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CSU volleyball sweeps UC Santa Barbara on Ag Day, improves record to 5-2

Landon Blanco, Staff Reporter
September 12, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Halle Jameson (4), a sophomore on the Colorado State University volleyball team, gets into position to bump the ball during the Ag Day game against the University of California, Santa Barbara Sept. 11. The Aggies beat the Gauchos in three straight sets, assisted by Jameson’s 26 attacks.

Relentless is a word that has become synonymous with Colorado State volleyball.

Fortunately for Rams fans, they are beginning to see why.

CSU faced UC Santa Barbara Friday in the second match of a three-day stretch. The Rams put on a show for an orange-out crowd in Moby Arena while wearing their orange jerseys for Ag Day.

The team had some momentum coming into this game after a 3-0 win over South Dakota Thursday night. CSU had some big-time performances across the board in that one, with Sofia Zabjek recording eight kills and Maria Brun notching four service aces.

UCSB was coming off a close, five-set loss to Wyoming. The Gauchos’ standout performers included Gabi Martinez with 17 total kills and Cortni Youngblood with 18 digs.

In the first set Friday, Eve Wilson and company were able to pull ahead of UCSB.

Wilson ended the set with six kills on six attempts, adding an assist and a block. Kekua Richards also had an efficient set with five kills on seven attempts, while Erin Debiec set her teammates up well — tallying 14 of the team’s 16 assists in the set.

The second set was a runaway for the Rams, who held the Gauchos to 16 points. Halle Jameson led the team in kills with three in the set.

Wilson and Richards helped turn the second set into a block party. Each was credited on four blocks through two sets, while the Rams had eight team blocks.

“I really appreciated tonight because we had our middles emerge as our kill leaders,” head coach Emily Kohan said. “We’re showing we’re a pretty well diverse offense.”

CSU carried that offensive balance into the third set, continuing to find success through the middle. Both Wilson and Richards would end the Rams’ 3-0 sweep with 11 kills.

The Rams’ chemistry has been on point so far through the two nights of their three-game stretch, and it has been one of their main strengths that has extended beyond the court.

“We spent a lot of time with each other over the summer,” Wilson said. “We went to Europe, and so I think personality wise, we’re really close. I trust my teammates to do their job, no matter what the situation is.” 

With this win, the Rams improved their record to 5-2 and extended both their winning and sweep streaks to two.

“We’ve been training since May 31st, and so we’ve been non-stop on,” Richards said. “The whole team has been working as hard as they can and we look fresh because we’ve been working hard. … This is the most proud I’ve been in any season that I’ve been a part of.”

The next game is a big one for the Rams, as they’ll head to Wyoming to take on the Cowgirls at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Kohan and the team know what’s coming with a big road rivalry game ahead, and they’ll look to use this momentum they’ve built up to end their long weekend with three straight wins.

“The (Wyoming) gym is tough to play in; it’s tiny, it’s loud, it’s rowdy,” Kohan said. “I love two types of games — championship games and rivalry games.”

Reach Landon Blanco at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 