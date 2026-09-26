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Live updates: CSU football faces first road test against UTSA

Jack Randels, Sports Editor
September 26, 2026
Collegian | Elizabeth Butler
Offensive lineman Phillip Ocon (65) prepares to set the ball during Colorado State University’s game against the University of Wyoming Sept. 5.
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Sep 26, 2026, 1:39 pm

UTSA defends their home turf, sends CSU home packing

End of fourth quarter: Colorado State 45, UTSA 59

UTSA’s defense took a stand when it mattered, intercepting Farrar on what came to be CSU’s final drive. UTSA kneeled out the clock to cement a 59-45 point victory.

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Sep 26, 2026, 1:31 pm

CSU’s onside kick is recovered by UTSA, A’Marion Peterson puts the final nail in the coffin

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 45, UTSA 59

After Nguma’s field goal, the Rams attempted an onside kick that ultimately was unsuccessful.

On UTSA’s first play from scrimmage following the kick, Peterson broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run to pull ahead by two scores within the last two minutes.

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Sep 26, 2026, 1:27 pm

Rams, Roadrunners trade field goals

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 45, UTSA 52

Kickers Kali Nguma and Michael Petro each made long field goals in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter.

Petro drilled one from 46 yards out to push UTSA ahead by 10, and Nguma responded with a 51-yard attempt to bring the Rams back within a score.

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Sep 26, 2026, 1:04 pm

RJ Vick continues making waves, pulls the Rams within 7

Fourth quarter: Colorado State 42, UTSA 49

The CSU offense continues their attempts to claw their way back into the game, with Vick taking a jet sweep from Farrar 18 yards to the end zone.

The Rams offense converted on fourth down once again on the drive, and are now 5-6 on fourth down conversions in the game.

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Sep 26, 2026, 12:51 pm

Mekhi Anderson helps UTSA respond with a 14-yard receiving touchdown

Third quarter: Colorado State 35, UTSA 49

For the second time, Mekhi Anderson found nothing but green grass in front of him. On a short pass, Anderson turned up field after making the catch and found the end zone to push the Roadrunners once again ahead by 14.

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Sep 26, 2026, 12:36 pm

Durrell Robinson finds the end zone for the second time

Third quarter: Colorado State 35, UTSA 42

On a drive that featured a conversion on fourth-and-8, Durrell Robinson found pay dirt from three yards out for his second score of the game.

RJ Vick made a spectacular catch on fourth down to put the Rams into scoring position.

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Sep 26, 2026, 12:23 pm

UTSA returns the kickoff after the score 100 yards to strike back

Third quarter: Colorado State 28, UTSA 42

On the kickoff after Durrell Robinson’s touchdown run, Mekhi Anderson ran 100 yards to the house for an immediate Roadrunners response.

UTSA has built their lead back up to 14.

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Sep 26, 2026, 12:17 pm

Durrell Robinson helps the Rams pull within a score

Third quarter: Colorado State 28, UTSA 35

After the CSU defense forced a punt on UTSA’s opening drive of the second half, Mel Brown and Durrell Robinson carried the Ram offense down the field on a 5-play, 66-yard scoring drive.

Brown broke off a 59-yard run to get the offense into the red zone, and Robinson capped the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run.

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Sep 26, 2026, 11:47 am

UTSA leads by 14 at half

End of first half: Colorado State 21, UTSA 35

After the CSU score, both defenses were able to prevent more points from being put on the board heading into halftime.

UTSA will receive the opening kickoff of the second half.

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Sep 26, 2026, 11:38 am

Nader Chirchi strikes paydirt as the Rams get back in the end zone

Second quarter: Colorado State 21, UTSA 35

For the first time since Terrence Smith Jr.’s 74-yard touchdown grab early in the first, the Rams stuck gold. K’saan Farrar found Nader Chirchi in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-1 to cut the UTSA lead to 14.

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Sep 26, 2026, 11:24 am

A’Marion Peterson finds the end zone from 5-yards out

Second quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 35

A’Marion Peterson punched in UTSA’s third rushing touchdown of the game from the 5-yard line. CSU’s defense has no answer to UTSA’s offense.

With the score, Peterson became the third separate player to have a rushing touchdown for UTSA today.

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Sep 26, 2026, 11:06 am

UTSA piles it on with a 57-yard touchdown pass to go up by two scores

Second quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 28

DJ Allen Jr. caught a pass from Owen McCown on a slant route, and sped past a number of CSU defenders for a 57-yard touchdown.

After going up 14-0 in the opening minutes of the game, the Rams have given up 28 unanswered points.

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Sep 26, 2026, 10:55 am

UTSA continues to make quick work of the CSU defense

First quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 21

CSU’s defense continues to have difficulties containing the Roadrunners offense, allowing a 4-play, 57-yard touchdown drive that took just 1:23 off the clock.

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown found David Amador II for a 27-yard touchdown reception to end the drive.

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Sep 26, 2026, 10:45 am

UTSA responds with another touchdown drive, evens the game up at 14

First quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 14

On a 5-play, 51-yard drive, the UTSA offense cut through the CSU defense. UTSA’s passing attack went 3-3 on the drive for 37 yards, and the drive was capped off with a 13-yard Will Henderson III touchdown run.

The Rams’ fast start has quickly faded away with the game now even at 14.

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Sep 26, 2026, 10:32 am

UTSA responds with a methodical touchdown drive

First quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 7

In stark contrast to CSU’s offense so far, UTSA marched down the field on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 16-yard touchdown run by Brandon High Jr.

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Sep 26, 2026, 10:21 am

K’saan Farrar shows off his arm, finds Terrence Smith Jr. for a 74-yard touchdown

First quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 0

On CSU’s first offensive play from scrimmage, K’saan Farrar unloads a deep ball to Terrance Smith Jr. for a 74-yard touchdown.

CSU has run one offensive play, but leads by 14.

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Sep 26, 2026, 10:12 am

Mel Brown returns the opening kickoff 94-yards for a touchdown

First quarter: Colorado State 7, UTSA 0

12 seconds into the game, CSU put points on the board. Mel Brown returned the opening kickoff 94-yards for a score, breaking numerous tackles along the way.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time this season Colorado State football is on the road, taking on UTSA in San Antonio. Coming off of a loss to No. 9 BYU, the Rams look to bounce back in their final nonconference game this year.

Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.

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About the Contributor
Jack Randels
Jack Randels, Sports Editor
Jack Randels hates writing. At least, that’s what his elementary school self would have said. Randels never would have guessed that he would end up pursuing a career in written media when he was just a tantrum-throwing 6-year-old kid who would turn his nose up at any writing assignment sent his way. Following his discovery of newswriting, Randels’ attitude toward writing completely shifted. The kid who once hated sitting down to write now welcomes any opportunity to do so, provided it’s about something he finds interesting. Randels is entering his first year as a sports editor for The Collegian and is excited to dive into the world of student media and gain more experience in the field of sports journalism. He also wants to continue to build on the work done by previous editors of the sports desk, build a lasting relationship between the student media and athletics programs and provide opportunities for both him and other writers to greater develop their skills. If Randels isn’t working on his next story, you can find him hiking, climbing fourteeners or watching his favorite Colorado sports teams.