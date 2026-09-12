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Live updates: CSU football faces off against Southern Utah on Ag Day

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
September 12, 2026
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Colorado State University quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) lines up a throw during CSU’s game against Southern Utah University Sept. 12.
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Live Coverage
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Updated
Sep 12, 2026, 8:35 pm

Rams rout Thunderbirds, start the season 2-0

Final score: Colorado State 58, Southern Utah 24

The Rams finish a premier performance against SUU with a 34-point victory to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

CSU looks ahead to their next matchup, Sept. 19 against BYU.

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Sep 12, 2026, 8:22 pm

K’saan Farrar in at quarterback, Rams turn the ball over on downs

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 58, Southern Utah 24

After a stellar individual performance, Hauss Hejny gives way to K’saan Farrar at quarterback. Farrar is appearing in  his first game as a Ram, but turned the ball over on downs at the SUU 5-yard line.

The Thunderbirds will begin their drive with their backs against their own end zone.

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Sep 12, 2026, 7:55 pm

Hejny continues dominant performance with a 75-yard touchdown run

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 58, Southern Utah 24

Immediately after the SUU field goal, CSU quarterback Hauss Hejny shows off his speed and punches through the defense for a 75-yard house call. The score is Hejny’s first rushing touchdown of the season.

Hejny’s touchdown extends the CSU lead to 34.

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Sep 12, 2026, 7:52 pm

Rams defense makes a red zone stand, holds the Thunderbirds to a field goal

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 51, Southern Utah 24

Kenyon Agurs and Jack Moran combine for a sack on third down that prevents SUU from capitalizing on a great scoring opportunity.

Thunderbirds kicker Jayden Rogers converts on the 37-yard field goal try to bring SUU within 27 points.

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Sep 12, 2026, 7:43 pm

Both offenses slowing down, just three points scored in third quarter

End of third quarter: Colorado State 51, Southern Utah 21

At the end of the third quarter, SUU has possession in CSU territory. Both offenses have stalled this quarter, with the only points coming on a Kali Nguma field goal with 5:25 to go.

SUU looks to cut into the CSU lead at the start of the fourth.

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Sep 12, 2026, 7:33 pm

Rams get to the 5-yard line, forced to settle for a field goal

Third quarter: Colorado State 51, Southern Utah 21

After a long drive with multiple chances at the end zone, the Rams fail to capitalize and are forced to settle for Kali Nguma’s third field goal of the day from 23-yards out.

CSU’s lead is now up to a commanding 30 points.

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Sep 12, 2026, 7:24 pm

Oumar Diomande opens the second half with his second career interception

Third quarter: Colorado State 48, Southern Utah 21

CSU linebacker Oumar Diomande put a stop to a dangerous SUU drive with his second career interception, and his second interception this season.

SUU quarterback Will Burns has thrown two interceptions today, and the Rams take over possession at their own 32-yard line.

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Sep 12, 2026, 6:54 pm

CJ Blocker intercepts a Burns pass, sets up a 51-yard field goal to end the half

End of first half: Colorado State 48, Southern Utah 21

On the first play of SUU’s drive, CSU cornerback CJ Blocker picks off Will Burns to give the Rams the ball in field goal range to end the half.

Rams kicker Kali Nguma drills a 51-yard field goal to build the lead to an astonishing 27 points at halftime.

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Sep 12, 2026, 6:48 pm

Rams pile on, Hejny finds Smith Jr. for his second touchdown catch of the game

Second quarter: Colorado State 45, Southern Utah 21

In the two-minute drill, the CSU offense surgically drives down the field in four plays, and Hejny caps off the drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Terrance Smith Jr.

Hejny now has 296 passing yards and four touchdowns in the first half, and Smith Jr. has four receptions for 90 yards and two scores.

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Sep 12, 2026, 6:40 pm

Jackson Harper returns a punt for 30 yards, grabs a 17-yard touchdown

Second quarter: Colorado State 38, Southern Utah 21

CSU wide receiver Jackson Harper returned a punt for 30 yards to open the drive, and then grabs a 17-yard, catch-and-run touchdown from Hejny to extend the Rams’ lead to 17 with less than two minutes remaining in the first half.

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Sep 12, 2026, 6:30 pm

Mel Brown goes score-for-score with Floyd Chalk, punches in his second touchdown today

Second quarter: Colorado State 31, Southern Utah 21

In response to Floyd Chalk’s second touchdown of the game, Mel Brown fakes out multiple SUU defenders and breaks free for a 73-yard touchdown run.

Brown now has two runs of at least 70 yards, and is up to 168 rushing yards on the day.

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Sep 12, 2026, 6:26 pm

Floyd Chalk gets his second score of the game

Second quarter: Colorado State 24, Southern Utah 21

The Thunderbirds continue to scratch and claw their way back into the game, as wide receiver Mark Bails grabs a 75-yard pass to set up running back Floyd Chalk for a 3-yard touchdown run.

