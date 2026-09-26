Live updates: CSU football faces first road test against UTSA

End of fourth quarter: Colorado State 45, UTSA 59
UTSA’s defense took a stand when it mattered, intercepting Farrar on what came to be CSU’s final drive. UTSA kneeled out the clock to cement a 59-45 point victory.
End of fourth quarter: Colorado State 45, UTSA 59
UTSA’s defense took a stand when it mattered, intercepting Farrar on what came to be CSU’s final drive. UTSA kneeled out the clock to cement a 59-45 point victory.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 45, UTSA 59
After Nguma’s field goal, the Rams attempted an onside kick that ultimately was unsuccessful.
On UTSA’s first play from scrimmage following the kick, Peterson broke free for a 47-yard touchdown run to pull ahead by two scores within the last two minutes.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 45, UTSA 52
Kickers Kali Nguma and Michael Petro each made long field goals in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter.
Petro drilled one from 46 yards out to push UTSA ahead by 10, and Nguma responded with a 51-yard attempt to bring the Rams back within a score.
Fourth quarter: Colorado State 42, UTSA 49
The CSU offense continues their attempts to claw their way back into the game, with Vick taking a jet sweep from Farrar 18 yards to the end zone.
The Rams offense converted on fourth down once again on the drive, and are now 5-6 on fourth down conversions in the game.
Third quarter: Colorado State 35, UTSA 49
For the second time, Mekhi Anderson found nothing but green grass in front of him. On a short pass, Anderson turned up field after making the catch and found the end zone to push the Roadrunners once again ahead by 14.
Third quarter: Colorado State 35, UTSA 42
On a drive that featured a conversion on fourth-and-8, Durrell Robinson found pay dirt from three yards out for his second score of the game.
RJ Vick made a spectacular catch on fourth down to put the Rams into scoring position.
Third quarter: Colorado State 28, UTSA 42
On the kickoff after Durrell Robinson’s touchdown run, Mekhi Anderson ran 100 yards to the house for an immediate Roadrunners response.
UTSA has built their lead back up to 14.
Third quarter: Colorado State 28, UTSA 35
After the CSU defense forced a punt on UTSA’s opening drive of the second half, Mel Brown and Durrell Robinson carried the Ram offense down the field on a 5-play, 66-yard scoring drive.
Brown broke off a 59-yard run to get the offense into the red zone, and Robinson capped the drive off with a 1-yard touchdown run.
End of first half: Colorado State 21, UTSA 35
After the CSU score, both defenses were able to prevent more points from being put on the board heading into halftime.
UTSA will receive the opening kickoff of the second half.
Second quarter: Colorado State 21, UTSA 35
For the first time since Terrence Smith Jr.’s 74-yard touchdown grab early in the first, the Rams stuck gold. K’saan Farrar found Nader Chirchi in the back of the end zone on fourth-and-1 to cut the UTSA lead to 14.
Second quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 35
A’Marion Peterson punched in UTSA’s third rushing touchdown of the game from the 5-yard line. CSU’s defense has no answer to UTSA’s offense.
With the score, Peterson became the third separate player to have a rushing touchdown for UTSA today.
Second quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 28
DJ Allen Jr. caught a pass from Owen McCown on a slant route, and sped past a number of CSU defenders for a 57-yard touchdown.
After going up 14-0 in the opening minutes of the game, the Rams have given up 28 unanswered points.
First quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 21
CSU’s defense continues to have difficulties containing the Roadrunners offense, allowing a 4-play, 57-yard touchdown drive that took just 1:23 off the clock.
UTSA quarterback Owen McCown found David Amador II for a 27-yard touchdown reception to end the drive.
First quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 14
On a 5-play, 51-yard drive, the UTSA offense cut through the CSU defense. UTSA’s passing attack went 3-3 on the drive for 37 yards, and the drive was capped off with a 13-yard Will Henderson III touchdown run.
The Rams’ fast start has quickly faded away with the game now even at 14.
First quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 7
In stark contrast to CSU’s offense so far, UTSA marched down the field on a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by a 16-yard touchdown run by Brandon High Jr.
First quarter: Colorado State 14, UTSA 0
On CSU’s first offensive play from scrimmage, K’saan Farrar unloads a deep ball to Terrance Smith Jr. for a 74-yard touchdown.
CSU has run one offensive play, but leads by 14.
First quarter: Colorado State 7, UTSA 0
12 seconds into the game, CSU put points on the board. Mel Brown returned the opening kickoff 94-yards for a score, breaking numerous tackles along the way.
SAN ANTONIO — For the first time this season Colorado State football is on the road, taking on UTSA in San Antonio. Coming off of a loss to No. 9 BYU, the Rams look to bounce back in their final nonconference game this year.
Check back here and @DImsirpasic on X for live updates, along with a postgame recap on collegian.com.