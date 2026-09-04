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4 takeaways from CSU football’s road loss against UTSA

Devin Imsirpasic and Cerys Hembury
September 26, 2026
Collegian | Cerys Hembury
Colorado State University linebacker Jaseim Mitchell (23) celebrates a tackle with his teammate Desman Epps-Manuel (55) during the first half of CSU’s game against Brigham Young University Sept. 19. CSU lost the game 41-23.

SAN ANTONIO Never take an early lead for granted.

Colorado State football couldn’t have asked for a more explosive set of plays to start its Week 4 matchup against UTSA: Mel Brown took the 94-yard opening kick to the end zone, UTSA’s initial offensive drive resulted in a missed field goal and K’saan Farrar‘s very first throw of the game was a 74-yard missile to Terrence Smith Jr.

Within the first minute and 44 seconds, CSU was up 14-0; though the Rams had an early advantage, the Roadrunners quickly found their footing to recovery. Head coach Jim Mora watched his defense crumble under UTSA’s unremitting counterattack, allowing 35 unanswered points before CSU was able to score again.

Facing an uphill battle the rest of the way, CSU put together scoring drives that brought the game back within striking distance. The steep score differential, however, proved to be too big of an obstacle to overcome, resulting in a 59-45 loss Saturday.

New defense, similar mistakes

CSU’s offense gave the defense plenty of room to work with thanks to the early 14-0 lead, but Tyson Summers‘ defensive unit fell into complacency.

The Rams allowed 300 yards of offense in the first quarter and change of play, repeating the same errors drive and drive again. By the end of the first quarter, the Roadrunners were up 21-14 and carried the momentum through the first half, extending their lead to 14 by halftime.

Summers’ defense was anchored by Oumar Diomande  the leading tackler at the half but the defense as a whole struggled across multiple facets. The Rams’ defensive line couldn’t break through to UTSA quarterback Owen McCown; the secondary allowed multiple big plays; and the Roadrunners faced no resistance.

Tackling inconsistencies continue to haunt the Rams

To stop an explosive offense, tackling is the first priority, which the Rams struggled with Saturday in the Alamodome.

UTSA constantly found extra yards after contact, even when multiple Rams defenders had arms around ball carriers. Many Roadrunners touchdowns came as a result of tackling mistakes and simply being unable to take down the man with the ball.

The ineffective tackling has been a glaring issue throughout the early part of the season, constantly allowing chunk plays that result from missed tackles: BYU ran for 332 yards, Southern Utah kept its game close due to the Rams’ poor tackling and UTSA capitalized on every CSU mistake.

Penalties finally become an issue

After a clean start to the season, the Rams became complacent Saturday, racking up 11 penalties over the course of the game.

Entering the matchup, CSU’s 3.3 penalties per game tied them for third least in the nation, but that success came crashing down in San Antonio. In the first quarter, the Rams had an offensive drive in which they committed three false starts, two of which occurred back-to-back.

This drive was the catalyst for a subsequent avalanche of penalties.

UTSA constructed its scoring drives simply off of the Rams’ blunders, which allowed the Roadrunners to achieve a season-high of 59 points.

Farrar steps up

The starting quarterback of the first three games Hauss Hejny was out Saturday with a hamstring injury. Farrar got the second start of his career and turned in an impressive offensive performance.

Farrar was 29-of-46 for 344 yards, which included two touchdowns and one interception. Farrar showcased his deep-ball ability, read the Roadrunners’ defense well throughout all four quarters and kept the Rams alive until the very end despite a first half 21-point deficit.

There is no official timeline for Hejny’s return to play, which gives Farrar the potential for more starts in the coming weeks and opportunities to solidify himself as a trustworthy quarterback.

CSU now takes a 2-2 record back to Canvas Stadium with clear improvements to be made before its Homecoming matchup against Oregon State at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.

Reach Devin Imsirpasic and Cerys Hembury at sports@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegianSpts.

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About the Contributors
Devin Imsirpasic
Devin Imsirpasic, Sports Editor
Devin Imsirpasic is a third-year journalism student entering his third year with The Collegian, now starting his new role as sports editor. He is excited to use what he has learned as a reporter on staff for two years to elevate The Collegian’s sports desk and enter a new leadership role to help others. Born in Walnut Creek, California, Imsirpasic developed a relentless passion for sports at a very young age through both playing and watching sports, specifically basketball. As the years went by, he realized his lifelong passion for sports could be turned into a career, and began working in sports journalism in high school as a broadcaster. Gaining experience in the field early on, he has delved deep into the multimedia sports scene in order to acquire as much knowledge as possible, while also getting to experience the different aspects of sports writing, broadcasting and radio. Imsirpasic has been a member of Rocky Mountain Student Media since his first days on campus as a first-year, and now holds positions with various branches outside of The Collegian, including KCSU and CTV. He strives to continue growing as a sports journalist with an eagerness to learn, while also building relationships throughout Colorado State Athletics and Rocky Mountain Student Media to help put out the best products for sports fans — just as he would want himself. When not working on a new story, you can find Imsirpasic watching and criticizing his favorite Bay Area sports teams, playing basketball anywhere or spending quality time outdoors with friends and family.
Cerys Hembury
Cerys Hembury, Photo Director
Cerys Hembury is a second-year student studying political science and English. After working as a staff photographer during her first year, she is now one of the acting photo directors for the 2026-27 school year. Hembury was born and raised in Aspen, Colorado, and after spending 18 years in the state, she figured the move to Fort Collins wouldn’t entail many surprises. However, she soon found out that much like a trip along I-70, this town is more complex than it seems on the map. During her year as a staff photographer, Hembury fell in love with Fort Collins’ deceptive simplicity. Layers of music culture, outreach programs, locally owned businesses and love for the outdoors revealed themselves with each passing photo assignment.  Under the guidance of Cait Mckinzie and Sofia Raikow, her photo director and assistant photo director respectively, she grew in both knowledge and confidence. It was largely thanks to them that her photos of the second Fort Collins No Kings protest were published by The Colorado Sun, an accomplishment that 14-year-old Hembury would never have imagined when she spent her first paycheck on a Canon camera.  This year, she looks forward to upholding The Collegian’s legacy by leading the newspaper’s team of photographers to create impactful photojournalism. Every edition of The Collegian serves the students who create it and the students who read it. Being part of that history enriches connections between community members, both in the university and beyond. 