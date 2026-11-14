Gallery: CSU volleyball secures Pac-12 regular season championship title after win over Fresno State
Elizabeth Butler, Staff Photographer
November 13, 2026
Colorado State University volleyball players celebrate after winning third straight set against California State University, Fresno, in Moby Arena Nov. 12. CSU volleyball has won 15 consecutive matches and 27 consecutive sets. The Rams’ win over Fresno secured the team the Pac-12 regular season championship title.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Halle Jameson (4) spikes the ball over the net in Colorado State University’s home game against California State University, Fresno Nov. 12. CSU beat CSUF 3-0, marking the Rams’ eighth consecutive sweep and 14th straight conference win.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Kekua Richards (33) and Ella Stowell (21) jump to attempt a block against California State University, Fresno volleyball Nov. 12. Richards sits first in the Pac-12 conference in blocks, with an average of 1.42 per set and a total of 118 in the regular season.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
CAM the Ram holds a sign saying “Rank The Rams!!!” during Colorado State University’s volleyball game against California State University, Fresno, in Moby Arena Nov. 12. CSU beat CSUF 3-0; with a season record of 21-3 and conference record of 14-0, CSU volleyball has been on the verge of becoming nationally ranked in the American Volleyball Coaches Association, receiving 51 votes in the most recent poll.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University’s volleyball team celebrates after winning their second set against California State University, Fresno Nov. 12. CSU won all three sets against CSUF in Moby Arena. With a 14-0 conference record, CSU volleyball topped the Pac-12 in hitting percentage with .250, and lead the conference in blocks and service aces.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Kekua Richards (33) and Ella Stowell (21) jump to attempt a block against California State University, Fresno volleyball Nov. 12. The Rams’ 11 blocks dwarfed the Bulldogs’ three, and the green and gold’s strong defense helped the team to pick up momentum in the third set, which they won with a 10-point lead.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University freshman Ella Stowell (21) spikes the ball on a California State University, Fresno player Nov. 12. CSU beat CSUF 3-0. Ella Stowell attacked the Bulldogs’ side of the court 21 times during the game, resulting in eight kills.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University volleyball players listen to head coach Emily Kohan while a play is being reviewed by game officials Nov. 12. After sweeping the Bulldogs to clinch the Pac-12 regular season title, the Rams went home with a perfect conference-play record.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
CAM the Ram hypes up the crowd during a break in Colorado State University’s volleyball game against California State University, Fresno Nov. 12. The Bulldogs kept the first two sets close and sent the second set into extra points, but the Rams were able to pull ahead in set three to secure the win and the conference title.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Karsyn Fetzer (1), a libero on Colorado State University’s volleyball team, serves the ball to the opposing team, California State University, Fresno, in Moby Arena Nov. 12. Coming out of the regular season, Fetzer is ranked first in the Pac-12 in digs, with 311 total and an average of 3.7 per set.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Halle Jameson (4) spikes the volleyball over the net, bypassing California State University, Fresno defense Nov. 12. Colorado State played CSUF in Moby Arena, winning 3-0. Jameson had 9 kills over three sets.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Ella Stowell (4) hits the ball over the net in Colorado State University’s home volleyball game against California State University, Fresno Nov. 12. Stowell scored 10.5 points for the Rams in front of the home crowd.
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Halle Jameson (4) spikes the ball over the net in Colorado State University’s home game against California State University, Fresno Nov. 12. Jameson supported the Rams on both offense and defense, scoring 11 points and completing 7 digs during the game.
When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted.
1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality.
2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data.
3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters.
4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people.
5. No links.