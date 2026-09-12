Live updates: CSU football faces off against Southern Utah on Ag Day

Final score: Colorado State 58, Southern Utah 24
The Rams finish a premier performance against SUU with a 34-point victory to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011.
CSU looks ahead to their next matchup, Sept. 19 against BYU.
Final score: Colorado State 58, Southern Utah 24
The Rams finish a premier performance against SUU with a 34-point victory to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011.
CSU looks ahead to their next matchup, Sept. 19 against BYU.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 58, Southern Utah 24
After a stellar individual performance, Hauss Hejny gives way to K’saan Farrar at quarterback. Farrar is appearing in his first game as a Ram, but turned the ball over on downs at the SUU 5-yard line.
The Thunderbirds will begin their drive with their backs against their own end zone.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 58, Southern Utah 24
Immediately after the SUU field goal, CSU quarterback Hauss Hejny shows off his speed and punches through the defense for a 75-yard house call. The score is Hejny’s first rushing touchdown of the season.
Hejny’s touchdown extends the CSU lead to 34.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 51, Southern Utah 24
Kenyon Agurs and Jack Moran combine for a sack on third down that prevents SUU from capitalizing on a great scoring opportunity.
Thunderbirds kicker Jayden Rogers converts on the 37-yard field goal try to bring SUU within 27 points.
End of third quarter: Colorado State 51, Southern Utah 21
At the end of the third quarter, SUU has possession in CSU territory. Both offenses have stalled this quarter, with the only points coming on a Kali Nguma field goal with 5:25 to go.
SUU looks to cut into the CSU lead at the start of the fourth.
Third quarter: Colorado State 51, Southern Utah 21
After a long drive with multiple chances at the end zone, the Rams fail to capitalize and are forced to settle for Kali Nguma’s third field goal of the day from 23-yards out.
CSU’s lead is now up to a commanding 30 points.
Third quarter: Colorado State 48, Southern Utah 21
CSU linebacker Oumar Diomande put a stop to a dangerous SUU drive with his second career interception, and his second interception this season.
SUU quarterback Will Burns has thrown two interceptions today, and the Rams take over possession at their own 32-yard line.
End of first half: Colorado State 48, Southern Utah 21
On the first play of SUU’s drive, CSU cornerback CJ Blocker picks off Will Burns to give the Rams the ball in field goal range to end the half.
Rams kicker Kali Nguma drills a 51-yard field goal to build the lead to an astonishing 27 points at halftime.
Second quarter: Colorado State 45, Southern Utah 21
In the two-minute drill, the CSU offense surgically drives down the field in four plays, and Hejny caps off the drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Terrance Smith Jr.
Hejny now has 296 passing yards and four touchdowns in the first half, and Smith Jr. has four receptions for 90 yards and two scores.
Second quarter: Colorado State 38, Southern Utah 21
CSU wide receiver Jackson Harper returned a punt for 30 yards to open the drive, and then grabs a 17-yard, catch-and-run touchdown from Hejny to extend the Rams’ lead to 17 with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.
Second quarter: Colorado State 31, Southern Utah 21
In response to Floyd Chalk’s second touchdown of the game, Mel Brown fakes out multiple SUU defenders and breaks free for a 73-yard touchdown run.
Brown now has two runs of at least 70 yards, and is up to 168 rushing yards on the day.
Second quarter: Colorado State 24, Southern Utah 21
The Thunderbirds continue to scratch and claw their way back into the game, as wide receiver Mark Bails grabs a 75-yard pass to set up running back Floyd Chalk for a 3-yard touchdown run.
SUU has narrowed the Rams lead to just three.
Second quarter: Colorado State 24, Southern Utah 14
Following Mel Brown’s 80-yard rush, SUU running back Floyd Chalk breaks off his first big run of the day, taking the ball 58 yards to the house.
Prior to this run, Chalk had just 10 rushing yards on six carries.
Second quarter: Colorado State 24, Southern Utah 7
On a play that would have been a large gain for SUU, Rams cornerback Caleb Presley chased down David Spjut and punched the ball out for the second forced fumble of the game.
The ball was recovered by Tre’Shawn Moore, but the Rams offense goes three-and-out.
Second quarter: Colorado State 24, Southern Utah 7
CSU running back Mel Brown breaks free for an 80-yard run, but is pushed out of bounds at the 1-yard line.
On the next play, Brown is rewarded for his effort with a 1-yard touchdown run.
End of first quarter: Colorado State 17, Southern Utah 7
After throwing seven touchdown passes without an interception, Hejny finally throws his first pick of the year on a deep ball intended for Troy Foster.
SUU safety Parker Vance made a spectacular play on the ball to give the Thunderbirds possession at their own 12-yard line.
First quarter: Colorado State 17, Southern Utah 7
After a rocky start to the drive, Hejny finds Jackson Harper for a 49-yard completion on third-and-20 to get the Rams into Thunderbird territory.
In spite of the long conversion, the CSU offense stalls and is forced to settle for a 40-yard field goal by Kali Nguma.
First quarter: Colorado State 14, Southern Utah 7
SUU quarterback Will Burns leads the Thunderbirds on a 10-play, 67-yard touchdown drive to pull within a score. Burns found wide receiver David Spjut for an 18-yard touchdown.
SUU converted on third-and-5 or longer three separate times on the drive.
First quarter: Colorado State 14, Southern Utah 0
Following the two play touchdown drive, CSU safety Tre’Shawn Moore punches the ball out of the hands of Mark Bails on the first play of the drive, and linebacker Oumar Diomande scoops up the ball.
On the second play of the ensuing drive, Hauss Hejny unloads a deep ball to Terrence Smith Jr for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Rams up by two scores.
First quarter: Colorado State 7, Southern Utah 0
After a touchback on the opening kickoff, Hauss Hejny finds first year running back Cedric Ross on a jet sweep on the second play of the game, and Ross runs it all the way to the house for a 68-yard touchdown.
Colorado State football looks to build off of a statement win against rival Wyoming last week in this year’s Ag Day matchup against Southern Utah, which kicks off at 5 p.m. at Canvas Stadium.
The Rams look to improve to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2011.
Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.