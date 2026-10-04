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Breaking: CSU defensive coordinator to leave the program effective immediately

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
October 3, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University football defensive coordinator Tyson Summers works with players during warm ups for CSU’s Homecoming game against Oregon State University Oct. 2.

After two full seasons as defensive coordinator and a stint as interim head coach, Tyson Summers’ time with the Rams has come to a close.

Following a rocky start to the season defensively, Colorado State football Summers left the program during its Week 5 matchup against Pac-12 opponent Oregon State.

“Tyson was relieved of his playcalling duties, he left the field and is no longer with this football program,” CSU head coach Jim Mora said in his postgame press conference. “Kenny (McClendon) will be the primary play caller.”

Late in the first half, Summers could no longer be seen on the sideline. USA Sports TV broadcast confirmed during the third quarter that McClendon took over as the play-caller following Summers’ departure.

CSU’s defense struggled in its two most recent games, giving up 100 points and 1,101 total yards of offense between its matchups against BYU and UTSA.

Summers began his second stint as the Rams’ defensive coordinator last season, having previously served in the role during the 2015 season. Summers also served as the interim head coach last year following the firing of former head coach Jay Norvell.

McClendon will take over as defensive coordinator moving forward.

Reach Jack Randels at sports@collegian.com or on social media @jackrandelsmedia.

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About the Contributors
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.