Live updates: CSU football faces first road test against UTSA

Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.