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Live updates: CSU football takes two-game losing streak into road matchup against Washington State

Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
November 14, 2026
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Colorado State University quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) scores a touchdown after rushing up the middle in the third quarter of CSU’s football game against Boise State in Canvas Stadium Nov. 7. CSU lost to BSU 38-64.
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Nov 14, 2026, 9:23 pm

Kirby Vorhees of WSU rips a 98-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Cougars drive

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Washington State 14

Vorhees takes a casual run up the middle and finds a large gap in the CSU defense, and uses his legs to outrun everyone on his way to a wild 98-yard touchdown run.

The Rams continue to allow big plays, and this one is the largest of the season. The Cougars hold their first 14-point lead of the season now, and CSU looks to respond.

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Nov 14, 2026, 9:20 pm

Colorado State reaches the goal line, gets stuffed and comes up empty

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Washington State 7

The Rams responded to the Cougars’ touchdown drive by getting down the field fast, all the way down to the WSU 7-yard line following a long catch-and-run from RJ Vick.

They had the ball at first and goal, and then were stuffed on three straight plays, forcing a turnover on downs.

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Nov 14, 2026, 9:10 pm

Washington State strikes first with a first-possession touchdown drive

First quarter: Colorado State 0, Washington State 7

After the Rams were forced to punt around midfield on their first possession of the game, WSU started their first drive at their own 20-yard line and effortlessly drove down the field.

The Cougars went on an 11-play, 80-yard scoring drive that was finished off by a 3-yard up the middle rushing touchdown by Kirby Vorhees. Quarterback Owen Eshelman threw for 12 yards and rushed for 30 on just that drive.

Colorado State football is trying to keep its bowl game hopes alive Saturday night.

The Rams are taking on the Washington State Cougars, who sit dead last in the Pac-12 standings as they are winless in conference play. One place above them: CSU, who holds a 3-6 record and must win their final three games of the season in order to quailify for a postseason bowl game.

CSU is coming off a blowout loss to ranked Boise State — who sits in first place in the Pac-12 — at home, where the team gave up 64 points. The Rams’ season continues to be about the defensive struggles, and it remains the priority in a winnable matchup against the 1-8 Cougars.

Kickoff will take place at 8:30 p.m. MST.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.

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About the Contributor
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.