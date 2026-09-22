‘Our hope is that he can play’: Hejny injury timeline uncertain as CSU looks to 1st road game

A season can change in a heartbeat.

Colorado State football is experiencing their first hiccup of the season in what has now become the biggest question mark entering their final nonconference matchup: the health of starting quarterback Hauss Hejny.

During CSU’s Week 3 41-23 loss against the now No. 9 ranked BYU, Hejny came up limping on a third-down pass play in the first quarter. He attempted to stay in the game, played three snaps on the next offensive drive and then was not seen the rest of the game after being sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Head coach Jim Mora did not give an official injury diagnosis or timeline for Hejny but made it known that he needs to be able to be himself if he wants to play on the road against UTSA on Saturday, Sept. 26.

“(Hejny) was in treatment after the game, he was in treatment most of the day yesterday (and) he’s going to do everything he can to be ready to play,” Mora said. “Our hope is that he can play. If he can’t play, then K’saan (Farrar) and Darius (Curry) will be ready to go. … The most important thing is that if he does play, he is able to protect himself and do the things that make him special as a quarterback — otherwise it doesn’t make sense to play him.”

In relief of Hejny against the Cougars, Farrar was 13-for-23 passing with 70 yards, no touchdowns and an interception before also getting hurt early in the fourth quarter. Mora said he was poked in the eye on a first-down scramble.

That leaves the Rams potentially down to the third-string redshirt sophomore Curry, who was solid in his garbage-time stint. In less than a quarter of play, he passed for 70 yards and a scored touchdown.

“(Curry) is a special young man,” Mora said after the loss against BYU. “I mean the way he’s handled having two transfers come in and take over a team that he led at the end of the year was probably humbling for him. … This week in practice, he took one two-minute drive with the (first team) offense.”

Curry has experience leading this squad, even through a bad 2025 season. Offensive coordinator Pryce Tracy may now have to change up some of the playcalling in comparison to Weeks 1 and 2, when the Rams looked for the big play every chance they could.

As Hejny’s status is more uncertain than Farrar’s, it appears likely Farrar or Curry may lead the squad in San Antonio, but Mora said he knows they are both capable.

“There’s a lot of confidence in Darius that if he doesn’t get a maximum amount of reps, he can still go out and perform,” Mora said. “We’re not going to protect (Farrar) — we’re going to take the wheels off if he has to play and let him go. So whenever he’s out there, we’re just going to run our offense.”

While there has yet to be an official update on the status of the Rams’ quarterbacks, the game goes far beyond that.

UTSA and CSU both boast a 2-1 record. The Roadrunners come in having beat University of Texas Rio Grande Valley as well as CSU’s Pac-12 foe Texas State. Their loss came at the hands of No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns.

For the Rams, it will be a bounce-back effort on the road for the first time this season after being handed their first loss by BYU in Canvas Stadium. With lots to learn and improve on, Mora and his staff still keep the same mentality: It’s about us.

“As a team, in terms of learning and understanding what happened against (BYU) and why it happened, we’re in the process of making the adjustments we need to make as a staff,” Mora said. “You (have) got to handle this week the right way, from an emotional approach, from a physical approach (and) from a scheme approach. … Some people say we’ve put that game away. I think we’ve put the results of the game away, but I don’t want the bad taste that was in our mouth after the game to go away.”

The Rams and Roadrunners faced off in 2025, resulting in a 17-16 win for UTSA. It was during this matchup that former starting quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was benched; he did not play another snap as a Ram.

With the Rams in a similar boat, this time in the Roadrunners’ house, UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor knows there’s an opportunity to pounce, and the Rams want to ensure a different starting quarterback doesn’t leave them vulnerable.

“I used the statement last week in here that I thought that BYU is like the blueprint for the program,” Mora said. “We’ll get there. We’ll absolutely get there cause we have people that are committed to it.”