SUU has narrowed the Rams lead to just three.

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Sep 12, 2026, 6:15 pm

Floyd Chalk responds with a huge run of his own

Second quarter: Colorado State 24, Southern Utah 14

Following Mel Brown’s 80-yard rush, SUU running back Floyd Chalk breaks off his first big run of the day, taking the ball 58 yards to the house.

Prior to this run, Chalk had just 10 rushing yards on six carries.

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Sep 12, 2026, 6:09 pm

Caleb Presley forces the Thunderbirds’ second turnover of the game

Second quarter: Colorado State 24, Southern Utah 7

On a play that would have been a large gain for SUU, Rams cornerback Caleb Presley chased down David Spjut and punched the ball out for the second forced fumble of the game.

The ball was recovered by Tre’Shawn Moore, but the Rams offense goes three-and-out.

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Sep 12, 2026, 6:03 pm

Mel Brown breaks off a huge run, punches it in for another score

Second quarter: Colorado State 24, Southern Utah 7

CSU running back Mel Brown breaks free for an 80-yard run, but is pushed out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

On the next play, Brown is rewarded for his effort with a 1-yard touchdown run.

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Sep 12, 2026, 5:50 pm

Hejny throws his first interception of the year to end the first quarter

End of first quarter: Colorado State 17, Southern Utah 7

After throwing seven touchdown passes without an interception, Hejny finally throws his first pick of the year on a deep ball intended for Troy Foster.

SUU safety Parker Vance made a spectacular play on the ball to give the Thunderbirds possession at their own 12-yard line.

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Sep 12, 2026, 5:38 pm

Rams convert on third-and-20, but forced to settle for three

First quarter: Colorado State 17, Southern Utah 7

After a rocky start to the drive, Hejny finds Jackson Harper for a 49-yard completion on third-and-20 to get the Rams into Thunderbird territory.

In spite of the long conversion, the CSU offense stalls and is forced to settle for a 40-yard field goal by Kali Nguma.

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Sep 12, 2026, 5:23 pm

Southern Utah responds with a methodical touchdown drive

First quarter: Colorado State 14, Southern Utah 7

SUU quarterback Will Burns leads the Thunderbirds on a 10-play, 67-yard touchdown drive to pull within a score. Burns found wide receiver David Spjut for an 18-yard touchdown.

SUU converted on third-and-5 or longer three separate times on the drive.

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Sep 12, 2026, 5:13 pm

Tre’Shawn Moore forces a fumble, Hejny finds Terrence Smith Jr. for another score

First quarter: Colorado State 14, Southern Utah 0

Following the two play touchdown drive, CSU safety Tre’Shawn Moore punches the ball out of the hands of Mark Bails on the first play of the drive, and linebacker Oumar Diomande scoops up the ball.

On the second play of the ensuing drive, Hauss Hejny unloads a deep ball to Terrence Smith Jr for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Rams up by two scores.

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Sep 12, 2026, 5:07 pm

CSU gets ball first, surges down the field in two plays

First quarter: Colorado State 7, Southern Utah 0

After a touchback on the opening kickoff, Hauss Hejny finds first year running back Cedric Ross on a jet sweep on the second play of the game, and Ross runs it all the way to the house for a 68-yard touchdown.

Colorado State football looks to build off of a statement win against rival Wyoming last week in this year’s Ag Day matchup against Southern Utah, which kicks off at 5 p.m. at Canvas Stadium.

The Rams look to improve to 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2011.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.

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About the Contributors
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Managing Editor
Cait Mckinzie is a fourth-year double major in art and journalism and media communication. She is the managing editor for the 2026-27 school year. The Collegian has been an integral part of Mckinzie’s experience at Colorado State University. She came in as a lost out-of-state student from Renton, Washington and found her footing in the Lory Student Center’s basement. In her first year, she found mentors and friends as a freelance photographer for photo directors Milo Gladstein and Garrett Mogel. In her second and third years, she took on the role of photo director, a position that taught her the inner workings of The Collegian. Now in her last year at CSU, she will be using that knowledge to help run the paper she hasn’t spent a day without since fall 2023. Both of the previous managing editors Mckinzie has had the pleasure of working under taught her through example how to handle the load of work ahead of her. Ivy Secrest and Hannah Parcells, each award-winning journalists as writers for The Collegian, worked relentlessly to keep the paper to the high standards expected of a reputable, 135-year-old source of local news. Both were confident and strong leaders that left their mark on campus with their skills at getting even the most menial of tasks done in the name of keeping the paper running. Mckinzie is honored to take on the role of managing editor at The Collegian and is looking forward to working alongside Editor in Chief Sophie Webb and Executive Editor Willow Engle to make the paper the best it can be.