 kills on 101 attacks of the night, hitting at a .396 hitting percentage.

But even with a sweep, it didn’t come as easy at times.

Wyoming’s Addy Thorington, Emerson Macias and Anna Williams, proved to be a strong force behind the net, blocking and swiping soft balls onto CSU’s side of the court — giving them their challenge of the night.

“I think that we were doing a good job of executing our scout repair with blocking lineups and block touches,” Zabjek said “Our defense could really play around it. And I think we were having some really good hits, like being able to read around the block.”

Even with that challenge, the Rams were still finding ways to make sure they could set fire to the court.

Halle Jameson lit that match. The sophomore finished with 15 kills on 29 swings, while UW only had 33 kills on their 97 swings.

“She can attack, she can block, she can serve,” coach Emily Kohan said. “She worked really hard in the off season to develop some new shots. And tonight, I watched her hit sharp like I’ve never seen her do before. … Man, she’s going to be really good as she grows up.”

Jameson also hasn’t been the only one setting fire to the court, as junior Erin Debiec, who was recently earned Pac-12 Setter of the Week, put up 41 assists while adding three kills, four digs and a block of her own.

“I’m giving Erin Debiec a lot of credit,” Kohan said. “To set a team to a .400 hitting percentage in this gym is pretty rare.”

Richards has shown what a great two-way player can look like, and her teammates echo the same type of ability.

It’s no wonder the Rams found themselves taking home their third sweep of the week, and taking away their 76th win in the 101 year history of the Border War.

“Three games in a row — not an easy week,” Kohan said. “Especally when you end with the Border War on the road. I’m incredibly proud of the tenacity our team put out.”