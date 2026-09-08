Breaking: Hejny, Diomande named Pac-12 Players of the Week

Two Colorado State football players were given some much-deserved recognition on Tuesday.

Quarterback Hauss Hejny and linebacker Oumar Diomande were named in the Pac-12 Players of the Week, with Hejny named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, and Diomande named the Defensive Player of the Week.

In a dominating win over longtime rival Wyoming, Hejny completed just under 70% of his passes for 214 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air. Hejny also caught a pass for a crucial 28-yard gain on the first drive of the game and rushed for another 35 yards.

“He didn’t come in here loud and obnoxious,” CSU head coach Jim Mora said regarding Hejny. “He said ‘I’m going to let my work prove who I am,’ and that’s what good leaders do.”

Diomande helped the Rams’ defensive unit come up big during multiple important situations. Snagging his first career interception and coming up with a team-leading 11 tackles, Diomande certainly helped swing momentum in favor of the green and gold.

“He appreciates everything,” Mora said of Diomande. “There’s zero entitlement to this guy.”

This marks the first time the Rams have had players named offensive and defensive players of the week since September 2011, when running back Chris Nwoke and linebacker Shaquil Barrett were awarded Mountain West OPOTW and DPOTW. Nwoke was co-offensive player of the week that week, sharing the award with New Mexico’s Deon Long.

Hejny and Diomande will look to build upon their impressive starts to the season Sept. 12 when they take on Southern Utah.

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.