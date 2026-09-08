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Breaking: Hejny, Diomande named Pac-12 Players of the Week

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
September 8, 2026
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University offensive lineman Phillip Ocon (65) prepares to set the ball to quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) in the Border War game Sept. 5.

Two Colorado State football players were given some much-deserved recognition on Tuesday.

Quarterback Hauss Hejny and linebacker Oumar Diomande were named in the Pac-12 Players of the Week, with Hejny named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week, and Diomande named the Defensive Player of the Week.

In a dominating win over longtime rival Wyoming, Hejny completed just under 70% of his passes for 214 passing yards and five touchdowns through the air. Hejny also caught a pass for a crucial 28-yard gain on the first drive of the game and rushed for another 35 yards.

“He didn’t come in here loud and obnoxious,” CSU head coach Jim Mora said regarding Hejny. “He said ‘I’m going to let my work prove who I am,’ and that’s what good leaders do.”

Diomande helped the Rams’ defensive unit come up big during multiple important situations. Snagging his first career interception and coming up with a team-leading 11 tackles, Diomande certainly helped swing momentum in favor of the green and gold.

“He appreciates everything,” Mora said of Diomande. “There’s zero entitlement to this guy.”

This marks the first time the Rams have had players named offensive and defensive players of the week since September 2011, when running back Chris Nwoke and linebacker Shaquil Barrett were awarded Mountain West OPOTW and DPOTW. Nwoke was co-offensive player of the week that week, sharing the award with New Mexico’s Deon Long.

Hejny and Diomande will look to build upon their impressive starts to the season Sept. 12 when they take on Southern Utah.

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.