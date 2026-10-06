‘She’s determined to be successful’: Ella Stowell emerges as CSU volleyball’s next freshman phenom

Another diamond in the rough has emerged.

Just a season ago, outside hitter Halle Jameson caught the eyes and hearts of Ram fans with her outstanding first-year campaign. This season, an up-and-coming first-year has once again burst onto the scene as Colorado State volleyball’s next rising star.

Ella Stowell, an Olathe, Kansas, native and former Sunflower League Player of the Year, has not only exceeded expectations as a true freshman but had an immense impact on CSU’s 11-3 record overall and Pac-12-leading 4-0 conference record.

“In the few months that we’ve had Ella in the Ramily, it’s never been about Ella,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “She’s a really great teammate, and she’s willing to play her role, if she’s out on the court and whatever rotation she’s in. If it’s not her best night and we need Maria Brun to come in, she’s a great teammate to Maria and on the bench, and she’s always asking the right questions of ‘Hey, what can I do to make this team better?’ versus ‘What can I do myself to be better?’”

Off-nights for Stowell do not come often, even though she is still getting adjusted to the intensity of collegiate volleyball.

“Obviously it’s a lot faster than what I had seen,” Stowell said. “So just getting extra reps, extra time in the weight room and all this extra stuff really help prepare for the season.”

In Stowell’s first 14 collegiate matches, she has tallied 106 kills in 45 sets played, putting her fourth on the team in total kills and third in kills per set with 2.36. In just her third collegiate game, Stowell accumulated a team-leading 16 kills and helped CSU win its first game against Northern Colorado since 2019.

She didn’t stop there, however.

Following her game three surge, the first-year went on to add 14 kills in her first road game against No. 25 North Carolina, along with 10 more kills the ensuing afternoon against James Madison University, which had 22 wins just a short year ago.

In spite of the natural growing pains and adjustments that come in a first season, Stowell has ultimately embraced the ups and downs. Stowell has pushed herself to not only assimilate quickly into a system that has championship aspirations, but she has made a positive impact on her coaches and teammates as well.

“Ella is fantastic,” assistant coach April Sanchez said. “What I really value about her is she has enthusiasm, and I think for every player it looks different, some people are super smiley, peppy, some might be a little more serious, but Ella has a bit of both. You can tell when she gets a little fiery, you can tell she’s excited to walk into practice, so I love her enthusiasm.”

Stowell’s enthusiasm isn’t the only trait that’s caught attention.

“A unique characteristic to her is her curiosity,” Sanchez said. “She’s asking questions, you can see her solution finding on the court. … From me, in my experience, I think some of the best athletes, it’s not always this emotional ‘I’m going to go get them,’ but they’re so curious; they’re on this continuous quest to pick the lock, and Ella does that so well.”

In an already well-rounded and competitive outside-hitting group, Stowell has capitalized on her opportunities playing alongside some of CSU’s biggest playmakers like Eve Wilson, Kekua Richards and Jameson.

“Halle on the court has been incredible,” Stowell said. “We’re the same position, and she’s helped me through so much, and if I need anything, I can go to her. We like to joke that we’re twins, most people get us mixed up, but we’re so similar in so many ways. I think her experience from last year has really helped me out this season.”

As it stands, the duo has accounted for 38.2% of CSU’s total kills. With Stowell and Jameson both playing at such high levels, the Rams have set themselves up to make significant noise in the latter half of the regular season, as well as the postseason.

Though it is only the first season with the two leading the way, Kohan and the team look to the duo for what could potentially be two more years of high-level production. Stowell said she seeks to continue making a positive impression on everybody she crosses paths with and help Kohan’s team climb to the top in their first Pac-12 season.

“I just want to get better each day,” Stowell said. “Some practices are long and hard, but (it’s important) just knowing that it’s going to be totally worth it in the end.”

High self-expectations for a player with a high ceiling.

As the Rams currently top the Pac-12 with an unblemished record in conference play, CSU is in a prime position to not only retain its spot as the top dogs of the Pac-12 but to improve on the foundations set in place thus far. Kohan said if Stowell’s trajectory continues, she could become a cornerstone of CSU volleyball’s first years in the Pac-12

“I want her to get better every single day, not only as a hitter and attacker but as a passer and defender and to look for ways to get better in the back row,” Kohan said. “If she gets better every single day, man will she be good by the end of the season and the end of her five-year career.”

With just 12 games left in the season, Stowell has emerged as a breakout star for the Rams, and her work ethic to get there has not gone unnoticed.

“If I had to describe Ella Stowell in one word, it would be determined,” Kohan said. “She was determined to come in here and make impact, and she’s determined to be successful when she’s out on the court. … If she makes a mistake, I’m really not worried that she’s going to make another mistake afterwards, she’s just very determined to kind of roll her way into a great situation.”

Reach John Vu at sports@collegian.com or on social media @johnvumedia.