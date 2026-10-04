Breaking: CSU defensive coordinator to leave the program effective immediately

After two full seasons as defensive coordinator and a stint as interim head coach, Tyson Summers’ time with the Rams has come to a close.

Following a rocky start to the season defensively, Colorado State football Summers left the program during its Week 5 matchup against Pac-12 opponent Oregon State.

“Tyson was relieved of his playcalling duties, he left the field and is no longer with this football program,” CSU head coach Jim Mora said in his postgame press conference. “Kenny (McClendon) will be the primary play caller.”

Late in the first half, Summers could no longer be seen on the sideline. USA Sports TV broadcast confirmed during the third quarter that McClendon took over as the play-caller following Summers’ departure.

CSU’s defense struggled in its two most recent games, giving up 100 points and 1,101 total yards of offense between its matchups against BYU and UTSA.

Summers began his second stint as the Rams’ defensive coordinator last season, having previously served in the role during the 2015 season. Summers also served as the interim head coach last year following the firing of former head coach Jay Norvell.

McClendon will take over as defensive coordinator moving forward.

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @jackrandelsmedia.