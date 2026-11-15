Live updates: CSU football takes two-game losing streak into road matchup against Washington State

Colorado State football is trying to keep its bowl game hopes alive Saturday night.

The Rams are taking on the Washington State Cougars, who sit dead last in the Pac-12 standings as they are winless in conference play. One place above them: CSU, who holds a 3-6 record and must win their final three games of the season in order to quailify for a postseason bowl game.

CSU is coming off a blowout loss to ranked Boise State — who sits in first place in the Pac-12 — at home, where the team gave up 64 points. The Rams’ season continues to be about the defensive struggles, and it remains the priority in a winnable matchup against the 1-8 Cougars.

Kickoff will take place at 8:30 p.m. MST.